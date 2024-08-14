Massive Apartment Deals Demonstrate Value Of Apartment REITs

peeterv

On August 7th, Equity Residential (EQR) bought 11 apartments with 3572 units from Blackstone (BX) for $964 million. The deal allowed EQR to expand its presence in 3 strong submarkets; Dallas, Denver, and Atlanta.

EQR is a fine company, but its valuation is not particularly compelling at the moment. More interesting to me is what the valuation of the transaction means for the rest of the sector.

The transaction price represents $270K per unit. At first, this appears to be average pricing, as the apartment REITs on average trade at $278K per unit.

2MC

However, there is substantial bifurcation by geography here.

Apartment REITs with coastal locations trade around $400K-$450K per unit. Essex (ESS), Equity Residential (EQR), AvalonBay (AVB), and Veris Residential (VRE) each have primarily coastal apartments and trade in this range.

There are 2 reasons these locations have a higher value per unit:

Cost to build in major coastal MSAs is much higher Rent per unit is substantially higher in these MSAs.

The properties sold in this nearly billion dollar deal were in Dallas, Denver, and Atlanta, which are much cheaper locations both in terms of cost to build and cost to rent.

There are 5 REITs that have similarly located properties, and all 5 trade at substantially less than $270K EV per unit.

S&P Global Market Intelligence

MAA has significant exposure in all 3 markets. NXRT is heavily concentrated in Atlanta and Dallas.

S&P Global Market Intelligence

BSRTF is deeply engrained in the Dallas market and IRT has exposure to all 3 markets along with some in Southeast and Midwest.

BRT also has similar markets, but its EV per unit is not as clean of a calculation due to their joint ventures and other shared ownership structures. Without the waterfalls being fully disclosed we cannot calculate BRT’s EV/unit, so I will rely primarily on the other 4 for data points.

Independence Realty Trust (IRT) — $196K per unit BSR REIT (OTCPK:BSRTF) — $177K per unit Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA) -$229K per unit NexPoint Residential (NXRT) — $181K per unit BRT Apartment Corp. (BRT) — $102K per unit, but obfuscated by JVs.

That is a massive spread between the pricing of the REITs and the observed pricing of the apartment transaction. Given how large the spread is, it would seem that either the billion dollar transaction was too expensive or the public REITs are trading too cheaply.

We believe the REITs are too cheap, and it can be evinced from both sides:

EQR got a good deal Public apartment REITs are trading below asset value.

EQR likely got a slightly good deal

Blackstone’s sale was likely motivated by redemption requests straining liquidity and perhaps the desire to buy other types of assets. Redemption requests have come down since their peak, so I don’t think it was a fire sale. However, Blackstone was likely the more motivated party, which would imply to me that the deal price was slightly closer to EQR’s ideal than to Blackstone’s within the zone of mutual benefit.

EQR described the valuation of the purchase as

“pricing that is attractive compared to replacement costs.”

That is a fairly concrete term, indicating EQR bought these properties for less than it would cost to build them today.

Public REITs trading below asset value

A wide range of metrics suggest the public REITs with exposure to these markets are trading well below asset value. Each of these REITs is trading at implied cap rates between 6.4% and 7.1%.

S&P Global Market Intelligence

In contrast, apartments are transacting at cap rates ranging from 4.75% to 5.75%

data from Moody's Analytics

Source.

If the REITs were to trade at implied cap rates even at the cheap end of that range, their market prices would have to rise 10%-35%.

The Blackstone/EQR transaction is not the only one in which apartments sell for well above the EV/unit of these REITs. BSRTF has observed $10s of billions of transactions at these levels.

Dan Oberste on the 2Q24 call:

“You really have $10 billion to $20 billion with a B of apartment transactions that have taken place in the last 6 months at, gosh a comma higher per unit than BSR is being valued at right now. Those comps are apparent, they're taking place every day. The portfolios are being written about, but the one-offs correspond. I'd say, it's not uncommon for us to see $225,000 to $263 -- $263,000, a suite trade in our markets.”

