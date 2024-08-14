urfinguss

Introduction

It’s no secret that the economy has been weak, particularly for those companies that sell high-ticket or discretionary products like cars, luxury goods, and vacations. As consumers tighten their belts, these businesses are facing reduced demand and increased pressure to offer discounts or incentives to maintain sales, which can further strain their financial stability. The building materials space has been no exception to this.

Since I last covered James Hardie (NYSE:JHX) back in February, shares have tumbled about 16% while the market has risen almost 9% (not my best pick). At the time, my investment thesis on the company was that James Hardie was capable of generating above-average returns on invested capital and had a high-quality business, stealing market share and continuing to dominant the fiber cement siding space. With Q1’25 results just announced on August 12, a look back at the original investment thesis is in order, so this article will focus on what’s changed since February and my updated outlook for the company. You can read my previous article on James Hardie here.

Company Overview

Unless you’ve designed a home recently or work in the building materials space, you’ve probably never heard of James Hardie. But for those who use their products on an everyday basis, James Hardie is a recognizable brand as a manufacturer of fiber cement siding. Builders often use the term ‘Hardie board’ and fiber cement siding interchangeably, since it’s the leading product and innovator in the space. As the #1 global producer, holds a 90% market share of a nicely growing industry, which is expected to grow at a 5.6% CAGR from 2024 through 2030 as other alternative (wood-based) products switch to the more durable, sustainable, and long-lasting fiber cement.

Recent Results

When looking at the latest results to come out of the company, James Hardie reported revenues of $992 million, with 4% growth in ASP across the regions in which it operates in. With adjusted EBITDA of $286 million, the company’s profitability didn’t grow as much as the top line but was still up 2% in North America and Europe. On earnings per share, James Hardie’s EPS growth was up 4%, even though net income was down 2%, thanks to share repurchases this quarter.

While these growth rates are nothing crazy to get excited about, they tell a vastly different picture to when I last reviewed the company back in February. At the time, the company had been experiencing declines in revenue and EPS as consumers decided to slow the pace of repair and remodeling activity, choosing to delay their big spending. Results were also decent considering that the company surpassed its bottom-line expectations and delivered on all of its guidance metrics.

Even though volumes still declined in Asia this quarter, I think we’re starting to put in a bottom here in terms of business results. In all three markets the company operates in (North America, Europe, and Asia), average net sales prices were higher, indicating that the company can pass on costs to the consumer. Inflation has also slowed down considerably over the last twelve months, which likely also helped the recent results.

With flat volumes, a 4% increase in volumes, sales went up this quarter. On margins, gross margins improved 1.2 pts driving by cost-cutting improvements. However, as a result of an increase in labor costs, EBIT margins were flat this quarter coming in at 31.2%, so these gross profit gains were offset by employee wage increases.

I’ve mentioned strong North American, European region growth and weak Asia performance, but let’s dig into the results a bit deeper to see where the pockets of trouble and strength are for James Hardie.

During the quarter, the company saw North America sales up 5%, driven largely by 4% growth in average net sales price ($960 /msf). With favorable ASP, the company saw impressive growth in interiors, surpassing growth in the exteriors category.

In Europe, sales were up 7% versus last year thanks to 7% volume growth and 3% growth in average net sales price (€490 /msf). Most of this was attributable to the High-Value Products category, where sales grew 11%, supplementing fiber gypsum growth of 9%, in local currency.

Finally, in Asia-Pacific, volume declines in Australia impacted by softer markets led to a 3% decline in sales with volume trending lower by 9%, partially offset by average net sales price climbing 7% (A$1,457 /msf).

In my view, with sales looking like they’ve finally bottomed and shares trading at relatively cheap prices, it was a prudent decision by management to up the buyback this quarter. During the quarter, the company bought back $75 million of stock (half of EPS) and the Board authorized an increase to $300 million.

