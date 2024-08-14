Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (BKKT) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.6K Followers

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 14, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Andy Main - CEO
Ray Kamrath - CCO, Crypto Business
Karen Alexander - CFO
Olivia Keavey - IR

Conference Call Participants

Spencer James - Jefferies

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the Bakkt Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator instructions] As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.

I will now turn over to Olivia Keavey, Senior Lead of Communications at Bakkt. Please go ahead.

Olivia Keavey

Good morning, and thank you for joining Bakkt's Second Quarter Earnings Call. Joining me on today's call are Andy Main, Bakkt's Chief Executive Officer, Ray Kamrath, Chief Commercial Officer for our crypto business, and Karen Alexander, Chief Financial Officer. Andy will provide a high-level overview of Q2 results, the current cryptocurrency macro landscape, and our operational progress during the quarter. Ray will provide an update on strategic initiatives and partnerships, and Karen will cover Bakkt's detailed financial results. After the prepared remarks, we will answer questions we received from our investors through the Say Technologies platform and any questions from the analyst community. As a reminder, today's earnings call includes a separate supplemental presentation that can be found at our investor relations website at www.investors.Bakkt.com.

During today's call, we may make certain forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. For a more complete discussion on forward-looking statements and the risks and uncertainties related to Bakkt's business, please refer to its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Further, in addition to discussing results that are calculated in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles, we also make reference to certain non-GAAP financial measures. For more detailed information on

