imaginima

Since I started covering Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) on SA in December of last year, the company has fared very well, even beating the tech-heavy market (SP500) by a small margin.

Following the strong performance, EPD remains my highest-conviction pick in the midstream industry for income-oriented investors with an attractive, well-covered distribution.

After the 6.5% pullback from its $30 all-time high, this well-diversified wide moat MLP offers investors an attractive risk/reward profile at today's relatively cheap valuation.

Today, I want to show you four reasons why I am convinced EPD is one of the top picks for defensive, income-oriented investors.

Previous Coverage (Seeking Alpha)

1. Scale & Stable Business Model

Let's talk about EPD's scale and stability in the business model first.

EPD is among the best-of-breed midstream players in North America, even though its $61B market cap puts it behind larger Canadian operator Enbridge; EPD is the largest NGL player, benefiting from under-appreciated export tailwinds.

EPD operates a vast infrastructure with over 50,000 miles of pipelines and storage facilities capable of storing over 300M barrels of NGL, crude oil, refined products, petrochemicals, and 14B cubic feet of natural gas storage.

EPD Footprint (EPD IR)

The key to EPD's business model is stability, and why I view it as a superb defensive investment, is the business is not exposed to the volatility of crude oil or natural gas markets. Instead, the company collects transaction fees tied to the volume transported or stored, independent of the commodity's price.

Of course, this is a double-edged sword, as the business does not benefit from higher energy prices during bull markets. However, the business could be harmed during an economic recession if the volume transported through its pipeline falls in line with reduced consumption.

Even as building new pipelines and storage facilities in the US is becoming more challenging due to environmental challenges, EPD is eyeing further expansion in NGL exports to markets like China and India, where the countries are willing to pay more than the domestic market.

In 2023, EPD invested $3.5B in its infrastructure. In 2024, the business aims to allocate a similar amount to drive volume growth and more opportunities for fee collections as the demand for fossil fuels keeps growing. Altogether, EPD has allocated $6.7B in major projects, expected to come online between 2025 and 2026, to drive incremental cash flow and shareholder capital returns.

CAPEX (EPD IR)

The company's diversification is rock-solid, not being overexposed to a single market or product category. The diversification proves particularly vital during periods such as the pandemic or winter storm Uri in 2021, when demand hit rock-bottom and energy transport was halted.

In Q2, the breakdown from the total of $2.4B Gross Operating Margin, which grew 10.5% YoY, was as follows:

NGLs , 55% of GOM

, 55% of GOM Crude Oil , 16% of GOM

, 16% of GOM Natural Gas , 14% of GOM

, 14% of GOM Petrochemicals, 15% of GOM

2. Underappreciated Growth Opportunities & Balance Sheet Strength

Businesses dealing in fossil fuels are receiving a lot of negativity in the face of the climate crisis, pushing governments to subsidize alternative energy sources to transition away from fossil fuels towards more sustainable sources such as solar, wind, or hydropower.

While we can see the changes in climate all around us, it is improbable that societies will transition away from fossil fuels and instead rather coexist with other, more sustainable energy with countries becoming wealthier, driving ever-higher energy demand.

One way to look at EPD's future growth opportunities is, for instance, Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The common thinking to play the AI-investment narrative means you have to buy either semiconductor businesses or the Mag 7, but nothing could be further from the truth. In fact, each new technology requires exponentially higher energy output, with Chat-GPT's search queries requiring nearly 10x the energy compared to Google's search query.

In practice, this will result in higher energy demand, particularly in the US, as the country is home to 10x more data centers than the second-largest, Germany. According to the forecast from Dominion Energy, the energy demand in Virginia alone will increase 3.7x through 2038, supported by the data center expansion and higher computing needs.

AI Energy Demand (EPD IR)

As part of my investment process, ROIC is a key metric for comparing opportunities, understanding how well the company allocates capital, and estimating potential returns.

EPD's ROIC remains superb, with a 10Y average of 12%, thanks to its expansive network in critical locations such as Texas, New Mexico, and Oklahoma.

What's more, even during periods such as the Oil Price Collapse from 2015 to 2017 or the COVID-19 pandemic, the company delivered ROIC above 10%, implying a strong and defensive business model.

With enough margin of safety, I will take 10%+ returns every day.

However, if you had bought the stock back in 2004, you would have earned a total annual ROR of around 8%, which is actually below its ROIC. The reason is simple: Back in 2004, the stock was trading at an elevated P/OCF of 11.8x, compared to today's relatively cheap valuation of 7.7x.

