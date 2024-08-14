Understanding CBI's Green Bond Dataset Methodology

Yuri_Arcurs/E+ via Getty Images

Learn how green bonds are evaluated and classified by the Climate Bond Initiative’s methodology, which adheres to foundational principles and employs a thorough and transparent screening process.

As the global community intensifies its work to combat climate change, the need to finance these efforts has become increasingly evident. Green bonds, which fund projects with environmental benefits, are at the forefront of this movement. The Climate Bonds Initiative (CBI), an international not-for-profit organization, has established standards to independently evaluate green bonds and identify assets or projects consistent with a 2-degree global warming target set by the COP 21 Paris Agreement. Grounded in climate science and developed through a multi-stakeholder approach, CBI’s taxonomy aims to standardize criteria for green investments and support market growth by reducing greenwashing risk. The CBI has developed a robust methodology to screen and classify green bonds, and the VanEck Green Bond ETF (GRNB) tracks an index that only includes green bonds aligned with the CBI taxonomy.

Foundational Principles

The CBI's Green Bond Dataset Methodology is built on four foundational principles designed to protect the environmental integrity of the bonds:

Green Credentials and Environmental Impact: Mandates that projects funded by green bonds result in significant emissions reductions or other positive environmental impacts. This ensures that the financial support is directed towards genuinely green initiatives. Science-Based Verification: Based on scientific research and data-driven insights to substantiate and verify the environmental benefits of funded projects. Flexibility and Practicality: Designed to be both scientifically rigorous and practically usable to accommodate evolving technologies and shifting environmental priorities. Minimum Safeguards: Includes safeguards that screen out activities potentially harmful to the environment to prevent negative environmental impacts.

Key Considerations in the Screening Process

The screening process of the Green Bond Dataset Methodology involves multiple steps to ensure that only bonds with strong green credentials are included and integrates critical considerations for robustness and flexibility:

Climate Bonds Initiative Green Bonds Assessment Process

Source: Climate Bonds Initiative.

Comprehensive Search: The methodology involves a wide-ranging search across financial platforms, focusing on self-labeled green bonds and considering other relevant labels such as “blue” and “climate action” bonds.

The methodology involves a wide-ranging search across financial platforms, focusing on self-labeled green bonds and considering other relevant labels such as “blue” and “climate action” bonds. Sector-Specific Definitions: Bonds are evaluated based on their alignment with sector-specific definitions and eligibility conditions, so that the financed projects deliver significant environmental benefits.

Bonds are evaluated based on their alignment with sector-specific definitions and eligibility conditions, so that the financed projects deliver significant environmental benefits. Flexible Approaches: A margin of flexibility allows for up to 10% of deal size to be allocated where there is uncertainty about alignment, accommodating sectors where metrics may not be readily available.

A margin of flexibility allows for up to 10% of deal size to be allocated where there is uncertainty about alignment, accommodating sectors where metrics may not be readily available. Lookback Period: A two-year lookback period is employed for complex assessments to analyze the issuer’s expenditures and evaluate alignment with eligibility criteria.

A two-year lookback period is employed for complex assessments to analyze the issuer’s expenditures and evaluate alignment with eligibility criteria. Exclusions and Additional Considerations: Bonds with more than 10% of total proceeds allocated to non-green activities are excluded. Sectors such as fossil fuel power, inefficient building standards, and non-aligned expenses are not considered, so that only genuinely green projects are funded.

Ongoing Review and Reclassification

The Climate Bonds Initiative (CBI) uses a variety of sources to analyze a bond’s use of proceeds and to conduct ongoing reviews of the bonds in the Green Bonds Dataset. CBI considers information provided by issuers as well as external assessments by third parties. The CBI also reviews post-issuance green bond reporting, including environmental impact reports, to assess compliance.

If an issuer is unable to meet green bond methodology criteria based on information collected, the bond will be removed from the Green Bond Dataset. Similarly, a bond can be retroactively added to the Green Bond Dataset if an issuer discloses satisfactory information on use-of-proceeds data and associated impact.

The Climate Bonds Initiative's Green Bond Dataset Methodology provides a robust framework for evaluating and classifying green bonds. By adhering to foundational principles and employing a thorough screening process ensuring transparency, the methodology supports the growth of a credible and reliable green bond market. As the world continues its transition towards a low-carbon and climate-resilient future, such methodologies are crucial in helping investors direct capital towards projects that genuinely benefit the environment.

How to Invest in Green Bonds?

VanEck Green Bond ETF (GRNB) seeks to replicate, as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the S&P Green Bond U.S. Dollar Select Index (SPGRUSST). The index is comprised of U.S. dollar-denominated bonds issued to finance environmentally friendly projects. To be eligible the issuer must clearly indicate the intended use of proceeds, and the bond must be designated as “green” by the Climate Bonds Initiative.

Disclosures

S&P Green Bond U.S. Dollar Select Index tracks U.S. dollar denominated bonds issued globally to finance environmentally friendly projects. To be eligible, the bond issuer must clearly indicate the intended use of proceeds and the bond must be flagged as “green” by the Climate Bonds Initiative, in addition to meeting minimum size requirements based currency. The index includes treasuries, government-related, corporate and securitized issues.

This is not an offer to buy or sell, or a recommendation to buy or sell any of the securities, financial instruments or digital assets mentioned herein. The information presented does not involve the rendering of personalized investment, financial, legal, tax advice, or any call to action. Certain statements contained herein may constitute projections, forecasts and other forward-looking statements, which do not reflect actual results, are for illustrative purposes only, are valid as of the date of this communication, and are subject to change without notice. Actual future performance of any assets or industries mentioned are unknown. Information provided by third party sources are believed to be reliable and have not been independently verified for accuracy or completeness and cannot be guaranteed. VanEck does not guarantee the accuracy of third party data. The information herein represents the opinion of the author(s), but not necessarily those of VanEck or its other employees.

An investment in the Fund may be subject to risks which include, among others, green bonds, investing in Asian, Chinese, European, and foreign securities, emerging market issuers, foreign currency, credit, interest rate, floating rate, floating rate LIBOR, high yield securities, supranational bond, government-related bond, restricted securities, securitized/asset-backed securities, financials sector, utilities sector, market, operational, call, sampling, index tracking, authorized participant concentration, no guarantee of active trading market, trading issues, passive management, fund shares trading, premium/discount and liquidity of fund shares, and index-related concentration risks, all of which may adversely affect the Fund. Emerging market issuers and foreign securities may be subject to securities markets, political and economic, investment and repatriation restrictions, different rules and regulations, less publicly available financial information, foreign currency and exchange rates, operational and settlement, and corporate and securities laws risks.

Investing involves substantial risk and high volatility, including possible loss of principal. Bonds and bond funds will decrease in value as interest rates rise. An investor should consider the investment objective, risks, charges and expenses of the Fund carefully before investing. To obtain a prospectus and summary prospectus, which contain this and other information, call 800.826.2333 or visit vaneck.com. Please read the prospectus and summary prospectus carefully before investing.

© Van Eck Securities Corporation, Distributor, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Van Eck Associates Corporation.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.