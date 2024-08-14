PonyWang

The Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) is a closed-end fund ("CEF") that investors can purchase to earn a very high level of income from the assets in their portfolios. This is possible without the need to sacrifice the upside potential and inflation protection that comes with an investment in equity securities. I explained why this is important right now in a recent article:

One of the nice things about this fund is that it invests in equity securities, so it provides a certain amount of protection against inflation, which may be a bigger problem going forward than it has been in the past. After all, the projections for large fiscal deficits going forward are well-known, and it is difficult to see any way for these deficits to be funded by any method apart from the creation of a new currency. Historically, equities, real estate, and gold have been the best ways to preserve the purchasing power of your money against inflation.

When we consider this and the situation that most developed countries find themselves in, it is very difficult to make any case for investing in fixed-income securities instead of equities for any investor trying to live off their assets. Indeed, even investors who have not retired and are still building their wealth would be best served by favoring equities over fixed-income securities due to the need to protect the money that they work so hard to earn. As such, an equity-income fund such as the Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has an inherent advantage over any bond fund right now.

In the case of this fund, it is not necessary to sacrifice yield for upside potential. As of the time of writing, the Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund boasts an 8.59% current yield. Here is how that compares with some of this fund's peers:

Fund Name Morningstar Classification Current Yield Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Equity-Global Equity 8.59% Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (EOD) Equity-Global Equity 9.41% Clough Global Equity Fund (GLQ) Equity-Global Equity 10.90% Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Inc (LGI) Equity-Global Equity 11.04% abrdn Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (AOD) Equity-Global Equity 13.73% Calamos L/S Equity & Dynamic Inc Trust (CPZ) Equity-Global Equity 10.99% Click to enlarge

Unfortunately, we can see that while the Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund appears to have a very attractive yield on the surface, it pales in comparison to what other global equity funds are paying. This is a problem that Eaton Vance funds in general have been having recently, as these funds are failing to achieve the same yields as their peers.

Admittedly, part of the reason for the lower yield than its peers might be that the Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has managed to deliver fairly strong share price performance over the past year. As we can see here, the fund's share price has risen by 9.07% over the past twelve months:

The Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund managed to beat it, but otherwise, this was the best-performing fund in the sector over the past year (at least in terms of share price). As a rising share price reduces a fund's yield, this might at least partially account for the fund's lower-than-average yield among its peer group.

As regular readers might remember, we previously discussed the Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund in December of last year. The global equity markets have generally been pretty strong since that time, the last week or two notwithstanding. As such, we can probably assume that the fund has delivered a respectable performance since our previous discussion.

This is indeed the case, as shares of the Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund have risen by 5.71% since our previous discussion:

As we can see, the fund underperformed both the S&P 500 Index (SP500) and the iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) since that time. This will likely be disheartening to many readers, although it is not entirely unexpected. Closed-end funds rarely deliver comparable share price performance to the indices because they try to pay out all of their investment profits in the form of distributions. These funds tend to be fairly liked by income-focused investors for this reason, and many income investors are willing to sacrifice a certain amount of price appreciation in exchange for yield. The fund's share price appreciation was less than half of that of the S&P 500 Index, though, so this might be too much underperformance for some.

However, as I have stated in a few recent articles (including one linked earlier):

A simple look at a closed-end fund's share price performance does not necessarily provide an accurate picture of how investors in the fund did during a given period. This is because these funds tend to pay out all of their net investment profits to the shareholders, rather than relying on the capital appreciation of their share price to provide a return. This is the reason why the yields of these funds tend to be much higher than the yield of index funds or most other market assets.

When we include the distributions that were paid out by the assets shown in the comparative performance chart above, we get this alternative chart:

Seeking Alpha

This certainly reflects better on the Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund as an investment. In particular, we can see that the fund managed to beat the MSCI World Index over the period, albeit slightly. It still underperformed relative to the S&P 500 Index, but there was less than a 200-basis point difference between the two assets. The fund also managed to deliver a total return above 10% over the course of roughly eight months, which is better than the average market performance (equities historically return about 10% during a given twelve-month period). Thus, this might be acceptable for most investors who are seeking both yield and capital preservation even though it was not quite as good as the S&P 500 Index managed to deliver.

