EPAM Systems: Slowing Revenue But AI Innovations Make It One To Watch

Khanchit Khirisutchalual

Investment Thesis

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) is a company that offers services in various areas, focusing primarily on digital strategy, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and engineering.

The company has shown an innovative strategic approach in recent times, investing in artificial intelligence. On June 13, 2024, EPAM announced the acquisition of Odysseus Data Services, and I believe that this move will bring an increase in value to the company

According to the latest 10-Q report published on August 8, 2024, we can observe that there has been a reduction in revenues of about 2% compared to the same period of the previous year. In general, in the last year, a veil of pessimism seems to have risen regarding this company; the stock price has decreased by 22%.

Through my analysis, I have come to the conclusion that the company has good potential, but the uncertain results and my valuation do not give me enough confidence to recommend buying. Therefore, my rating is HOLD

Second Quarter 2024 Overview

As anticipated in the introduction, looking at the revenue data contained in the latest report released by the company on August 8, 2024, we can notice a slight reduction

Revenues last report (Company's 10-Q)

As we can see, the reduction concerns both the three-month ended and the six-month ended, indicating that there is a certain stagnation in revenues that has been going on for some time.

The trend is confirmed even if we look at the historical revenue data; in fact, after strong growth that lasted until 2022, the level of revenues does not seem to increase anymore

Revenues (Seeking Alpha)

So I want to investigate to try to understand which branches of the company are losing revenues. In particular, EPAM distinguishes the origin of revenues in six different industries:

Consumer Goods, Retail & Travel

Financial Services

Software & Hi-Tech

Business Information & Media

Life Sciences & Healthcare

Emerging Verticals

In the pie chart below, we can see the portions of revenues coming from each industry as of December 31, 2023.

Revenues by industry (Company's 10-K)

As we can see, even though the company seems well diversified, it generates a consistent part of its revenues from the following industries: consumer goods and financial services.

In the table below, we can see the change in revenues for each category between 2023 and 2024. In this way, it is possible to observe which industries are doing worse:

Revenues Change (Company's last 10-Q )

The data shows that the most influential sectors are also those that have recorded a greater decline. Both financial services and consumer goods have recorded a decline of more than 6%, and in addition to these, there is also the business information and media sector which, although not as influential as the others, has recorded a decline of 14%. This, in my opinion, is a situation that can generate some concern because it is not just one sector that is declining, but out of six sectors, four of these have recorded a decline in revenues.

Acquisition of Odysseus

Acquisition (Company's website)

The acquisition of Odysseus, in my opinion, is one of the reasons why EPAM is worth keeping an eye on. In the previous section, I wanted to show you how revenues from different industries are decreasing; however, there is one industry in particular that has behaved differently from the others: “Life Sciences & Healthcare” has recorded a 24% (YoY) increase in revenues, and Odysseus will bring additional value to that industry. Odysseus is a company that deals with providing healthcare data analytics and also develops generative AI models to generate healthcare data. These data are then used, for example, to evaluate the effects of a new drug or to do epidemiological research. For further details on the activities of Odysseus, you can go to the acquisition page, where you will find a more detailed explanation.

The acquisition was announced on June 13, 2024, and I think it is a good strategic move because Odysseus’ know-how has the potential to integrate perfectly with the services offered by EPAM in the Life Sciences industry, which, as we have seen, already shows excellent revenue growth results.

I think the acquisition was very well commented on by Senior Vice President of Life Sciences, Greg Killian, who said:

We are pleased to have Odysseus join EPAM. With their strong capabilities in Real-World Evidence and Real-World Data — the ‘glue’ between multiple segments of the life sciences value chain — our natural synergies make this an exciting time to add this to our portfolio to help our clients achieve better outcomes

Obviously, it is still early to see the effects of the acquisition, but the Life Sciences sector seems to be rapidly rising, and this move, in my opinion, could have the power to give a boost both to the growth and to the relevance of the Life Sciences industry compared to the others within EPAM.

