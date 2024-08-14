Inseego Shows Little Upside Potential, Lots Of Risk

oliver de la haye/iStock via Getty Images

In 2016, Novatel Wireless reorganized its business under the name Inseego, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSG). At one time, Novatel Wireless was highly thought of as a growth stock, with its wireless business seemingly destined for big things.

Today, we’re looking at Inseego, what is left of the former company. We’ll be looking at the stock from a value and growth perspective.

Understanding Inseego

Inseego is a provider of mobile broadband and associated cloud solutions, with technology in both the 4G and 5G space.

Once upon a time, Inseego was a leading 4G mobile hotspot provider in the market, but understandably has bet heavily on the further adoption of 5G technology for its growth.

The company’s major business right now is selling MiFi hotspots and routers for end user deployment. They also have software for cloud-based solutions for mobile hotspots.

Consolidated Balance Sheet

Cash and Equivalents $49 million Total Current Assets $93 million Total Assets $150 million 2025 Convertible Notes $158 million Total Current Liabilities $239 million Total Liabilities $251 million Total Shareholder Equity ($102 million) Click to enlarge

(source: most recent 10-Q from SEC)

As you can see, Inseego has a pretty limited array of assets to offer, and a lot more liabilities, meaning they have no real equity. The convertible notes are a noteworthy thing, as they by themselves are bigger than the company’s total assets.

The debt isn’t necessarily insurmountable, especially if the company was growing enough. As we’ll soon see, however, that is simply not the case in my view.

The Risks

One thing Inseego has a lot of is risks to be concerned about. In July, the company announced that it plans to restructure the May 2025 convertible notes to longer-term debt. That’s important for the company in the near-term, though the debt isn’t paid off, and still is a potential risk for a company at this size.

The company heavily depends on two customers, Verizon and T-Mobile, which accounted for 59% of all of their revenues as of 2023. That’s declined a little bit in recent years, but they’re still so majorly reliant on them for revenue, that any loss of business could be devastating.

Inseego’s software assets are a potential source of revenue, but they concede that there is no guarantee that they will be able to monetize the software, at least not in any way that matters to the bottom line.

For the company to grow, they will need to introduce new products and services that the market demands in a timely manner. 5G is a big deal, of course, but there is no guarantee that Inseego is going to be any kind of dominant force in it.

What Could Go Right

Inseego has a possibility of being able to return to being a substantial growth stock. If it’s MiFi technology gets a step ahead of competitors in terms of performance or general consumer acceptance, there is a big market that they will be able to capitalize on.

Interest rates could come down, and replacing the May 2025 convertible debt could continue to be at very reasonable terms, which could make Inseego a pretty securely financed company that simply needs to execute on strong growth potential to justify its current multiples.

Statement of Operations

2021 2022 2023 2024 (1H) Total Revenue $262 million $245 million $196 million $104 million Gross Profit $76 million $67 million $52 million $40 million Operating Income ($46 million) ($58 million) ($36 million) $665 thousand Net Income ($52 million) ($71 million) ($49 million) ($5 million) Diluted EPS ($5.10) ($6.59) ($4.32) (46¢) Click to enlarge

(sources: 2022 and 2023 10-K, most recent 10-Q)

As you can see, the company’s fortunes haven’t been friendly in recent years. Losses have been large for a company this size, and while they’re paring losses enough to reach breakeven in the second half of this year, there is nothing on the horizon resembling substantial growth.

Estimates are that the company will end 2024 with revenues of $215 million and earnings per share of 13¢. That would give us a P/E ratio of 78.07. That’s the P/E ratio of a major growth company, but with everything but the growth. 2025 looks only a little better, with revenue up to $225 million and earnings per share of 38¢. That's a forward P/E of 26.63. That’s not a terrible price if the company delivered on major growth going forward, and while there is no good apples-to-apples comparison to make, Lantronix (LTRX) has a forward P/E of 8.52, which reflects my belief that people are getting a bit ahead of themselves on Inseego.

The company also cites competition with Cisco Systems (CSCO). That’s clearly not a perfect comparison, as they are vastly larger and more entrenched than Inseego is. But even then, the value comparison is poor. Cisco’s forward P/E is 12.25, it pays dividends, and while the operating margin for Inseego is under 4% Cisco’s is over 20%. The only thing the much lower-margin Inseego wins on in price/sales, which is 0.69 compared to over 3. That’s nice, but without the margins, there’s little reason to celebrate.

Q2 Earnings Release and Q3 Guidance

Last week, Inseego released an earnings report coming in at $59.1 million of revenue and a loss of 2¢. The company also offered guidance for Q3, which expects a revenue between $54 million and $58 million. The estimates for Q3 are a consensus of $55.87 million, which is right in that range, and a 9¢ profit. Getting to profitability is great, but the revenue growth prospects look pretty flat going forward.

Conclusion

Data by YCharts

Novatel Wireless was a growth darling. Its successor, Inseego, so far, simply isn’t. The company is trading on the high side of its 52-week range, and I don’t see anything on the horizon, which justifies it trading anywhere near that.

The company looks like it is going to turn to narrow profitability going forward, but there simply isn’t a prospect that they are going to be making enough money soon to justify considering it as a value stock.

Moreover, the company’s debt is plenty to contend with for a company this size, even after the restructuring. Though growth could readily overcome this, in my opinion this is a risk worth avoiding. I’m rating it a sell.

The company might be worth considering if it dips down to the range of the 52-week low, or about $2 a share. At $2 per share, the company would have a forward P/E of just over 5, which would be a nice value proposition even with the risks the company has to navigate. That’s not to say that I literally expect the company to fall to $2 a share because I really don’t unless something calamitous goes wrong with them. I’m just saying that’s the pricing where I believe the company would be attractively priced for value investors.