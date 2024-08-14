ogichobanov

Investment Overview - Understanding Immunity's Approved 'Vaccine' For Bladder Cancer

I last covered ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) in a note for Seeking Alpha back in late April, giving the San Diego, California based biotech's shares a "Hold" rating.

My coverage coincided with Immunity securing its first ever US drug approval, as the Food and Drug Agency ("FDA") agreed to authorise:

ANKTIVA (N-803, or nogapendekin alfa inbakicept-pmln) plus Bacillus Calmette-Guérin ("BCG") for the treatment of patients with BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) with carcinoma in situ (CIS), with or without papillary tumors.

Immunity's Executive Chairman and Global Chief Scientific and Medical Officer at ImmunityBio, Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong - a well know biotech entrepreneur, billionaire, owner of the LA Times, and part owner of the LA Lakers basketball team - stated at the time of the approval that it "marks our launch of a next-generation immunotherapy beyond checkpoint inhibitors", describing the mechanism of action ("MoA") of Anktiva - a "first-in-class IL-15 agonist" - as follows:

ANKTIVA not only proliferates and activates the patient’s own NK cells and CD8+ killer T cells, but also activates CD4+ T helper cells, thus enhancing the proliferation of memory killer T cells. This novel mechanism of action, which mimics the biology of the dendritic cell, begins the evolution of immunotherapy beyond T cells alone. The combination of the proliferation of key cancer-killing immune cells, together with the activation of T cells with memory, results in durable complete responses. The ‘triangle offense’ of tumor cell killing by the body’s immune system with long-term memory is the foundation of our efforts to develop a therapeutic cancer vaccine across multiple tumor types, regardless of the site of origin

The data underpinning the approval was taken from a clinical study of 77 patients who received Anktiva plus BCG maintenance therapy for up to 37 months - according to the approval press release:

The Complete Response ("CR") rate for the 77 evaluable patients was 62% with the upper end of the confidence interval being 73%. The duration of complete response as of the November 2023 cut-off was more than 47 months and is ongoing to date. These prolonged duration of complete response results beyond 24 months with ANKTIVA and BCG exceed the benchmark for the magnitude of meaningful clinical results suggested by a panel of experts at the IBCG.

BCG has been a "standard of care" therapy for bladder cancer for decades, and Anktiva works almost like a vaccine, augmenting the positive effect of BCG, firstly by conversion of major histocompatibility complex ("MHC") negative, or "cold" tumors, into MHC positive ("hot") tumors, secondly by activating the IL-15 receptor in natural killer ("NK") and T-cells, and thirdly by proliferation of NK, CD8+ killer, and CD8+ memory cells - the so called "triangle offence".

Analysis - Immunity Shares Promising Early Launch Data - But Financials Remain Concerning

As I wrote about Dr Soon-Shiong back in April:

He was the key figure behind American Pharmaceutical Partners ("APP") an injectable manufacturing firm that listed on the Nasdaq in 2001, with a valuation of ~$770m, and was purchased by Fresenius SE in 2008 for $5.6bn. Dr Soon-Shiong was also involved in developing the chemotherapy drug Abraxane, his company Abraxis being acquired by Celgene - now part of Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) - in 2010, in a deal worth $3.6bn. Abraxane achieved "blockbuster" status - >$1bn revenues per annum - in 2020.

Dr Soon Shiong has often cut a controversial figure within biotech circles, having faced accusations of price gouging - i.e. pricing a branded drug at a huge premium to an equivalent generic drugs - in relation to Abraxane, but there is no questioning the entrepreneur's success, personal wealth, or ambition. For example, suggesting that newly launched Anktiva could become the natural successor to checkpoint inhibitors is a bold claim.

The best known checkpoint inhibitors, which block interactions between programmed death-ligand 1 ("PD-L1") with its receptor, programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1), include Merck's (MRK) Keytruda - currently the world's best-selling drug, earning >$25bn of revenues in 2023, Bristol-Myers Squibb's Opdivo - >$9bn revenues in 2023 - Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) Tecentriq - >$4bn revenues in 2023 - and Regeneron's (REGN) Libtayo - >$800m revenues in 2023.

The likes of Keytruda and Opdivo are mainstay therapies across a host of solid tumor cancers - Keytruda is arguably Anktiva's biggest rival in the bladder cancer space, alongside Ferring Pharmaceuticals’ gene therapy Adstiladrin - and it seems as though Immunity would like to do something similar with Anktiva - as we can see below, multiple clinical studies in many different solid tumor indications are ongoing.

