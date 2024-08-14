Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 14, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Candida Hayden - Senior Analyst-IR
Paul Brink - President and CEO
Sandip Rana - CFO
Eaun Gray - SVP-Business Development
Jason O'Connell - SVP

Conference Call Participants

Josh Wolfson - RBC Capital Markets
Lawson Winder - Bank of America
Tanya Jakusconek - Scotiabank
Martin Pradier - Veritas Investment Research

Operator

I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Candida Hayden, Senior Analyst, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Candida Hayden

Thank you, Laura. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us today to discuss Franco-Nevada's second quarter 2024 results. Accompanying this call is a presentation, which is available on our website at franco-nevada.com, where you will also find our full financial results.

The presentation is also available to view on the webcast. During our call this morning, Paul Brink, President and CEO of Franco-Nevada, will provide introductory remarks followed by Sandip Rana, Chief Financial Officer, who will provide a brief review of our results. And Eaun Gray, Senior Vice President, Business Development, who will discuss our recent transactions. This will be followed by a Q&A period. Our full executive team is available to answer any questions. Participants may submit questions via the telephone or via the webcast.

