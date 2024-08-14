2020 Bulkers Ltd. (TTBKF) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

2020 Bulkers Ltd. (TTBKF)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
2020 Bulkers Ltd. (OTCPK:TTBKF) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 14, 2024 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Magnus Halvorsen - Chairman of the Board
Vidar Hasund - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Bendik Nyttingnes - Clarksons Securities

Operator

Welcome to 2020 Bulkers 2024 Q2 Report. For the first part of this call, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Afterwards, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] This call is being recorded.

And I will now hand it over to CEO, Magnus Halvorsen. Please begin.

Magnus Halvorsen

Thank you, operator and welcome everyone to the second quarter 2024 earnings conference call for 2020 Bulkers. As usual, I'm also joined here by Vidar Hasund, our CFO.

Before we start the presentation, we would like to remind you that we will be discussing forward-looking matters. These forward-looking assumptions are based on the company's current views with regard to future events, and they are subject to risks and assumptions subject to uncertainties. Following the actual results may differ materially.

And with that, I'll move it over to the highlights for the quarter. For the second quarter, we reported a net profit of $31.5 million, and EPS of $1.36. This includes a $20.4 million gain from the sale of Bulk Seoul, which was booked during the quarter. Trading wise we performed well, achieving time chart equivalent earnings of around $34,300 per day. This compares to the Baltic 5TC Index, which averaged $22,650.

We did declare total dividends of $0.52 per share for the months of April through June. Then over to the subsequent events for July, we announced we achieved time charter equivalent earnings of approximately $37,600 per day gross. This compares to the Baltic 5TC average, which was $25,542.

We've also declared a dividend of $0.20 per share for the month of