ImmunityBio - clinical dev pipeline (corporate presentation)

Returning to bladder cancer, Anktiva's pivotal study data appears to mark the drug out as best-in-class, given Keytruda achieved a complete response ("CR") rate of 41% in its pivotal study in the indication, and Adstiladrin, 46% (at 12 months).

On August 12th, Immunity updated the market around the early launch progress of Anktiva. The company revealed that its:

commercial team continues to execute on key market access initiatives, which have resulted in more than 100 million medical lives being covered by medical reimbursement policies that include eligibility for ANKTIVA reimbursement since the therapeutic became available and was added to the National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) guidelines in May 2024.

The press release added that Immunity's launch team is "working with the top insurance plans and academic institutions in the U.S. to increase ANKTIVA accessibility", which has:

enabled the first patients to begin receiving ANKTIVA within eight weeks of FDA approval and resulted in initial product revenue for the company primarily in the last 30 days of Q2.

Immunity did not issue a Q2 2024 earnings press release, however it did submit its quarterly report / 10Q submission, which reported product revenues of $990k, ascribed to "sales of anktiva". R&D costs were reported as $51m, and SG&A costs, $49.3m, while net loss was reported as $(134.6m).

Net loss across 1H24 was reported as $(268m) up from $(255m) in the prior year period, which may be of concern, given Immunity reported a cash plus marketable securities position of ~$215m, versus current liabilities of ~$62m. The company warns in its latest 10Q that:

Unless and until we can generate a sufficient amount of revenue, we may finance future cash needs through public or private equity offerings, license agreements, debt financings, collaborations, strategic alliances or marketing and/or distribution arrangements. However, we may be unable to raise additional funds or enter into such other arrangements when needed on favorable terms, or at all.

Immunity is indebted to the tune of ~$735m to Dr Soon-Shiong, and ~$300m to Oberland Capital. While it is useful to have a billionaire at the head of the company, the "key-person" risk is also high.

Dr Soon Shiong runs a number of other companies, under his NantWorks umbrella, most of which he has a controlling interest in (as he does with Immunity), therefore, any shift in the entrepreneur's focus could negatively impact Immunity's operations, ability to raise funding, etc.

Dr Soon Shiong owns 77% of the voting capital of Immunity, therefore can take decisions without worrying about pushback from shareholders. In short, an investment into Immunity is essentially a vote of confidence in Dr Soon-Shiong, and his belief that Anktiva can genuinely challenge, and outperform, checkpoint inhibitors in a commercial setting.

Understanding The Commercial Opportunity

Analysts have speculated that Anktiva could earn peak revenues of ~$900m by 2028. The NMIBC market is estimated to be worth ~$2.4bn today, and growing, therefore with an apparently best-in-class profile, this figure does feel achievable.

Immunity itself quotes research from the American Cancer Society suggesting "there will be 83,190 new cases and 16,840 deaths from bladder cancer in 2024". With its list price of ~$35k per dose, which may equate to ~$1.1m for a full course of therapy, Anktiva is priced at a substantial premium to e.g. rival Adstiladrin, which costs ~$240k for a full course of therapy.

Framed this way, provided Immunity can persuade physicians, patients and health insurers of the superior benefits of anktiva, the drug looks capable of becoming a "blockbuster" i.e. driving revenues >$1bn per annum. Immunity offers a co-pay program for eligible patients that provide the drug for $100 per dose, but theoretically speaking, at least, if 1k patients are treated with Anktiva then "blockbuster" revenues will be in sight.

Arguably, however, thanks to the additional clinical studies and apparent versatility of Anktiva, a much bigger opportunity may be in play. BCG naive NMIBC is the next approval target, with a pivotal study already recruiting patients, while several other studies seemingly have exciting potential.

For example, Immunity is attempting to position Anktiva as a potential combo therapy alongside a checkpoint inhibitor in several different indications. In April, Immunity shared results from a Phase 2 study in patients with lung cancer who had progressed after treatment with Keytruda, Opdivo, or Tecentriq - according to a press release:

In NSCLC patients who relapsed or were refractory to checkpoint inhibitors, ANKTIVA was administered together with the same checkpoint inhibitor. The addition of ANKTIVA resulted in the rescue of the checkpoint therapy efficacy, with significant prolongation of overall survival. These positive results were noted regardless of the patient’s PD-L1 status, consistent with the mechanism of action of ANKTIVA in activating and proliferating natural killer cells, and stimulating CD8+ Killer Memory T cells. This prolongation of survival in NSCLC following checkpoint failure is consistent with ImmunityBio’s findings of durable complete responses following BCG failure in NMIBC.

