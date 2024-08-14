InterContinental Hotels Group: Widening Competitive Moat At A Lower Valuation

WideAlpha profile picture
WideAlpha
5.34K Followers

Summary

  • InterContinental Hotels Group is enhancing its competitive advantage by expanding its rewards program, increasing direct bookings through its app, and growing its portfolio of luxury and lifestyle brands.
  • Despite economic challenges, IHG reported strong financial results in the first half of 2024, with growth in revenue per available room (RevPAR), system size, and hotel pipeline.
  • Shares of InterContinental Hotels appear reasonably valued, but investors should keep in mind the high risk of recession in the U.S., and the current economic weakness in China.

Luxury Tropical Pool Villa At Dusk

imaginima/E+ via Getty Images

We started covering InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) in April this year noting at the time that shares appeared fully valued. Since then, shares have modestly declined while the S&P 500 index (

This article was written by

WideAlpha profile picture
WideAlpha
5.34K Followers
Fin-tech startup leveraging machine learning technology to discover investing opportunities and to generate growth-optimal portfolios. Publisher of the WideAlpha AI-Selected Index, which has markedly outperformed its benchmark.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of IHG, ABNB either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling shares, you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion, or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About IHG Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on IHG

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
IHG
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News