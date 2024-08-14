Angel Di Bilio

Investment thesis

I am long Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT), the parent of leisure airline Allegiant Air. Though the company is continuing to face industry and economic headwinds, its recent Q2 results indicate that management is making progress in turning things around. Operating efficiency is rising, costs are plateauing, and new revenue lines like the Allways Rewards Credit Card issued by Bank of America have strong growth potential.

ALGT stock has performed horrendously, down -55% YTD and -85% from its peak in March 2021. The stock today is trading at a 12-year low and a -40% discount from where it was in March 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic started shutting down air travel globally.

At these valuations, not much has to go right for ALGT stock to take off again. My reasonably optimistic forecast has the company easily generating $369 million in operating profit and $180 million in net income by 2026, putting the stock at just 3.6x price/earnings. In the meantime, ALGT is trading at just 0.5x price/book which gives me a substantial margin of safety.

Data by YCharts

Q2 results: Operating improvements despite traffic slowdown

ALGT recently reported strong results for its second quarter ending June 30, 2024. At the headline level, ALGT beat both revenue and EPS estimates by substantial margins. Between the footnotes and conference call with management, I also find signs of improving profitability and operating efficiency, progress on new revenue sources, and headway on resolving ongoing concerns like labor relations.

On the operations side, ALGT managed to stem the growth of its expenses, resulting in better employee and asset efficiency and higher profit margins, even as traffic and revenue growth plateaued. Several operating metrics reflect this.

Airline expenses per available seat-mile (CASM) continued to stabilize at 12.02 cents (8.63 cents excluding fuel), down -5.7% q-o-q (down -6.1% q-o-q excluding fuel).

Load factors improved slightly to 84.7% in Q2 from 83.8% in Q1 and are back in the pre-pandemic normal range of 84-86%.

Revenue per employee continued to grow and reached $111,500 in Q2, marking a steady return to pre-pandemic levels of around $110,000.

Aircraft utilization improved to 6.6 hours per day, the highest in four quarters and up +4.7% q-o-q from Q1.

Operating margins improved to 8.0%, the highest in four quarters, while net margins remained steady at 6.3%.

ALGT financial statements; Author calculations.

During its earnings call, Allegiant management also highlighted that its Allways credit card, issued in partnership with Bank of America (BAC), surpassed 525,000 cardholders and generated $40 million in revenue for ALGT, up +34% y-o-y. This was equivalent to nearly 75% of the company’s operating income in Q2 and begins to address one of ALGT’s weaknesses compared to major legacy airlines, namely the lack of a strong credit card partnership.

Data by YCharts

Q2 also saw several positive developments in areas that ALGT has otherwise been struggling in.

ALGT engaged Prospect Hotel Advisors to explore a potential sale of the company’s recently opened Sunseeker Resort in Charlotte Harbor, Florida, which so far has fallen short of expectations and is on track to generate a $15 million cash loss in 2024.

Incoming CEO Greg Anderson said that the company is looking forward to conclude negotiations for a new contract with Allegiant’s pilot union , “which is long overdue.” Once a new contract is signed, ALGT should see more stable and predictable employee expenses—the company’s single largest expense line.

Forecast: A bumpy Q3 but clearer skies beyond

Despite these positive improvements in ALGT’s operating metrics, Q3 is already being set up for a bumpy quarter, with management guiding for a negative operating margin of -5.5%. This will be due to four factors.

First is the CrowdStrike (CRWD) outage in late July, which resulted in days of flight disruptions and Allegiant (and pretty much every other airline) having to offer financial compensation to affected travellers.

Second is a weaker-than-expected summer travel season; company management said during the Q2 call that aircraft peak utilization in summer 2024 remains -20% lower than the 9.5 hours set in 2019.

Third is ongoing issues with ALGT’s prolonged upgrade to its Navitaire revenue management system, which has prevented the airline from offering the same range of ancillary products it previously did.

Finally, ALGT faces ongoing costs associated with Boeing 737 MAX delivery delays, which the company estimates at $30 million per year. These mostly relate to retaining pilots hired and trained for airplanes that haven't been delivered yet.

