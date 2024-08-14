Microbix Biosystems Inc. (MBXBF) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.6K Followers

Microbix Biosystems Inc. (OTCQX:MBXBF) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 14, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Deborah Honig - Investor Relations
Cameron Groome - Chief Executive Officer
Jim Currie - Chief Financial Officer
Ken Hughes - Chief Operating Officer

Conference Call Participants

[Call Starts Abruptly] With me, I have Cameron Groome, CEO; Ken Hughes, COO; and Jim Currie, CFO.

Before we get started, the format will be a bit of an overview of the quarter from the management team, and then we'll jump right into Q&A. So if you have any questions, feel free to submit them in the Q&A box at the bottom of the screen or you can always email them to me at debra@cap.ca. Although, I'm sure most of you have my email address at this point.

I don't believe that we're going to work off a presentation, but this presentation will contain forward looking statements. If you'd like to know more about those, you can find them on the presentation on the company's website, which I will have updated later today. Unfortunately, I didn't quite get it done for this call, but it should be there this afternoon.

With all of that out the way, and I'm sure you're tired of hearing me talk, I'd like to introduce Cameron Groome, who's going to kick things off talking about Q3.

Cameron Groome

Thank you very much, Deborah. Thanks Jim and Ken, and thank you everybody for taking a lovely August morning to join us for this Q3 related webinar. Apologies in advance, I picked up a bit of a chess bug at the ADLM -- following the ADLM conference in Chicago. So if I cough a little bit or if Jim and Ken need to take over momentarily please bear with me. That's what happens when you hang out with 28,000 of your friends that

Recommended For You

About MBXBF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MBXBF

Trending Analysis

Trending News