A comma higher per unit refers to the private market apartment sales going for about $100K higher per unit than where BSR is valued by the public market.

Based on transactions and implied cap rates, we believe one can buy apartments substantially cheaper by buying a REIT than by buying real estate directly. That said, valuation varies materially within the sector.

Multifamily valuation from multiple angles

The average multifamily REIT trades at 18.5X 2025 estimated AFFO.

2MC

Just as with an EV/unit, valuation is substantially pricier on the coasts.

The aforementioned sunbelt apartment REITs trade at 11.65X to 19.09X AFFO. In my opinion, one should view apartment REIT valuations from multiple angles. Specifically, we will be looking at

AFFO EV/unit/rent Fundamental quality.

On an AFFO basis, BSRTF, NXRT and CSR are the best values in my opinion. BRT looks cheaper, but a substantial portion of BRT’s AFFO is an addback related to stock compensation, as seen below.

BRT

BRT is still a decent value when adjusting for this, but perhaps not as compelling as the others.

EV/Unit/rent

Through much of this article, we have discussed the EV/unit of these REITs. I think it is important to adjust this metric for the caliber of the property. A class A property is, of course, going to be worth more per unit than a class B or C.

A clean way to adjust it is to divide it by the monthly rent, as higher quality or better located properties will have higher rent/month. BRT is once again obfuscated by the JV ownership structure of many of their properties, so exclude that data point for now.

2MC

CSR, BSRTF and NXRT once again show up as the best values, but this time they are joined by Veris Residential (VRE).

VRE is indeed trading at a very cheap enterprise value relative to the value of its real estate. However, much of its cashflow is eaten up by what I consider excessive G&A expense.

VRE

As of the first half of 2024, VRE is cycling at just over $40 million in annual G&A or approximately 15% of revenues.

In contrast, Centerspace has G&A of about 6.4% of revenue.

That is how CSR has an AFFO multiple of 17X compared to VRE at 27.4X despite VRE actually being cheaper on an EV/unit/rent basis.

VRE could become opportunistic if they can materially reduce costs, but until then, I don’t like the stock.

Fundamental quality

For multifamily REITs, management and property location are considerable factors in determining long-term success.

Best property locations in my opinion:

Camden (CPT)

BSRTF

NXRT.

The sunbelt is generally strong due to long-term demand drivers, but I think Houston in particular will be an excellent market. It was briefly oversupplied, but new construction activity in multifamily has slowed considerably while demand growth remains impressive. As the current wave of supply gets fully absorbed, I think the existing real estate will enjoy substantial rent growth.

There are 3 management teams worth highlighting, each for different reasons:

BSRTF has perhaps the best shareholder alignment with insiders owning a large portion of outstanding shares, with much of it accumulated through recent open market purchases. We believe they might be positioning the company for sale.

NexPoint has particularly adept management regarding acquisitions, dispositions, and refurbishment. They bought much of their portfolio at high cap rates and refurbished the assets to materially raise NOI, at which point they recycled the capital by selling at low cap rates. The all-in IRRs were exceptional.

Camden is the most transparent in shareholder communications. Despite a large and bulky portfolio, they succinctly discuss all the strengths and weaknesses each quarter in a way that makes following CPT half as much work as some of their more opaque peers. In addition to saving analysts time, it does lead to more investors following CPT, which helps it attain better market valuation.

Overall multifamily investment opportunities

Across the variety of valuation and quality metrics, I find BSRTF, NXRT, CSR and CPT to be the most compelling investments in the sector.

I have high conviction that these are the best plays within the sector, but it is much less clear to me whether to overweight or underweight apartments. Factors in favor of overweighting are:

Supply waning

Demand remains healthy

Insurance and tax expenses are moderating

Discounted valuations relative to the private market.

My hesitation to overweight apartments is that the economy is clearly weakening, and it is a somewhat cyclical sector. I don’t know whether there will be a recession or not, but I think the chances are high enough that it should be factored in. Apartments don’t necessarily fail in a recession, but growth would be much slower as household formation tends to pull back and tenants get more elastic on rental rates.

