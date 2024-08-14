Look For Gold's Uptrend To Accelerate This Fall

Aug. 14, 2024 1:01 PM ETGLD
Clif Droke profile picture
Clif Droke
4.52K Followers

Summary

  • Gold has technical and fundamental advantages on an intermediate-term basis, but near-term headwinds may persist, making a sustained rally difficult.
  • Gold has shown resilience despite challenges this summer, with safety-related demand helping it break free from a trading range.
  • Global gold demand remains firm, with central bank buying and investment flows supporting the metal's longer-term upward trajectory.

Uptrend gold investment background, Digital illustration of gold bars with an overlaying stock market graph representing wealth and investment strategies. 3d rendering

KanawatTH/iStock via Getty Images

After a lively start for the month of August, gold still has several technical and fundamental advantages in its favor on an intermediate-term (six-to-12-month basis). That said, the near-term outlook suggests headwinds will persist in the next several weeks, making

This article was written by

Clif Droke profile picture
Clif Droke
4.52K Followers
Clif Droke is an equity research analyst and writer for Cabot Wealth Network. He has covered equities and commodities, specializing in gold, since 1997 and is the editor of the Cabot SX Gold & Metals Advisor.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GLD--
SPDR® Gold Shares ETF

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News