Klaus Vedfelt

Investment overview

I wrote about Just Eat Takeaway (OTCPK:TKAYF) previously (in January this year) with a buy rating, as I thought the valuation was too cheap to ignore. While the stock price has fallen since I last wrote about it, I believe the fundamentals have gotten a lot better across the board: GTV, revenue, EBITDA margin, and FCF margin. Hence, I reiterate my buy rating.

Business continues to deliver

TKWY

TKAYF continues to deliver nicely against its target of 2% to 6% (excluding North America), according to first-half earnings.

This has translated into very positive revenue growth in the business's two largest segments: Northern Europe and the United Kingdom & Ireland ("UK&I"). In Northern Europe, order growth came in flat for the first half but saw positive growth in 2Q24, and this drove GTV growth of 5% on a constant currency basis ("CC"), which drove ~11% y/y revenue growth.

I believe 2Q24 growth momentum should be the baseline for thinking about Northern Europe's growth ahead, as the business has seen multiple improvements. Firstly, TKAYF launched Jet+, a customer loyalty program for Amazon Prime customers, which I expect to be order-accretive as Amazon Prime has a large pool of users. Secondly, TKAYF launched its new app in Germany and Austria, which improved the user experience. Thirdly, TKWY has expanded its logistical coverage (entering new cities, widening hours, and expanding delivery zones), which has delivered positive results. Lastly, advertising revenue should drive positive growth as the European economy gets better.

In UK&I, GTV growth was solid as well, delivering 6% constant currency growth that drove 4% revenue growth. Some might nitpick that 2Q24 orders were down (1Q24 orders were positive), and this suggests that TKAYF is still not growing orders. I don’t think investors should make this conclusion yet, as TKAYF has pushed to transition all its UK delivery orders to its own platform. This would have naturally caused some churn in orders. Also note that the UK economy is still slightly pressured, and as that improves (the central bank cut the rate recently), order growth should see easing comps ahead. The momentum with its grocery penetration remains very strong as well, with the penetration rate now doubled vs. 2H24. It is important to track this grocery penetration rate because it heavily expands the potential for TKAYF to grow its advertising revenue here.

So the more grocery that you have on the platform, and the more opportunities that you also have, obviously, to work with FMCGs and third-party advertisers as well. So, we're setting up that area quite nicely as it grows alongside the new verticals. But there's a chronology to how this gets set up and obviously, you need that base of penetration in the vertical. So, we're at 1.1% of GTV now. I think we would describe it as a nascent area of the business and we expect that number to grow over the coming years, but it's not per se a number that we're guiding on. Company 1H24 earnings

As for North America, orders and GTV are still down by 9% in 2H24, but I see a good chance for orders to decline and start seeing improvement as Grubhub extended its Amazon partnership in May. Importantly, profitability continues to improve, now at 1.7% of GMV, and FCF (before change in working capital) is close to breakeven – EUR4 million – which effectively means that FCF is likely to break even or turn positive by the end of this year (assuming fee caps go away, Grubhub is immediately FCF accretive).

Overall, I believe TKAYF is executing really well on delivering GTV growth, and I expend FY24 GTV to come in line with guidance easily. There is also potential for the business to beat this guidance given the improvements made in 1H24, the improving economic situation in Europe (lower rates and inflation), and the potential US rate cut that should boost North American performance.

May Investing Ideas

TKAYF EBITDA performance deserves a highlight as well. Over the past three years, the business has significantly improved profitability consistently, with blended margin now at ~1.9% of GMV. This shows that whatever TKAYF has invested in, such as order pooling, delivering with its own fleet (in the UK), and optimizing delivery logistics, is working very well. The path towards a 5% margin has increasingly become more plausible if the business continues to grow GTV, grow its advertising revenue stream that has high incremental margins, and scale down non-profitable regions (recently exited New Zealand and Paris).

Grubhub fee caps on the verge of being removed

Finally, after years of waiting, there is hope for fee caps to be removed, and there is a good chance this may happen in 2H24. Currently, the New York Council website shows that a majority of members of the Council (26 of 51) have sponsored the fee cap bill, suggesting they are in favor of raising the level of commissions that food delivery platforms can charge from ~23% of the total order to ~43% (15% fee for delivery, 3% for credit card processing, and 25% for any other fees). Let’s just assume this bill passes; the impact on Grubhub and TKAYF stock will be massive. Based on the latest data available, TKAYF is suffering about EUR100 million (in EBITDA) from the fee caps, and assuming this entire EUR100 million goes to 0, it would mean that North America will generate EUR260 million in EBITDA on a run rate basis (EUR100 million + 1H24 EUR80 million * 2), which is 80% of FY23 group adj EBITDA.

And don't forget, Grubhub is severely handicapped because of the fee caps, right. There's a EUR100 million difference in profitability, so we would actually be generating $100 million if the fee caps would not be there. FY23 earnings results call

Valuation

May Investing Ideas

Based on my research and analysis, my expected target price for TKAYF is EUR40.

GMV should see growth acceleration from here (FY24 is the midpoint of guidance) as the economy gets better; TKAYF benefits from operational enhancements (new cities, wider delivery zones, a new app, Amazon partnerships, etc.).

Adj EBITDA margin should also improve accordingly as the business scales. I kept my margin assumption the same as my previous model, assuming that margin will reach 4% in FY26.

Recently, JPMorgan upgraded their outlook for TKAYF, and I think this particular paragraph (quoted below) serves as a baseline to think about what multiple TKAYF should trade at. Given the sizeable difference in adj. EBITDA growth, TKWYF should have no problem trading above 7x forward EBITDA (in my case, I used 8x).

In comparison to its peers in the pub and restaurant sector, which trade at 7x EV/EBITDA with an EBITDA CAGR of 6% from 2024 to 2026, Just Eat Takeaway's margin improvement is expected to deliver a more robust EBITDA CAGR of over 23%.

Risk

TKAYF must start delivering positive order growth from here on. If order growth continues to stay weak, it may indicate that underlying demand is not as good as it seems. Given that this is a business that delivers foods, volume (order) performance is still the most important indicator of business health. A prolonged poor macroenvironment will also pressure TKAYF's ability to accelerate growth.

Conclusion

I give a buy rating for TKAYF as it continues to deliver strong results. Operational improvements, coupled with a favorable macroeconomic backdrop, should enable the business to see growth acceleration for the foreseeable future. The potential removal of fee caps is an additional catalyst that could significantly boost profitability (seems likely to happen). The current valuation remains attractive, and hence, I maintain a buy rating.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.