Financial Analysis

Analyzing the financial situation of the company, we note that despite EPAM dealing with many sectors and having many projects and acquisitions in progress, it manages to keep a high amount of cash. Although, according to the data of the latest report, this amount of cash seems to have decreased from $2.036 billion (December 2023) to $1.787 billion (Last Report), therefore with a decrease of 12.23%.

Balance Sheet (Seeking Alpha)

The decrease in cash is due to an increase in capital expenditure, so I think it is not a bad sign, also because, as can be seen from the table below, cash flows from operating activities increased by about 6% compared to the same period last year.

Cash from operating activities (Company's last 10-Q)

Despite the slight reduction in liquidity, the company's financial position remains truly excellent:

Solvency (Author's calculation using Seeking Alpha's data)

As we can see from the table in which all the main solvency ratios are calculated, both the quick and the current ratio have values much higher than 1. A factor that, in my opinion, is positive is the low value of the debt/equity ratio. This means that the company finances its projects mainly through share capital. Given that EPAM undertakes many business areas, knowing that the projects are mainly financed by the members and that they can actively participate in defining the strategy is certainly encouraging.

Now let’s check the profitability performance:

Profitability (Author's calculation)

Looking at the values, we noted that EPAM has decent profitability, and if I were to analyze another type of company, I would say that they are good values. But in the case of EPAM, I would expect something more. EPAM is a company that works in multiple sectors that have high returns, such as engineering, IT, and artificial intelligence, and offers consulting services that generally require fewer costs than a company that does large-scale production. A successful company that operates in these sectors should have a higher gross profit margin, and consequently, also a higher net profit margin. In the case of EPAM, we have values that, although they are not bad, do not seem to improve over time.

Valuation

EPAM has a good ability to generate cash flows and has demonstrated this over the years, and we can see this from the chart of cash flows from operating activities below:

Cashflows (Seeking Alpha)

Cash flows from operating activities increased from $464.1 million in 2020 to $562.6 million in 2024, according to data provided by Seeking Alpha. This growth corresponds to a CAGR of approximately 5%.

We can then use the discounted cash flows model to price the stock:

Valuation (Author's calculation)

Given the uncertainty shown in the revenues in the last report, I decided to use a future growth rate of 2%. I then used a WACC estimated through the Capital Asset Pricing Model equal to 8.4%, and in doing so, I obtained a total firm value equal to $11.3 billion. Considering that the number of outstanding shares of EPAM is 57 million shares, according to the model, we obtain a fair price per share equal to $198.5.

At the moment, the stock is priced at $196.85, so in my opinion, the shares are fairly priced, and I do not expect a significant increase in the short term. So, considering the uncertainties shown in the latest report and the stagnation that revenues are having in recent years, I do not think it is convenient to buy at this time

Risks

The risks that could invalidate my thesis, and therefore it would be convenient to buy now, in my opinion, are linked to the potential for future growth. In other words, my idea about this company is that it is not convenient to buy at the moment because there are uncertainties regarding how the company could perform in the future. But if we look at the historical series of revenues, we notice that over time they have increased a lot and only in recent years have they slowed down a bit, and therefore it could only be a transitory period. In addition, it should be considered that the company is very solid from a financial point of view; it has a lot of liquidity that it can use to make investments or make new acquisitions that could stimulate future growth above expectations. Finally, it should also be considered that my evaluation does not show that the stock is overvalued; in fact, according to the DCM, EPAM is priced correctly based on current information.

Conclusions

In conclusion, EPAM Systems is a company with great potential, but that may have already been expressed. Currently, the valuation leads me to say that the company is correctly priced, and considering the revenue data, I do not think that the risk justifies entering the market at this time. It is possible that in the future, through the acquisitions and investments that EPAM has the ability to make, this potential could be restored, and therefore there would be the possibility of growth in the stock price. I recommend HOLD, but I also recommend keeping an eye on the next earnings releases, especially to see how the Life Sciences industry will evolve.