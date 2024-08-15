TC Energy: Get Paid 6.4% To Own Low-Risk Mission-Critical Pipelines

Dilok Klaisataporn/iStock via Getty Images

All financial numbers in this article are in Canadian dollars unless noted otherwise.

Introduction

I believe I'm not breaking any news when I say I have become a huge fan of the midstream sector since the pandemic. Midstream companies, which own pipelines and related assets to support oil and gas production, have become some of the best places for income in the stock market.

After all, unlike oil and gas producers, midstream companies have very low exposure to the prices of oil and gas, as they are paid based on the volumes that flow through their pipelines or take-or-pay contracts.

That said, before the pandemic, the midstream industry was a minefield. Generally speaking, it was not a great place to be for at least two major reasons:

Oil and gas production in North America was rapidly rising due to the shale revolution. This required significant investments in new pipeline systems. Although this paved the way for future profits, it often resulted in midstream companies having negative free cash flow, "forcing" them to borrow money for capital investments and dividends/distributions.

Because of elevated supply growth, oil and gas prices were subject to a number of steep declines. While midstream companies are not directly subject to these declines, investors sold midstream stocks due to their free cash flow headwinds, debt levels, and fears that low prices could result in lower production.

Now, the situation is much better. Major infrastructure projects have been finished, which has created significant free cash flow tailwinds. Moreover, oil and gas production is still rising, supported by healthy demand. This creates a lasting demand for pipeline infrastructure. It also helps that most midstream companies have become more interested in growing free cash flow than total assets.

As a result, the Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP) has returned 72% over the past three years, beating the S&P 500 by a substantial margin.

Data by YCharts

On top of that, new tailwinds have emerged:

Artificial Intelligence has created unprecedented natural gas demand growth due to power-hungry data centers.

Geopolitical issues like the war in Ukraine have put a bigger emphasis on the U.S. position as an energy exporter.

Because markets expect the Fed to consistently cut rates, we can expect a lot of money to rotate from high-yielding (risk-free) bonds into other income opportunities. I recently covered this in a special article.

This brings me to the TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP), the Canadian midstream giant I called "A Compelling Investment For Value Investors" in my most recent article on May 8.

Since then, shares of the giant have returned 18%, beating the S&P 500 by roughly 12 percentage points.

The company, which had a somewhat poor total return over the past ten years, is finally being discovered by investors as its financials are improving, supported by a spin-off and a favorable macroeconomic environment.

Data by YCharts

In this article, I'll update my thesis, using the latest 2Q24 results and new developments, and explain why I remain bullish on this 6%-yielding giant.

So, let's get to it!

On a side note, please be aware that TC Energy is listed in Toronto and New York. As I wrote at the start of this article, financial numbers in this article are in Canadian dollars - unless noted otherwise.

TC Energy Is A "Mission Critical" Infrastructure Play

For starters, TC Energy is large, making it a perfect "proxy" for higher fossil fuel production and pipeline requirements in North America.

Essentially, the company's assets are geographically and operationally diversified, including the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Hence, TC Energy is uniquely positioned as the only company with significant infrastructure in all three countries, allowing it to capitalize on North American natural gas demand, which is expected to grow by almost 40 Bcf per day by 2035.

TC Energy Corporation

In order to support this demand, the company owns major pipelines, with roughly 30% of U.S. liquified natural gas feed gas and significant portions of Canadian and Mexican gas flowing through its system.

In order to benefit from demand and supply tailwinds, the company is on track to place roughly $7 billion worth of new assets into service this year, with plans to add another $9 billion in 2025.

TC Energy Corporation

The company has also made progress when it comes to divesting assets, totaling $2.6 billion.

These divestitures are a great tool to focus on core operations and improve the balance sheet. According to the company, it is in a great spot to achieve its year-end leverage target of 4.75x EBITDA.

Additionally, with regard to capital spending, the company noted that capital expenditures are trending toward the lower end of the $8 billion to $8.5 billion guidance, which is a great sign of prudent capital spending. After all, it's very easy in this business to waste money on expensive projects.