Other areas of focus are small cell lung cancer ("SCLC"), ovarian - inc combo with memory cytokine enriched NK cells, cervical and head and neck cancers, in combo with a Human Papillomavirus ("HPV") vaccine, and even Anktiva as a preventive therapy, in patients' with Lynch syndrome, a condition that increases the risk of patients developing cancer.

In summary, Immunity's strategy seemingly extends substantially beyond marketing and selling Anktiva plus BCG, with the company genuinely positioning its drug as an "all court" performer across multiple solid tumor indications, in keeping with Dr Soon-Shiong's ambition to create a "next-generation" checkpoint inhibitor.

Final Analysis - 3 Months Into Launch Of Anktiva, Am I Changing My 'Hold' Recommendation On Immunity Stock?

Immunity represents a somewhat complex investment opportunity. On the plus side, there is an approved drug with a best-in-class efficacy profile, acceptable safety profile, targeting a field where there are only two major competitors, which if successfully penetrated, may well support a blockbuster revenue opportunity.

Immunity has rewarded shareholders on a five year basis - its share price is up >185% - while securing approval for a drug with a unique MoA, however since its approval spike, which saw shares jump from ~$4.8, to >$9, overnight, the stock has retreated back to a price of $3.8 at the time of writing - has the market lost faith?

Arguably, the market may be put off by the high price of Anktiva, and may still harbour doubts around the MoA of the drug, which is yet to be fully tested in the commercial setting. Immunity has moved to address a potential global shortage of BCG by partnering with the Serum Institute of India - by the terms of the deal, the Serum Institute:

will manufacture both standard BCG (“sBCG”) and next-generation recombinant BCG (“iBCG”), creating a long-term solution to chronic BCG supply shortage issues.

Even so, the radical nature of Immunity's new therapy may not suit every physician - or patient's - tastes, and the journey to blockbuster revenues will be long, arduous, and cash consuming.

Cash does seems to be a real problem for Immunity, although with a billionaire founder on board, it does seem as though Immunity could raise funding at any point, adding to an already sizeable accumulated deficit of $3.2bn.

I'd personally consider it unlikely that Dr Soon-Shiong would "abandon ship" and leave Immunity to fend for itself. The entrepreneur has been working in the field of oncology for decades, and appears to have genuine belief in the new approach to treating solid tumor cancers he has pioneered with Anktiva - readers who think otherwise ought to take the time to watch this fascinating fireside chat with the company founder, recorded at AUA 2024 in San Antonio.

As such, whilst acknowledging certain significant risks and obstacles - chiefly financing, launch progression, a questionable pricing strategy, and completing the remaining clinical studies and showing how anktiva can be effective in indications besides NIMBC - I'd be inclined to upgrade my rating to a "buy".

With its current market cap of $2.6bn, if Anktiva gets anywhere close to delivering its peak revenue figure of ~$900m per annum, this would surely merit a valuation upgrade, providing costs are not spiralling out of control. If we contemplate a forward Price to Sales ratio of ~5x, about average for commercial pharmas (that aren't haemorrhaging cash), it's not impossible that Immunity's share price could double, and perhaps even recapture former highs of >$9 per share.

We won't have real insight into what Anktiva sales look like for a few more quarters, but the efficacy and safety of the drug surely demand consideration for most patients. Meanwhile, there appears to be a genuine prospect of compelling breakthroughs being made in fields such as NSCLC, SCLC, head and neck cancer, and cervical cancer, not to mention use of the drug as a preventive therapy.

All of this suggests to me that a valuation of ~$2.6bn is slightly undervaluing the opportunity in play. The recent market sell-off of Immunity stock can happen, but I don't interpret this to be in response to any major company setback or shift in market / treatment dynamics.

It could be that Dr Soon-Shiong is attempting to plump the feathers of Immunity as part of an exit strategy to a major Pharma - something that has made the entrepreneur rich in the past - but given this strategy also pays off for shareholders, I don't see this as a major concern - unless there is a fatal flaw in the technology underpinning Anktiva.

The FDA did reject Anktiva at first, however this was due to manufacturing issues with a third party contractor, and not related to the safety or efficacy of the drug.

As such, I am giving Immunity and its charismatic founder the benefit of the doubt - I am excited to see if Anktiva can emerge as a genuine long term threat, or complement to checkpoint inhibitors - the biggest selling drugs in oncology at the present time, and for many years, in fact. Perhaps, the time is ripe for a "next-generation" asset to take centre stage.