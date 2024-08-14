Glanbia plc (GLAPF) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 14, 2024 11:05 AM ETGlanbia plc (GLAPF) Stock, GLAPY Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.6K Followers

Glanbia plc (OTCPK:GLAPF) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 14, 2024 3:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Liam Hennigan - Investor Relations
Hugh McGuire - Chief Executive Officer
Mark Garvey - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Rashad Kawan - Morgan Stanley
Patrick Higgins - Goodbody
Setu Sharda - Barclays
Nicola Tang - BNP Paribas
Damian McNeela - Deutsche Numis
Cathal Kenny - Davy

Operator

Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Glanbia 2024 Half Year Results Webcast. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speaker's presentation, there'll be a question and answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I will now hand over to Liam Hennigan, Group Secretary and Head of Investor Relations to open the presentation. Please go ahead, sir.

Liam Hennigan

Thank you, operator. Good morning and welcome to the Glanbia 2024 half year results call. During today's call, the Directors may make forward-looking statements. These statements have been made by the Directors in good faith based upon the information available to them up to the time of their approval of the Glanbia half year 2024 results announcement published earlier today.

Due to the inherent uncertainties, including both economic and business risk factors underlying such forward-looking information, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements. The Directors undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made on today's call, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

I'm now handing the call over to Hugh McGuire, CEO, Glanbia plc.

Hugh McGuire

Thank you, Liam. Good morning everybody and welcome to the Glanbia half year 2024 results call.

On today's call, I will provide an overview of our performance for the first half of the year. I'm

