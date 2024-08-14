georgeclerk

Note: All amounts discussed are in Canadian Dollars

In our last coverage of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTC:NWHUF), (TSX:NWH.UN:CA), we pointed out that the biggest risk is for the refinancing ahead. We suggested investors stay away from the common and focus on the convertible debentures.

That said, we don't see that leverage number moving down after another quarter of asset sales and NorthWest remains vulnerable to the next credit spread blowout. The new CEO has her task cut out for her. We maintain a Sell rating while noting that the convertible debentures maturing in August 2027, with a 13% YTM, offer the best bet on the company for the bulls.

Source: "2025 Refinancing Still Represents The Ultimate Challenge."

This has worked out well, with the common units down 3% since then and the convertibles delivering a nice positive return. We examine the Q2-2024 numbers and the asset sale announcements to update our thesis.

Q2-2024

Let's start this off with the net operating income (NOI). NorthWest showed a nice year-over-year gain in the same property NOI. The leases keep getting the CPI equivalent boost across the world. You will notice that NorthWest NOI growth is generally far stronger than most other REITs. Unfortunately, that was the same property NOI. Total NOI was down by a similar amount as property dispositions weighed on the portfolio.

NorthWest Q2-2024 Financials

The REIT took yet another massive write-down/loss on their properties and this time it was about $127 million. This was yet another reminder that good properties mean nothing if you overpay for them or buy them at the wrong time. In the case of NorthWest's previous empire-building exercise, both were involved.

NorthWest Q2-2024 Financials

Another key point in the picture above is that the funds from operations (FFO) and adjusted FFO (AFFO) both reached 9 cents in the quarter. That sent the payout ratio on the paltry dividend, back over 100%.

We told you this when things were looking hunky-dory 5 months back.

Yeah, so you will be at an effective 100% payout ratio on AFFO by Q2-2024. That leaves nothing to even begin to deleverage organically.

Source: 3 Takeaways From Q4 Results.

If you look at the balance sheet at the end of Q2-2024, there is really no redeeming quality. The leverage ratios still look bad and this is after 19 properties were sold.

NorthWest Q2-2024 Financials

But the REIT did announce the big transaction everyone was waiting for, and it came just days before the result.

The REIT's UK portfolio was sold to Assura PLC(1) ('Assura'), a publicly-listed REIT on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: AGR) for a total consideration of £500 million (C$885 million), of which 80%, £400 million (C$708 million), was paid in cash with the remainder paid in shares of Assura valued at £100 million (C$177 million) calculated on a 30-day VWAP basis. The REIT's stake in Assura equates to approximately 8% of Assura's public float. The sale price of the REIT's UK portfolio represents a cap rate of 5.9%. Debt totaling C$690 million, with a weighted average interest rate of 7.9%, will be repaid with the net proceeds from the transaction. Management anticipates the transaction will be accretive to Adjusted Funds From Operations ('AFFO')(2) by approximately 6 cents per unit on an annualized basis.

Source: NorthWest.

So this was great news as the difference between the cap rate and the humongous interest rate, meant that this was actually accretive. In a long line of poor decisions, this actually was one where NorthWest got to show positive results from an asset sale, thanks to their debt costs being out of whack. With this sale, NorthWest concluded its strategic review.

Since the inception of the formal strategic review, announced on August 8, 2023, up to the date of this MD&A, the REIT has sold total assets for proceeds of $1.6 billion, of which $1.4 billion relates to 46 properties. The remaining $170.3 million proceeds represent approximately 80% of the REIT's initial investment in the unlisted securities. The proceeds have been used primarily towards the repayment of debt. During the six months ended June 30, 2024, the REIT completed the following activities: • The REIT sold 16 properties in North America, 5 properties in Australasia, and 1 property in Europe at their fair value for total proceeds of $399.6 million. The proceeds were used to pay the directly attributable debt as well as balances outstanding on credit facilities.

Source: NorthWest Q2-2024 Financials.

Outlook

The chart below is as of June 30, 2024, so the debt will move materially lower in 2025 once those asset sales hit the books.

NorthWest Q2-2024 Financials

There is still a lot of refinancing to be done, but we might be just past the key choke point. Helping the REIT are two interest rate cuts on its home turf that might give it enough breathing room. But do keep in mind that interest expense coverage is circa 1.7X. This is not exactly the "sleep well at night" level. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (DIR.UN:CA) is getting flak for having to refinance at higher rates and their coverage is over 5.0X. At the end of the day, you are getting a poorly covered dividend with a lot of extra risks. Now, the AFFO payout ratio should quietly go back under 100% by Q4-2024, as the accretive nature of the UK deal shows. But even after that, your margin for error is zero. The REIT is trading at 12X potential FFO, with an armada of refinancing to do in 2025 and 2026. We continue to rate this a Sell.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust SUB CV DB7.75%28 ( TSX: NWH.DB.I:CA

When we recommended these last, they had a 13% plus yield to maturity. The rally has made these a bit pricier, but they still have an 11.25% yield to maturity at $90.50. They also sport an 8.5% current yield. We will note that this is higher than the dividend yield of NorthWest common units. These remain the preferred way to play the company and offer the highest probability of solid returns with very modest risk levels.

Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.