I am more optimistic about ALGT’s prospects beyond 2024. My reasonably optimistic forecast, which incorporates the company’s latest 2024 guidance and a realistic revenue growth rate of +8% y-o-y beyond that, paints a picture of a company that will truly become too cheap to ignore at current valuations: 3.6x price/earnings, 0.3x price/book, and 1.1x price/operating cash flow by 2026.

ALGT financial statements; Author forecasts

Balance sheet gives a margin of safety

It is always difficult to call the bottom on stocks that look like falling knives. Here, I anchor to ALGT’s current 0.5x price/book multiple, which makes it the second-cheapest of any publicly listed scheduled air carrier in the US after Spirit Airlines (SAVE). This gives me a substantial margin of safety in terms of valuation, especially as ALGT’s book value is relatively simple and conservatively valued.

Data by YCharts

On the asset side of the balance sheet, ALGT reported $808 million in cash and short-term investments (17% of total assets) and $3.5 billion in property, plant and equipment (mostly aircraft and equipment) as of June 30, 2024. This number likely understates the liquidation value of Allegiant's aircraft as the company uses accelerated depreciation accounting. Unlike most companies, ALGT has almost no intangibles and goodwill; as a result, the company’s book value is equivalent to its tangible book value.

ALGT's liabilities mostly consist of $2.2 billion in long-term debt which gradually mature between 2024 and 2032, and which easily be covered by the company's existing operating cash flows or refinanced. The company also has working capital liabilities, mostly accrued liabilities and “air traffic liability” (tickets for future travel) that total $742 million.

At current valuations, ALGT is also an attractive acquisition target for competitors who simply want ALGT’s aircraft order book and airport slots, providing another theoretical floor for ALGT’s stock price.

Both the since-cancelled JetBlue (JBLU)-Spirit and ongoing Alaska (ALK)-Hawaiian (HA) mergers valued their targets at substantially higher multiples than what ALGT is currently trading at. In December 2023, Alaska Airlines offered $18 per share to acquire Hawaiian Airlines, a 5.2x price/book multiple and a 0.68x EV/sales multiple at the time. In July 2022, JetBlue Airways offered $33.50 per share to acquire Spirit Airlines, a 1.9x price/book multiple and a 1.8x EV/sales multiple at the time, though that deal has since been blocked by the U.S. Department of Justice on antitrust grounds.

Challenges and risks remain

ALGT stock is cheap for a reason: the market believes that the company will face significant headwinds in the near future. Even if I disagree, it is important to keep the following risks in mind.

Allegiant continues to face tough competition from larger legacy carriers like American (AAL), Delta, (DAL), and United (UAL), which have in recent years introduced no-frills "basic economy" fares that compete directly with low-cost carriers. Although Allegiant has a dominant market share (in some cases a monopoly) on numerous non-stop routes, legacy carriers have advantages like a larger route network, premium passenger amenities, and more attractive frequent-flyer and credit-card partnerships.

Airlines like Allegiant do not have much control over the cost of fuel, which was ALGT's second-largest expense line in 2023. Jet-A prices have fluctuated significantly in recent years between $15/bbl during the depths of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 to $180/bbl after Russia's invasion of Ukraine in early 2022. Likewise, high labor costs—which in recent years have been rising rapidly due to an ongoing pilot shortage—can erode ALGT's operating and net profit margins.

The current regulatory environment is also one to be aware of. Since 2020, the DOJ has become more aggressive in blocking proposed mergers on antitrust grounds. In the airline industry, the DOJ blocked JetBlue's planned acquisition of Spirit Airlines in 2023, while recent reports indicate that the department may also sue to block Alaska Airlines' acquisition of Hawaiian Airlines. This means that even if ALGT is an attractive acquisition target at current valuations, any potential deal may ultimately be blocked by regulators.

Conclusion

Allegiant is extremely undervalued at current valuations. Despite improvements in operating metrics and a strong management team, the stock is down -55% YTD and trading at less than half of book value. I think the stock is a strong buy at these levels; not much has to go right for the airline to return to growth and profitability in the coming years.