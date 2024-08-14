Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HPGLY) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.6K Followers

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCPK:HPGLY) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 14, 2024 5:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Rolf Habben Jansen - Chief Executive Officer
Mark Frese - Chief Financial Officer & Chief Procurement Officer

Conference Call Participants

Sathish Sivakumar - Citi
Omar Nokta - Jefferies
Andy Chu - Deutsche Bank
Parash Jain - HSBC

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Hapag-Lloyd Analyst and Investors H1 2024 Results Conference Call. Hapag-Lloyd is represented by Rolf Habben Jansen, CEO; and Mark Frese, CFO. I am Maria the Chorus Call operator. I would like to remind you that all participants will be in listen-only mode and the conference is being recorded. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session. [Operator Instructions]

At this time, it’s my pleasure to turn over to Rolf Habben Jansen, please go ahead.

Rolf Habben Jansen

Thank you very much and good morning everyone or good afternoon maybe to some of your dialing information. Thank you very much for taking the time to listen to us here. And as always, we’ll give you a short introduction with a couple of key messages and some more detail on the numbers before we are open for Q&A.

In terms of what should be the key takeaways, I believe from the first half, I would say, first half, first we had the disruptions caused by the Red Sea and then in the second quarter I think we saw unexpected strong demand especially in May and June. In order to meet those demands, we’ve taken various additional measures that we will elaborate on.

And we’ve had higher operating costs driven of course by bunkers and also by operating more ships and having to deploy more boxes. Nevertheless, we posted a good financial result for the first half with an EBITDA of around $0.9 billion, of course

Recommended For You

About HPGLY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on HPGLY

Trending Analysis

Trending News