Outlook

Despite not having a dividend yet, I expect that return of capital through share repurchases should continue given the company’s profitability remaining constant year over year. That said, organic growth initiatives are still the priority, and the company is reinvesting most of its cash flows back into the business.

As for my outlook on James Hardie’s business performance going forward, my expectation is that Q2’25 should be marginally better than Q1’25. As builders came into the year with hesitation and caution, this seems to be slowly subsiding, and management has commented that things are slowly improving. Therefore, it wouldn't be out of the question to see single-digit volume growth for FY'25 coupled with similar pricing growth seen this quarter.

Looking at building permits, privately owned housing units were around 1.446 million, 3.4% above May but 3.1% below last year’s June 2023. On housing starts, there’s also been modest, low-single digit growth on a year-over-year basis. These two factors suggest that while growth isn’t likely to accelerate a ton from here, it does suggest that a bottom might have been put in when it comes to the repair and remodeling sector.

Longer term, my outlook on James Hardie hasn’t changed much. With fiber cement demand expected to grow at a 5.6% CAGR until the end of the decade, James Hardie is poised to be a major beneficiary.

In terms of risks and competition, there are no real direct competitors to James Hardie; most of its competition stems from companies like Louisiana-Pacific (LPX), who makes a product called LP SmartSide. LP SmartSide is a lightweight, engineered wood siding that doesn’t last as long but is slightly cheaper. For homeowners who value longevity as well as customization of different styles and colors, James Hardie is often the better choice. Most of the blogs and industry journals I’ve read favor James Hardie’s products, however, LP SmartSide is still a major product for LPX that still generates considerable sales.

As for other risks, James Hardie’s end markets in building products, construction materials, and homebuilding are cyclical in nature, meaning it's highly sensitive to fluctuations in the broader macroeconomy. With higher interest rates, a higher cost of debt has been a knock on the stock lately (higher interest rates discourage home building) and has likely been the primary reason for why business performance has been weak over the last two years. Longer term, my view is that James Hardie is well-positioned to capitalize on structural underbuilding of homes in the U.S. and benefit from low housing supply.

Finally, the last risk I see for James Hardie is the migration trend of people moving to urban areas and cities. Since urban areas typically involve denser buildings like apartments, condos, and other multifamily residential buildings, this trend could impede demand for the company’s products. During the pandemic, this trend reversed somewhat, but it’s unclear if the long-term trend to cities will continue.

Valuation and Wrap Up

Based on the 2 sellside analysts who cover James Hardie, there is one 'hold' rating and one 'sell' rating. With an average price target of $31.27, implying 2% downside from current levels, it seems that analysts are pretty bearish on James Hardie's near term outlook.

I would disagree with the analysts here. At the current valuation of 15.0x EV/EBITDA, I'd suggest that James Hardie is quite undervalued. Why? Historically, the company has traded at a multiple of 18.9x EV/EBITDA over the last decade. Using a mid-cycle approach to get to the average multiple two years out, I'd say that the company has one year upside potential of 21%.

While shares are 50% above their lows in 2022, they are still off their 2021 highs by 19%, so for a company that can likely grow its top-line in the mid-to-high single digits long-term, I think the today's valuation offers compelling risk-reward.

In summary, despite recent volatility and an initial dip in performance, I think James Hardie remains a fundamentally strong company with significant long-term potential. The company’s recent quarterly results, while not groundbreaking by any means, indicate stabilization and modest growth amidst broader economic challenges. With the fiber cement industry poised for steady growth, I believe the company's dominant market position positions it well to benefit from trends over the long haul. While near-term market sentiment appears cautious from the sellside community, I feel the current valuation offers an attractive entry point, given James Hardie’s track record as well as their future growth prospects. As the repair and remodeling sector gradually recovers and macroeconomic conditions improve, James Hardie's set up looks increasingly appealing. For investors with a long-term horizon, at 15.0x EV/EBITDA, the valuation offers a great entry point to pick up shares of this market leader.