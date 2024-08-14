Carlsberg A/S (CABGY) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 14, 2024 11:25 AM ETCarlsberg A/S (CABGY) Stock, CABJF Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.6K Followers

Carlsberg A/S (OTCPK:CABGY) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 14, 2024 3:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Jacob Aarup-Andersen - Group Chief Executive Officer
Ulrica Fearn - Chief Financial Officer
Peter Kondrup - Vice President, Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

Trevor Stirling - Bernstein
Sanjeet Aujla - UBS
Thomas Lind - Nordea
Simon Hales - Citi
Laurence Whyatt - Barclays
Søren Samsøe - SEB
Chris Pitcher - Redburn Atlantic
Gen Cross - BNP
André Thormann - Danske Bank

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the H1 Financial Statement Conference Call. My name is Francine. The call is called Operator. I would like to remind you that all participants will be in a listen-only mode and that the conference is being recorded. The presentation will be followed by a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

At this time, it is my pleasure to hand over to Jacob Aarup-Andersen, CEO. Please, go ahead, sir.

Jacob Aarup-Andersen

Thank you very much, Operator, and good morning, everybody. Welcome to Carlsberg’s half year 2024 conference call. As said, my name is Jacob Aarup-Andersen. I’m the Group CEO of Carlsberg. I have with me our CFO, Ulrica Fearn; and Vice President, Investor Relations, Peter Kondrup.

Let me begin by summarizing the key headlines for this call. First of all, we delivered continued volume growth despite poor weather in Q2 and continued weak consumer sentiment. We reported solid organic operating growth despite a significant increase in sales and marketing investments. And as you will have seen, we’ve adjusted our full year earnings outlook upwards. We did all this while taking some major strategic steps that will support the future of Carlsberg. I’ll go through the key headlines for the Group and the regions, and then Ulrica will take over and explain the financials and the full year outlook.

