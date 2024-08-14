Zapata Computing Holdings Inc. (ZPTA) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.6K Followers

Start Time: 08:30 January 1, 0000 9:06 AM ET

Zapata Computing Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ZPTA)
Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call
August 14, 2024, 08:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Christopher Savoie - CEO and Co-Founder
Sumit Kapur - CFO
Jon Zorio - Chief Revenue Officer, Zapata AI
Eduardo Royes - ICR

Conference Call Participants

Yi Fu Lee - Cantor Fitzgerald
Matthew Harrigan - Benchmark

Operator

Good day, and welcome to Zapata Computing Holdings Incorporated Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Business Update Conference Call. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Edwardo Rojas. Thank you. Mr. Rojas, you may begin.

Eduardo Royes

Thank you, Kat. On today's call are Christopher Savoie, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder; Sumit Kapur, Chief Financial Officer; and Jon Zorio, Chief Revenue Officer of Zapata AI. Earlier today, Zapata AI issued a press release announcing its second quarter 2024 results. Following prepared remarks, we will open up the call for questions.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that this call may contain forward-looking statements. While these forward-looking statements reflect Zapata AI's best current judgment, they are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those implied by these forward-looking statements. These risk factors are discussed in Zapata AI's filings with the SEC and in the release issue this morning, which are available in the investor section of the company's website. Zapata AI undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances, except as required by law.

With that, I would now like to turn the call over to Christopher Savoie, CEO and Co-Founder of Zapata AI. Christopher?

Christopher Savoie

Thank you, Eduardo, and good day to all. We saw strong momentum across various fronts during the

Recommended For You

About ZPTA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ZPTA

Trending Analysis

Trending News