Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 14, 2024 12:47 PM ETPredictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.6K Followers

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 14, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Glenn Garmont – Investor Relations
Raymond Vennare – Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Josh Blacher – Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Predictive Oncology Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers’ prepared presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. Please be advised that today’s conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the call over to your speaker, Mr. Glenn Garmont, Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.

Glenn Garmont

Welcome, and thank you, everyone, for dialing into the Predictive Oncology second quarter 2024 financial results call. First, you’ll hear from our Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board, Raymond Vennare; and our Chief Financial Officer, Josh Blacher, who will review our financials.

Certain matters discussed on this call contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect our current expectations and projections about future events and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties and assumptions about our operations and the investments we make. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in the call regarding our strategy, future operations, future financial position, future revenue and financial performance, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. The words anticipate, believe, estimate, expect, intend, may, plan, would, target and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words.

Our actual performance may materially differ from that contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including, among other things, factors discussed under the heading Risk Factors in our filings with the SEC. Except as expressly required

Recommended For You

About POAI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on POAI

Trending Analysis

Trending News