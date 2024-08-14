ArturNyk/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) has seen its share price languish from its 2023 highs with a market capitalization of less than $80 billion. Despite continued competition, the company has an impressive portfolio of assets and strong diversification. That'll help the company drive substantial shareholder returns going forward.

Equinor Second Quarter Results

Equinor had a strong second quarter in relation to its valuation.

Equinor Investor Presentation

The company earned $7.5 billion in adjusted operating income and $1.9 billion in net income (a P/E ~10). The company has earned $7.7 billion in YTD CFFO enabling strong continued investments, and has continued to gain new licenses and bring-up new fields. The company has mostly paid off 2023 taxes and can now direct additional shareholder returns.

The company expects total 2024 capital distribution to be ~$14 billion USD, an almost 20% yield, with continued buybacks and a $0.7 quarterly dividend annualized into the digits.

Equinor Production

The company's production has remained strong at more than 2 million barrels / day, supported by the Norway Continental Shelf.

Equinor Investor Presentation

The company saw US production decline some, but YoY production managed to grow by almost 3% showing its continued commitment to its core strength. At the same time, the company's renewable business has expanded massively, with renewable production almost doubling from 2Q 2023 to 2Q 2024. The business is still small, but has massive potential.

For perspective, the extra 300 GWh produced is worth ~$60 million or ~8k barrels / day of crude oil production in revenue.

Equinor Financial Results

Financially, the company continues to benefit from relative strength in prices, that have remained consistent. Even if they're not jumping up.

Equinor Investor Presentation

Natural gas remains a strong industry as well for the company. Despite massive tax obligations, the company has continued to earn billions in annual revenue. At the same time, the company is a 1st choice provider of natural gas to Europe, which is Europe's primary energy source. This will help the company maintain strength here.

Equinor Investor Presentation

The company is continuing to pay off its final NCS tax installments from 2023 of $7 billion, which will enable increased shareholder returns. The company is one of the few in the world with a net-positive cash position, and it continues to spend heavily on capital expenditures that it can afford, with $13 billion in 2024 investments, or a double-digit market cap yield.

The company's taxes have another $3.1 billion bill in 3Q 2024, but should overall be strong.

Equinor Outlook

The company is continuing to invest massively in its business, focusing on what's ultimately an upcoming shift.

Equinor Investor Presentation

The company expects oil and gas production to remain roughly constant, with renewable power production growing by 70%. Again, we think that one of the largest potential crisis that we face today is climate change, and Equinor needs government policy changes within its government to operate effectively. Regardless, we expect the company to be able to maximize cash flow growth as taxes decline.

Thesis Risk

The largest risk to our thesis is the political environment in Europe, where oil is less popular and heavily taxed. We expect this to be contrasted with a desire for energy stability and Norway's ability to provide that as a reliable partner. However, we also expect Equinor to face future pressure against its core business.

Conclusion

Equinor might trade at a low valuation, but it's an incredibly strong company in a reliable jurisdiction. Europeans consume massive amounts of oil and natural gas, and Equinor is there to provide it. The company's strong market and jurisdiction make it a preferred economy to European countries, which I expect to help Equinor's long-term potential.

Overall, Equinor continues to fund a strong dividend, share buybacks, and massive exploration. The company's almost $14 billion budget is enormous for a company of its size in terms of capital spending. Equinor has the ability to continue driving substantial returns, making it a valuable long-term investment.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.