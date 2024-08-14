HelloFresh SE (HLFFF) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 14, 2024 12:24 PM ETHelloFresh SE (HLFFF) Stock, HELFY Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.6K Followers

Title: HelloFresh SE (OTCPK:HLFFF) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 13, 2024 2:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Dominik Richter - CEO
Christian Gartner - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Luke Holbrook - Morgan Stanley
Andrew Ross - Barclays
Nizla Naizer - Deutsche Bank
Sven Sauer - Kepler Cheuvreux
Marcus Diebel - JPMorgan
Joseph McNamara - Citi

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the HelloFresh SE H1 2024 Results. At this time all participants have been placed on a listen-only mode. The floor will be open for questions following the presentation. [Operator Instructions] Let me now turn the floor over to your host, Dominik Richter.

Dominik Richter

Welcome, everybody and thank you for joining our Q2 earnings call. At HelloFresh, we have a powerful mission to rally behind; we change the way people eat forever. And we have come a long way in the last decade. With meal kits, we've arguably established the biggest innovation to home cooking during that period with millions of satisfied and long-term retentive customers ordering hundreds of millions of meals per year. We have also successfully ventured into building the global market leader for RTE meals.

The path to getting to this point, however was anything but linear and we had to navigate vastly different market environments in the last few years. A demand shock during the pandemic was followed by a strong inflationary pressure period, low consumer confidence and high interest rates. While our meal kit business today is about 3 times larger and 10 times more profitable than the whole group was five years ago, we have also built up a fixed cost base that does not match the current demand outlook. This requires us to make some hard decisions around streamlining and optimizing for costs in the short term, but it's a path that we're committed to work

Recommended For You

About HLFFF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on HLFFF

Trending Analysis

Trending News