As roughly eight months have passed since we last discussed this fund, it would be reasonable to assume that many things have changed. This article will focus specifically on these changes as well as provide an updated analysis of the fund's finances and distribution coverage.

About The Fund

According to the fund's website, the Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has the primary objective of providing a high level of after-tax total return. This is a sensible objective for an equity fund because equities are a total return vehicle. As I explained in my previous article on this fund:

Common equities are by their very nature a total return vehicle. After all, investors generally purchase common equities in order to receive an income through dividends paid by these securities as well as benefit from the capital gains that typically accompany the growth and prosperity of the issuing company.

As is frequently the case with Eaton Vance funds though, the website does not provide any information or description about the fund's strategy. For that information, we have to consult some of the fund's literature. The fund's fact sheet states:

The Fund invests primarily in global dividend-paying common and preferred stocks and seeks to distribute a high level of dividend income that qualifies for favorable Federal income tax treatment.

The fund's most recent annual report includes a better strategy description:

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its total managed assets in dividend-paying common and preferred stocks of U.S. and foreign issuers that the Fund's investment advisor believes at the time of investment are eligible to pay dividends that qualify for federal income taxation at rates applicable to long-term capital gains. The Fund may invest in preferred stocks that are rated below investment grade. The Fund may also invest a portion of its assets in stocks and other securities that generate fully taxable ordinary income, including up to 30% of its total assets in securities rated below investment grade. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest (i) at least 25% of its total managed assets in the securities of U.S. issuers; (ii) at least 30% of its total managed assets in securities of non-U.S. issuers, including issuers located in emerging market countries; and (iii) in issuers located in at least five different countries (including the U.S.).

We note here that the fund specifically states that it invests primarily in dividend-paying stocks that it expects will be eligible for favorable tax treatment. As I explained in a previous article, this suggests that the fund will be using a "buy-and-hold strategy" due to the requirements needed to have the dividends treated as long-term capital gains:

The Jobs and Growth Tax Relief Reconciliation Act of 2003 reduced the federal income tax rate on dividend income to a maximum of 15% if certain conditions are met. Basically, the condition is that the stock needs to be held for at least 60 of the 121 days surrounding the stock's ex-dividend date.

Curiously, then, the fund's annual report makes the following statement:

In seeking its objective, the Fund may engage in dividend capture trading.

The annual report includes a complete paragraph discussing how it could use derivatives to engage in dividend capture trading. Investors who are interested in seeing the full paragraph can consult the linked annual report, as it is not necessary to include the full text of the paragraph here. The main point though is that dividend capture trading is not tax-efficient and results in the dividend being subjected to the ordinary income tax rate rather than the favorable long-term capital gains tax rate. This is because the strategy itself consists of simply buying the stock before the ex-dividend date and then selling it either on or just after the ex-dividend date. Thus, the fund will not hold the stock for long enough for its dividend to qualify for the favorable long-term capital gains tax rate. This is the strategy that was employed by the abrdn Total Dynamic Dividend Fund back when Alpine was the former manager, and it did not really deliver a good performance during those days:

Seeking Alpha

Even when the distributions are included, the abrdn Total Dynamic Dividend Fund did not do particularly well performance-wise when its former manager (Alpine) was trying to use the dividend capture strategy to provide investors with a high yield. The Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a much better track record overall, and its literature only states that the fund "may engage in dividend capture." It is uncertain the extent to which the fund actually is doing dividend capture, but it is probably not very much, given that it is primarily trying to keep taxes down. Nonetheless, potential investors will likely want to be aware of the possibility that this fund might employ that strategy given its poor reputation among many long-term investors in closed-end funds.

The Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund had an annualized portfolio turnover of 59% during the first six months of its current fiscal year. This suggests that the fund is not employing the "buy-and-hold strategy" that we would expect from a fund that claims to earn dividends qualified for federal income tax treatment. In fact, this fund usually has a very high annual turnover:

FY 2023 FY 2022 FY 2021 FY 2020 FY 2019 Portfolio Turnover 101% 59% 111% 224% 175% Click to enlarge

The abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund, which claims to target having 50% of its portfolio qualify for favorable income tax treatment, has a lower turnover than the Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund:

Seeking Alpha/Article by Author

Thus, the Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund may be doing less to minimize taxes than it should be. The most recent estimate of the sources of its distributions year-to-date says that 59.3% of its distributions have been realized long-term capital gains:

Eaton Vance

This does not necessarily mean anything about the dividends paid by the stocks in the portfolio though, since received dividends are part of net investment income. Net realized gains mean that the fund sold a stock that it held for a while but says nothing about the dividend.

