Katapult Holdings, Inc. (KPLT) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.6K Followers

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript August 14, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jennifer Kull - Head of IR
Orlando Zayas - CEO
Nancy Walsh - CFO
Derek Medlin - COO

Conference Call Participants

Anthony Chukumba - Loop Capital
Cameron White - Loop Capital

Operator

Hello everyone and welcome to the Katapult Holdings Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. Please note that this call is being recorded. Everyone is on listen-only mode to avoid any background noise. You will have an opportunity to ask questions to our speakers during the Q&A session. [Operator Instructions] Thank you. I'd now like to hand the call over to Jennifer Kull, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Jennifer Kull

Welcome to Katapult's second quarter 2024 conference call. On the call with me today are Orlando Zayas, Chief Executive Officer; Nancy Walsh, Chief Financial Officer; and Derek Medlin, Chief Operating Officer. For your reference, we have posted materials from today's call on the Investor Relations section of the Katapult website, which can be found at ir.katapultholdings.com.

Please keep in mind that our remarks today include forward-looking statements related to our financial guidance, our business, and our operating results as noted in the earnings release and slide deck posted to our website for your reference. Our actual results may differ materially. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, some of which are described in today's earnings release in our most recent Form 10-Q and which will be updated in future periodic reports that we file with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements that we make on this call are based on our beliefs and assumptions today, and we disclaim any obligations to update them.

Also during the call, we'll present both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered supplemental to and

Recommended For You

About KPLT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on KPLT

Trending Analysis

Trending News