As we have witnessed in the last eight months, EPD can beat the market's strong performance, however buying at a low valuation is vital to unlocking these returns.

Historical ROIC (EPD IR)

As most of EPD's capital returns are generated through its high distribution, looking at the balance sheet is vital to understanding whether the business can sustain its 7.5% yield while expanding the business.

EPD's balance sheet is investment grade with an A- credit rating from S&P Global. In fact, debt-to-EBITDA ratio, the midstream industry standard for measuring leverage, is the lowest among all its peers, currently at 3.2x.

Debt to EBITDA (Seeking Alpha)

The pivotal driver of the industry-leading debt-to-EBITDA is EPD's shift towards a self-funded growth model, without resorting to debt or equity markets to raise capital.

This approach minimizes balance sheet risk while enhancing ROIC return by reducing interest expense on future investments. Reduced financial leverage provides EPD with financial flexibility, particularly during turbulent times, fortifying its operations and distributions.

3. Attractive, Well-Covered Distribution

As capital appreciation with midstream companies is relatively slow, most returns are generated through a well-covered distribution.

EPD's yield is very attractive at the moment for income investors, among the highest in the industry:

EPD's yield: 7.5%

yield: 7.5% Energy Transfer L.P. (ET) yield: 8.2%

yield: 8.2% Enbridge Inc. (ENB) yield: 6.8%

yield: 6.8% Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) yield: 5.5%

Expecting double-digit dividend growth for companies with high-dividend yields might be a stretch, yet EPD recently announced an increase in its quarterly distribution to $0.525 from the previous $0.515.

Due to its robust $6.7B project pipeline, I expect dividend growth of 2% to 5% annually as EPD starts collecting more transaction fees on the finished projects.

Dividend Per Share (Seeking Alpha)

EPD's distribution track record stretches back 27 years. It has already earned the esteemed title of dividend aristocrat, returning over $50B to its shareholders through distributions and unit buybacks.

However, yield is only as good as the distribution coverage, and the primary focus should be on the safety and reliability of the already elevated distribution.

Thanks to its strong balance sheet and self-funding strategy, the distribution coverage is at a very healthy 1.7x as of Q2, implying that further distribution growth over the following years is absolutely feasible.

Dividend Coverage (EPD IR)

4. Relatively Cheap Valuation

Looking at the valuation for MLPs through the lens of cash flow rather than net income is superior, as the earnings may be influenced by non-cash items such as depreciation or amortization of tax-deferred liabilities.

MLPs generally have significant depreciation and amortization of their assets, so net earnings are less representative of their true cash-generation potential.

Looking at the grand scheme, EPD is trading at 7.7x its P/OCF.

That's well below their 15Y average of 11x, or roughly a 43% discount to its historical valuation.

EPD Valuation (Fast Graphs)

If we consider the forward growth of the business, that's projected to be very much in line with the 15Y average of 5.2%:

2024: OCF of $3.81E, YoY growth of 10%

OCF of $3.81E, YoY growth of 10% 2025 : OCF of $3.95E, YoY growth of 4%

OCF of $3.95E, YoY growth of 4% 2026: OCF of $4.12E, YoY growth of 4%

The analysts' earnings projections were historically very accurate, with only 16% instances where it was missed.

The negative sentiment towards fossil fuels and uncertain energy transition has weighed on the stock's valuation in the past few years.

Yet, with its wide moat and superb growth opportunities as energy demand keeps growing, further driven by AI, and underappreciated assets positioned to benefit from NGL exports outside of the US, EPD is in a great position to thrive and continue handsomely rewarding shareholders.

Even if the valuation does not retreat towards its mean of 11x its OCF, investors may see a total ROR of around 11% annually over the next three years as the OCF growth slightly accelerates, and the stock keeps yielding 7.5%.

EPD Potential Return (Fast Graphs)

Takeaway

In summary, EPD is my top pick for income-oriented investors thanks to its toll-like stable business protected from crude oil and natural gas volatility, well-positioned to keep benefiting from increasing demand, further supported by AI energy-demand computing, and underappreciated assets positioned to capitalize on the growing NGL exports to higher-paying countries such as China and India.

Altogether, I covered four areas of why I see EPD as an attractive investment for income-oriented, defensive investors:

1. Scale & Stable Business Model

2. Underappreciated Growth Opportunities & Balance Sheet Strength

3. Attractive, Well-Covered Distribution

4. Relatively Cheap Valuation