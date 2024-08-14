Lifeway Foods, Inc. (LWAY) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 13, 2024 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Julie Smolyansky - President and Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Good morning. Welcome to Lifeway Foods' Second Quarter 2024 Conference Call. On the call with me today is Julie Smolyansky, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Julie Smolyansky

Thanks, John, and good morning to everyone joining us today. As always, we greatly appreciate your interest in Lifeway Foods. It's a pleasure to speak with you today, and I'm excited to share that our business momentum continued strongly in the second quarter as we, once again, delivered monumental results, highlighted by robust topline growth.

Remarkably, for the fifth consecutive quarter, we surpassed the company record for quarterly net sales, growing more than 25% year-over-year, driven by volume growth of our flagship Lifeway drinkable kefir.

Before diving