In addition to this, the company's shareholder vote approved (97% in favor) the spin-off of its business of pipelines transporting liquids. This will make TC Energy a natural-gas-focused business, a move I fully support.

TC Energy Corporation

The spin-off is expected to be completed at the start of the fourth quarter. TC Energy investors will receive 0.2 South Bow shares for every TC Energy share they own.

TC Energy Corporation

Then, there's the NGTL - the Nova Gas Transmission Pipeline System.

This is one of the most important pipeline systems on the planet, as it transports gas from the major Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin to markets across North America.

To add some emphasis to its importance, this system's strategic positioning allows TC Energy to connect some of the lowest-cost natural gas supply with high-demand markets.

TC Energy Corporation

In the second quarter, the company secured unanimous customer support for a 5-year settlement agreement that covers the period from 2025 to 2029.

This agreement is expected to contribute an additional $150 million to $200 million in annual EBITDA through increased depreciation rates and new incentive mechanisms.

TC Energy Corporation

The settlement also paves the way for a new $3.3 billion expansion investment to support rising production growth in the Western Canadian basin. TC Energy expects these assets to be put into service between 2027 and 2030.

Great News For Shareholders

TC Energy is not only in a great spot to benefit from future growth but also reap the rewards of current tailwinds.

In 2Q24, comparable EBITDA rose by 9%, supported by strong growth in Canadian natural gas pipelines, U.S. natural gas pipelines, and its system in Mexico.

TC Energy Corporation

On a full-year basis, the company expects to lower net debt to 4.75x EBITDA, as I already briefly mentioned. It also expects to grow comparable EBITDA to at least $11.2 billion, with a small part of this coming from the assets that will soon be a part of South Bow.

TC Energy Corporation

This brings me to the dividend.

For the third quarter of 2024, the company declared a dividend of $0.96 per common share, which translates to an annualized yield of roughly 6.4%.

Although dividends received by non-Canadian investors are subject to currency risks (and potential withholding taxes), the dividend in Toronto has been hiked for 24 consecutive years.

Since the year 2000, the dividend has grown by 7% per year. Going forward, the company aims to maintain 3-5% annual dividend growth.

TC Energy Corporation

Although 3-5% dividend growth is nothing to write home about, we are dealing with a high-yield opportunity with a very favorable risk profile - both with regard to its balance sheet and revenue profile.

I currently own the much smaller Antero Midstream (AM) with a similar yield. If I were an income-focused investor, TRP would be a holding of my portfolio as well.

Valuation

The TRP valuation remains attractive.

Using the FactSet data in the chart below, the company is expected to grow its per-share operating cash flow ("OCF") by 5-8% annually through at least 2026.

When adding that it trades just inches below its long-term OCF multiple of 8.2x, we get an annual total return outlook of 11-13%, including its dividend.

FAST Graphs

As such, I stick to a Buy rating, believing that TRP remains one of the best income stocks on the market.

Takeaway

The midstream sector has emerged as a standout for income-focused investors, especially after the pandemic.

Unlike their more volatile upstream counterparts, midstream companies like TC Energy benefit from stable, volume-based revenues, making them less exposed to volatility in oil and gas prices.

I believe TC Energy, with its extensive North American infrastructure and strategic growth initiatives, is in a great spot to capitalize on rising natural gas demand and supply.

With a solid 6% yield and a favorable outlook, TRP offers a compelling mix of stability and growth potential.

Pros & Cons

Pros:

Stable Income: TRP offers a reliable 6% dividend yield backed by 24 consecutive years of dividend growth.

TRP offers a reliable 6% dividend yield backed by 24 consecutive years of dividend growth. Strategic Positioning: With critical infrastructure across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, TRP is in a great spot to benefit from long-term supply and demand growth.

With critical infrastructure across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, TRP is in a great spot to benefit from long-term supply and demand growth. Improving Financials: The company's focus on core operations, divestitures, and a spin-off has strengthened its balance sheet and set the stage for future growth.

