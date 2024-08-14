Thx4Stock

The pronounced softening in the labor market and the shift in the Federal Open Market Committee’s (“FOMC”) policy statement at its last meeting to reflect this change, coupled with increased commentary that the Federal Reserve (“Fed”), may be behind the curve in reducing interest rates. They have made inflation data seem somewhat of an afterthought recently. It would have required a significant jump in headline inflation for it to regain its prominence in the minds of market observers. Fortunately, this was not the case in July.

The Labor Department reported Wednesday that headline CPI rose 0.2% in July, as expected. On an annual basis, inflation rose 2.9%, marking the first sub-3% reading since 2021. The positive data was preceded by favorable data yesterday on the producer price index (“PPI”). This showed prices rising at its smallest YOY increase since March. Additionally, the CPI data follows a softer than expected reading in June, further paving the way for the possibility of looser monetary policy in the months ahead.

Relative calm continued in equity markets in the pre-market trading hours just ahead of the release. In the day prior, all three indexes rose after the PPI came in better than expected. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rose about 400 points, while both the Nasdaq Composite (NDX) and S&P 500 (SPX) each gained 2.4% and 1.7%, respectively. This came as yields on the 10-yr Treasury dropped to 3.853%.

The settling in equities is a welcome change from one of the most volatile weeks recently. This was triggered in part by turbulence in global indexes, namely after the rise in the value of the yen following the Bank of Japan’s move on its benchmark interest rates.

Today’s favorable data on CPI validates the more nonchalant sentiment in the metric lately. At the least, it keeps the Fed on track for at least a quarter-point reduction in its benchmark rate. Here’s what else to take away from the July CPI report.

How Much Did Food And Energy Prices Increase In July?

The decline in overall inflation continues to be led by lower gasoline prices. Though the index was flat in July, gas prices are still down 2.2% YOY. This coincides with the national average price of gasoline being nearly 40 cents lower than it was last year. While rapidly rising tension pertaining to ongoing conflicts in the Middle East create risks to global oil markets, I expect energy prices to remain tame due to higher production and lower overall demand.

BLS - Summary of July CPI

The food index increased by 0.2% on the month, due to a 0.1% rise in the food away from home category and a 0.2% increase in the food at home category. Over the past year, as the cost of dining out has continued to rise, consumers have increasingly turned to grocery shopping. Although companies have successfully passed higher prices onto consumers, shoppers are starting to resist the pace of these increases. This resistance has led to increased shelf-space competition among brands vying for diminishing consumer spending, and has also begun to slow inflationary pressures.

Sustained reductions in energy prices, coupled with a more stable pricing environment in the food sector, could mitigate the effects of a weakening labor market. Ultimately, I expect these factors to foster continued economic growth in the final quarter of the year.

What Is Driving Core CPI?

While core CPI ticked higher from last month, July's rate of increase, 0.2%, was right in-line with expectations.

The increase continues to be driven by the shelter component. For the month, shelter increased by 0.4%. This marks a surprising uptick from the easing seen in June. The index was driven by a 0.4% increase in owners' equivalent rent and a 0.5% increase in the rent of primary residence category. With the component accounting for about a third of total inflation, a sustained easing in shelter continues to prove elusive.

This compares to notable declines seen elsewhere. Continuing its downward trajectory, prices for used vehicles declined another 2.3% in July, bringing its YOY decrease to 10.9%. Likewise, prices for new vehicles were down 0.2% on the month.

While declining prices for vehicles were offset by a turn higher in transportation expenses, prices for medical care services provided some reprieve, down 0.3% on the month.

Looking ahead, I continue to expect core inflation to further contribute to sustained decreases in overall inflation.

Fed Policy Implications

Heading into the release, the question recently has been not whether the Fed will cut rates at their next meeting in September but by how much. Just before Wednesday’s print, the CME FedWatch Tool showed about a 50/50 chance of either a quarter-point reduction or a half-point reduction. A recent survey conducted by Bloomberg showed that most economists expect a 25 basis point reduction. I expect that this will hold true.

CME FedWatchTool - Target Rate Probabilities For September FOMC Meeting

While a half-point reduction is a possibility, I don’t believe it would be warranted due to the current economic conditions. While the jobless rate is rising, the labor market remains on solid footing, albeit less so than at the beginning of the year. Key components of the CPI also remain elevated.

A continuation of the market volatility seen last week may have provided greater fodder for a cut, but with global markets operating on more sound footing, a pressing requirement for anything more than a quarter-point cut appears moot.

It's worth noting that while the consensus view among policymakers is for looser policy, disparity still exists to a degree. Atlanta Fed President, Raphael Bostic, for example, noted recently that he still needs to see more economic data before fully getting on board with a policy change. This differs from Boston Fed President, Susan Collins, who noted that further downward movement in inflation would further justify the case for a policy change.

Final Takeaway of July CPI Report

While headline inflation remains above the Federal Reserve’s 2% target, the significant decrease over the past year has, in my view, reduced its importance for those evaluating future interest rate adjustments.

At the latest FOMC meeting, the policy statement was revised to prioritize the labor market over the previous focus on inflation, which was central to the Fed’s interest rate strategy. Today's data seems to validate this shift in focus.

Although key categories like shelter, insurance, and vehicle ownership costs continue to pressure Americans with persistently high prices, these issues are unlikely to alter the current interest rate trajectory.

Overall, I believe the latest CPI data justifies the recent update in the language of the FOMC's policy statement, acknowledging that inflation remains high, though noticeably less so. Declining inflation, coupled with a softening labor market, continues to support my expectation of a near-term quarter-point decrease in benchmark interest rates.