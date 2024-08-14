Klaus Vedfelt/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Introduction and investment thesis

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) is a leading SaaS company in the competitive project and work management software (PWMS) space. The company’s core product, its work operating system, provides an easy-to-use and highly customizable solution for its customers to manage their people and workloads. monday’s platform is a low-code/no-code solution made up of modular building blocks, making customization even for non-tech employees easy.

Looking at recent quarters, the company demonstrated that even under increased IT budget scrutiny, its platform is in high demand. The company's latest product launches (monday CRM and monday dev) continue to attract new customers at a significant pace, which combined with increased penetration in the enterprise segment and a successful price hike this year should fuel continued strong fundamental momentum. The release of Q2 earnings and the accompanying earnings call have both strengthened this case.

Another quarter of records

monday closed its 2024 Q2 quarter on a strong note with revenues reaching $236 million, the first quarter in company history equaling a $1 billion annual revenue run rate. After 10 consecutive quarters of decreasing annual growth rates, the company managed to turn the tide this quarter with revenues growing 34.4% YOY after 33.7% just a quarter before:

The main reason behind this strong performance has been a record number of enterprise account (defined as customers with ARR above $50,000) net additions, which totaled 222 in Q2:

The majority of these adds are represented by existing customers who decided to expand their seats with monday, like a large European pharmaceutical company did it in Q2, by consolidating on the company’s platform for the long run. This deal has been the largest for the company so far, encompassing 80,000 seats, exceeding last year’s record of 25,000 seats by far. Among other factors, this has been enabled by the continuous improvement of monday’s data infrastructure, called mondayDB. With the launch of mondayDB 2.0 in Q2, the company managed to further enhance the platform’s scalability, enabling customers to manage boards with up to 100,000 items, which is a 10x improvement compared to mondayDB 1.0.

Another important growth driver for the company, especially for the upcoming years, are its new products monday CRM and monday dev, both enjoying strong adoption among customers:

monday CRM surpassed the 20,000 customer mark this quarter, representing 150% growth YOY. Meanwhile, monday dev grew its customer count by ~250% YOY reaching 2,719 accounts. Management doesn’t break out so far what proportion of revenues can be linked to these products, I expect them to provide more detail on this over the course of this year. Both products have been extended by further capabilities during Q2, which philosophy will form monday’s strategy going forward. This means management doesn’t want to add new standalone products going forward but focus on deepening the capabilities of the four existing ones. These are represented by monday work management, the core platform, monday CRM, monday dev, and monday service for IT service management currently in beta and expected to launch at the end of the year.

The continued success of the company’s Apps Marketplace is also an important driver of the platform’s increasing recognition, which could also play an important part in topline growth re-acceleration going forward. The Marketplace closed Q2 with 534 apps, from which 358 have been monetized, meaning the monetization rate continued to grow further:

Finally, the price hike initiated this year has also been a contributor to re-accelerating revenue growth, but it could only have a positive impact of $25 million for FY24 revenues making up ~2.5% of total revenues. Management shared positive feedback on this front on the Q2 earnings call as churn rates resulting from the new pay structure seem to be lower than initially expected with ~40% of customers already migrated.

Based on the trends described above, I believe there is ample room for monday to grow its revenues further and reach the $1 billion revenue milestone, possibly already in 2024. Compared to its largest competitors (Atlassian (TEAM), Asana (ASAN), Smartsheet (SMAR)) monday has been the only company who could reaccelerate its revenue growth after a prolonged slowdown, which is a good example of its strong fundamental momentum. Besides encouraging topline growth trends monday’s management also focuses on the bottom line, which resulted in the company reaching GAAP operating profit for the first time with $1.8 million.

Taking a closer look at margins, we can see that non-GAAP operating margin increased to 16% in the Q2 quarter from 10% in the previous two quarters, mainly due to proportionally decreasing sales and marketing expenses:

If monday manages to keep up this good work in the back half of the year, non-GAAP operating margin could easily exceed 10%, which would assure investors that the company can operate profitable on the long run.

Free cash flow margin has also been impressive in the Q2 quarter, even though it has been the softest print over the past year with 22%:

Annual commission payments for salespeople and increasing Capex resulting from buying more office space for new hires has been a drag on cash flow in the Q2 quarter. Even so, the company generated $51 million in cash, reaching a cash pile of more than $1.3 billion. For FY24 management guided for a free cash margin of 28-29% suggesting that there could be an improvement in the upcoming quarters. Combined with a FY24 revenue growth guidance of 31-32% this means that the company could close 2024 as a Rule of 60 company, of which only a few companies are capable of in the SaaS space.

Valuation

Looking at companies who also traded at a Rule of 60 not long ago there is Snowflake (SNOW), for example, a leading player in cloud-based data storage and analysis, or Datadog (DDOG), one of the leaders in IT observability. Snowflake currently guides for reaching Rule of 50 for the end of FY25, while Datadog could be somewhere around Rule of 55 for the end of the year. So, monday currently outperforms both companies based on this metric, although looking at the forward Price/Sales valuation of shares this isn’t properly reflected:

Snowflake and Datadog suffered significant multiple compression in previous years, resulting from increasing interest rates and declining topline growth rates. Meanwhile, the valuation of monday’s shares moved in a range between 7x and 13x forward Sales. Currently, the multiple of 13.6x is somewhat pricier than the price paid for Snowflake’s shares, but cheaper than the 14.65x paid for Datadog’s. In the light of monday’s better fundamental outlook based on the Rule of 40 metric, I think the market still underestimates the company’s potential.

Comparing monday’s valuation with its direct peers shows that its shares are valued little higher than average when taking differences in 12-month revenue growth prospects into account:

Created by author based on company fundamentals

Based on the correlation between forward EV/Sales multiples and expected 12-month revenue growth rates in the public PWMS space, monday’s shares should rather trade at 10x EV/Sales (blue dotted line) rather than the current 11x EV/Sales. However, based on my experience in stock analysis it’s common that the highest growers are valued at a premium compared to peers, so this 10% premium doesn’t give much to worry about in my opinion. It rather signals the risk, that if fundamentals would deteriorate even slightly, that could lead to a significant decline in share price.

As I’ve described above, fundamentals only began to improve visibly recently, so based on this, I believe that there is further upside for shares from current levels. It’s true that competition in the space is fierce, but according to management, still 50% of monday’s lands are greenfield opportunities with no real competitor involved. In this case, I think holding on to the winners is the most suitable strategy to follow.