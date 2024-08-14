EPAM Systems: Slowing Revenue But AI Innovations Make It One To Watch

Aug. 14, 2024 12:34 PM ETEPAM Systems, Inc. (EPAM) Stock
Lorenzo Micheletti profile picture
Lorenzo Micheletti
29 Followers

Summary

  • In the second quarter report, a slowdown in revenues can be observed in several industries in which EPAM operates.
  • Despite the decline, the company shows good financials, and the acquisition of Odysseus has the potential to grow the Life Sciences industry.
  • Using the Discounted Cash Flows model, I conclude that the stock is currently priced correctly in the market.
  • Given the financial strength of the company, the dynamic businesses it operates in, and the acquisitions, I think it is worth keeping an eye on EPAM and waiting for the next reports.
a data analyst using technology AI for working tool for data analysis Chatbot Chat with AI, using technology smart robot AI, artificial intelligence to generate something or Help solve work problems.

Khanchit Khirisutchalual

Investment Thesis

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) is a company that offers services in various areas, focusing primarily on digital strategy, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and engineering.

The company has shown an innovative strategic approach in recent times, investing in artificial intelligence. On June 13, 2024, EPAM

Hello, I’m Lorenzo, a proud graduate specializing in Finance and Risk Management. My passion lies in the financial stock market and fundamental analysis, with a particular affinity for the tech sector. My investment approach is centered around identifying the intrinsic value of a company and maintaining a long-term position in its stocks for sustained growth, In addition, I enjoy monitoring the market during unique circumstances to uncover short-term investment opportunities.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