The takeaway here is that the fund seems to be doing a lot more trading than other funds that claim to be trying to minimize the federal income taxes on the dividends. Now, the fact that it is mostly paying out realized long-term capital gains will do a lot to reduce taxes versus a fund primarily paying out ordinary income. However, that is not, strictly speaking, what the fund's strategy description says.

As might be expected from the high turnover, there have been numerous changes to the fund's portfolio since the last time that we discussed it. Here are the largest positions in the fund's portfolio as of June 30, 2024:

Fund Fact Sheet

We see here that this fund has positions in five of the seven major American technology companies: Microsoft Corporation (MSFT), Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) (GOOGL), NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA), Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN), and Apple Inc. (AAPL). These are almost obligatory for every Eaton Vance fund, as every one of this fund house's managed funds that invests in equity securities includes fairly large positions in these stocks. Nvidia is a newcomer to this list, though, as it was not among the fund's largest positions at the time of our last discussion.

Of the remaining positions, four are new: AstraZeneca PLC (AZN), Compass Group PLC (OTCPK:CMPGF), Sanofi (SNY), and Micron Technology, Inc. (MU). These four companies, along with Nvidia, replaced ConocoPhillips (COP), Adobe Inc. (ADBE), CDW Corporation (CDW), EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG), and Zoetis Inc. (ZTS). The fact that there are so many new additions to the fund's largest positions list reinforces the earlier assertion that this fund engages in quite a lot of trading activity.

The fund's portfolio does appear to be in agreement with its statement that it invests primarily in dividend-paying stocks. All of these companies, except for Amazon.com, pay a dividend. However, some of them have such a small yield that the dividend is rather pointless:

Company Current Yield Microsoft 0.74% Alphabet 0.49% NVIDIA 0.04% Amazon.com N/A Apple 0.46% AstraZeneca 1.80% Compass Group 1.40% Sanofi 3.90% Nestle 3.21% Micron Technology 0.49% Click to enlarge

The MSCI World Index yields 1.57% at its current level, so we can immediately see that seven of these ten stocks are yielding well below the broader market index. That is not something that will likely appeal to dividend investors, as most people who invest in dividend-paying stocks prefer yields that are higher than the market index. The fund itself does manage to have a higher yield due to its ability to pay out capital gains distributions, however.

Leverage

As is the case with most closed-end funds, the Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund employs leverage as a method of boosting the effective yield and capital gains that it earns from the investments in its portfolio. I explained how this works in my previous article on this fund:

In short, the fund is borrowing money and then using that borrowed money to purchase domestic and foreign common and preferred stocks. As long as the purchased assets can provide a higher total return than the interest rate that the fund has to pay on the borrowed money, the strategy works pretty well to boost the effective yield of the portfolio. Since this fund is capable of borrowing money at institutional rates, which are considerably lower than retail rates, that will usually be the case. However, the use of debt in this fashion is a double-edged sword. This is because leverage boosts both gains and losses. As such, we want to ensure that the fund does not employ too much leverage since that would expose us to too much risk. I do not usually like to see a fund's leverage exceed a third as a percentage of its assets for this reason.

As of the time of writing, the Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has leveraged assets comprising 19.74% of its portfolio. This is a small improvement over the 20.05% leverage that the fund had the last time that we discussed it. The fact that the fund's leverage ratio decreased by such a small amount is confusing considering that the share price has risen by 5.71% since our previous discussion.

However, during much of the first half of 2024, we saw the share price of many closed-end funds deliver performance that was vastly superior to what their portfolios actually delivered. This fund is no exception to that. This chart shows the fund's net asset value performance from December 21, 2023 (the publication date of my previous article) until today:

Barchart

As we can see, the fund's share price has only appreciated by 3.03% during the period in question. That is significantly less than the share price delivered, and as such the fund appears to be more expensive today than it was a few months ago. We will discuss that in more detail later in this article. For now, we can see that the portfolio has gotten larger over the past eight months. This results in the leverage ratio decreasing, all else being equal. That is precisely what we see with this fund right now.

The Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a leverage ratio that is well below the one-third maximum that we would ordinarily consider to be acceptable for an equity fund. However, that alone does not mean that it is currently using a reasonable level of leverage for its particular strategy. Let us compare the fund to its peers to get a better picture:

Fund Name Leverage Ratio Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund 19.74% Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund 17.10% Clough Global Equity Fund 30.46% Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund 30.77% abrdn Total Dynamic Dividend Fund 2.64% Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Trust 26.04% Click to enlarge

(All figures from CEF Data)

For the most part, this gives us confidence that the fund's leverage is not excessive. While the fund does have more leverage than a few of its peers, the Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is still below the median of this grouping.

Overall, we should not need to lose any sleep over this fund's use of leverage in its portfolio.

Distribution Analysis

The primary objective of the Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is to provide its investors with a high level of after-tax total return. As is the case with most closed-end funds, it primarily provides this by making distribution payments to its shareholders. The fund currently pays a monthly distribution of $0.1293 per share ($1.5516 per share annually), which gives it an 8.59% yield at the current price.

While the fund has tried to remain consistent with the distribution over the years, it has not always succeeded, as we can see here:

CEF Connect

As I stated previously:

As we can see, the fund did boost its distribution during the post-pandemic bubble when there was an enormous amount of money sloshing through the economy, and the price of everything was surging. The fund had to cut its distribution once the Federal Reserve started raising rates and tightening monetary policy, though. That makes sense, as most things handed losses to investors in 2022, so it is only prudent that the fund cut its distribution in order to preserve the net asset value.

The fund raised its distribution back in April to $0.1293 per share. This is lower than the $0.1300 per share monthly distribution that the fund paid out during the manic pandemic era, but it is better than it has had over most of the past decade. Of course, we must take a look at the fund's finances to see how well it is covering its current payout.

As of the time of writing, the fund's most recent financial report is the semi-annual report that corresponds to the six-month period that ended on April 30, 2024. A link to this report was provided earlier in this article. Obviously, this is a much newer report than the one that we had available to us the last time that we discussed this fund, so it should work well to provide an update.

For the six-month period that ended on April 30, 2024, the Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund received $43,774,140 in dividends and $5,989,868 in interest from the assets in its portfolio. When combined with a small amount of income from other sources, the fund reported a total investment income of $50,610,453 for the half-year period. The fund paid its expenses out of this amount, which left it with $31,033,119 available for shareholders. That was insufficient to cover the $48,153,851 that the fund paid out in distributions over the period.

Fortunately, this fund managed to make up the difference through capital gains. For the six-month period that ended on April 30, 2024, the Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund reported net realized gains of $26,737,060 along with $210,609,648 net unrealized gains. Overall, the fund's net assets increased by $220,225,976 after accounting for all inflows and outflows during the period.

We can clearly see that the fund fully managed to cover its distributions during the most recent reporting period. The nice thing here is that this fund was able to do it without needing to rely on unrealized capital gains. The fund's net investment income plus net realized gains totaled $57,770,179 for the six-month period. That was enough to cover the distributions, with approximately $9.6 million left over to assist with covering the distributions for the second half of the fiscal year. Thus, for the most part, everything looks okay here in terms of distribution sustainability.

Valuation

Shares of the Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund are currently trading at an 8.62% discount to net asset value. This is much less attractive than the 9.61% discount that the shares have averaged over the past month, so it might make sense to wait a bit and see if the shares can be obtained at a better price.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a fairly popular equity income fund that claims to provide most of its income through the receipt of dividends that qualify for favorable federal tax rates. Its annual turnover is quite a bit higher than we would expect for a fund possessing that particular objective, but most of its distributions this year were long-term capital gains, so this might not matter to everyone. The fund is not fully covering its distributions out of net investment income, so it is reliant on the continual production of capital gains to maintain it. This is, therefore, not a dividend-only fund.

Overall, though, this fund does appear to be a worthy fund and a potential investment for anyone seeking equity exposure along with some income.