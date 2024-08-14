Buy Chevron Stock For The Overhangs

Ray Merola profile picture
Ray Merola
14.13K Followers

Summary

  • Despite overhangs, Chevron Corporation stock is a "buy." As a matter of fact, I contend that the overhangs are part of the investment thesis.
  • When a premier company is dogged by uncertainty, it's time to give it a good look.
  • Chevron stock appears inexpensive based on its historical valuation metrics and versus primary peer Exxon Mobil.  It's time to investigate.

Soaring Prices of Oil and Gas

hapabapa

Seems like a strange recommendation. Why would one buy a stock BECAUSE of the overhangs?

Nonetheless, I like Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) stock in the low-$140s; the overhangs are part of the investment thesis. It's a corollary to one of

This article was written by

Ray Merola profile picture
Ray Merola
14.13K Followers
Individual investor focused upon a limited number of diversified stocks. Seeks stocks selling below fair value estimates; favors dividend growth and/or income. Advocates fundamental investment analysis, supplemented by the technical charts. Options strategies primarily employed to generate additional income or hedge risk. If interested, you may find out more about my investment philosophy in the I.S.S. (Investment Strategy Statement) found in my listing of published articles or via this link: Investment Strategy Statement - Ray Merola | Seeking Alpha

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CVX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CVX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CVX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CVX
--
CHEV:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News