Aris Mining Corporation (ARMN) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Aris Mining Corporation (NYSE:ARMN) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 14, 2024 9:00 AM ET

Corporate Participants

Neil Woodyer - Chief Executive Officer
Richard Thomas - Chief Operating Officer
Richard Orazietti - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Carey MacRury - Canaccord Genuity
Don DeMarco - National Bank Financial
Kerry Smith - Haywood Securities

Operator

We'll begin with an overview for management followed by a question-and-answer session period.

Please note that the accompanying presentation that management will refer to during today's call can be found in the events and presentation section of Aris Mining's website and arismining.com.

Also, Aris Mining's second quarter 2024 financials have been filled on SEDAR + and EDGAR and can also be found on their website.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Neil Woodyer, Chief Executive Officer. Please go ahead.

Neil Woodyer

Thank you, Operator, and good morning to everybody and thank you for joining us on our 2024 Q2 earnings call. With me today in Bogota are Richard Thomas, our COO, and Richard Orazietti, our CFO.

But before we go into the quarterly results, I'd like to draw your attention to Slide 2, which shows our quarterly statements, as we will be making several forward-looking statements today.

With that out of the way, and starting on Slide 3, I'd like to share our operational and financial highlights with you before handing it over to Richard Thomas, who will discuss our operational performance and give us an update on our transitional growth projects at Segovia and Marmato. Then Richard Orazietti will discuss our financial performance this quarter and for the first half year. Aris Mining produced 49,000 ounces of gold in Q2 and 99,983 ounces in H1.

