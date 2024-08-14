Chorus Aviation Inc. (CHRRF) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Chorus Aviation Inc. Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCPK:CHRRF) Q2 2024 Results Conference Call August 14, 2024 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Tyrone Cotie - VP of Treasury, Investor Relations
Colin Copp - President and CEO
Gary Osborne - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Hillary Cacanando - Deutsche Bank
James McGarragle - RBC Capital Markets
Fadi Chamoun - BMO Capital Markets
Konark Gupta - Scotiabank
David Ocampo - Cormark Securities

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. And welcome to the Chorus Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call. At this time, all lines are in a listen only mode. Following the presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session [Operator Instructions]. This call is being recorded on Wednesday, August 14, 2024. I would now like to turn the conference over to Tyrone Cotie, VP of Treasury, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Tyrone Cotie

Thank you, Joanna. Hello, and thank you for joining us today for our second quarter conference call and audio webcast. With me today from Chorus are Colin Copp, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Gary Osborne, Chief Financial Officer. We will begin today's call with a brief summary of the results followed by questions from the analyst community. As there may be some forward-looking statements during the call, I ask that you refer to the caution regarding forward-looking statements and information found in our MD&A. This pertains specifically to the results and operations of Chorus Aviation Inc. for the three months ended June 30, 2024, as well as the outlook section and other sections of our MD&A where such statements appear. As a result of the agreement to sell the Chorus Regional Aviation Leasing Segment or RAL, the RAL segment has been reclassified to discontinued operations and our Regional Aviation Services segment, together with corporate, is now referred to as continued operations. Finally, some of the following discussion involves non-GAAP financial measures, including references to adjusted net income, adjusted EBT, adjusted EBITDA, leverage ratio and

