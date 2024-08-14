bluebird bio, Inc. (BLUE) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Q2 2024 Results Conference Call August 14, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Courtney O'Leary - Director of Investor Relations
Andrew Obenshain - CEO
Tom Klima - Chief Commercial and Operating Officer
James Sterling - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Jack Allen - Baird
Eric Joseph - JPMorgan
Gena Wang - Barclays
Jeff Hung - Morgan Stanley
Luca Issi - RBC Capital Markets
Sami Corwin - William Blair

Operator

Thank you for standing by. My name is Ken and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the bluebird bio Second Quarter 2024 Results Call. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the conference over to Courtney O'Leary from Investor Relations. You may begin.

Courtney O'Leary

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining our second quarter 2024 results call today. My name is Courtney O'Leary, Director of Investor Relations at bluebird bio.

Before we begin, let me review our safe harbor statement. Today's discussion contains statements that are forward-looking under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including expectations regarding our future financial results and financial position, in addition to statements of the company's plans, expectations or intentions regarding regulatory progress, commercialization plans and business operations.

Such statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties and involve a number of risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from projected results. A description of these risks is contained in our filings with the SEC, which are available on the Investor Relations section of our website, www.bluebirdbio.com.

On today's call, Andrew Obenshain, bluebird bio's CEO, will provide opening remarks. Then Tom Klima, Chief Commercial and Operating Officer will provide updates on commercial launches of LYFGENIA, ZYNTEGLO and SKYSONA. And lastly bluebird's CFO, James Sterling will

