Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (AYASF) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (OTCQX:AYASF) Q2 2024 Results Conference Call August 14, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Ruth Hanna - Investor Relations and Communications Manager
Benoit La Salle - President and CEO
David Lalonde - VP, Exploration
Raphael Beaudoin - Vice President, Operations
Ugo Landry-Tolszczuk - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Puneet Singh - Eight Capital
Justin Chan - SCP Resource Finance
Don DeMarco - National Bank Financial
Mike Kozak - Cantor Fitzgerald
Stephen Soock - Stifel

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Aya Gold & Silver's Second Quarter 2024 Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the CEO's presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the call over to Ruth Hanna, Manager, Investor Relations and Communications at Aya. Please go ahead.

Ruth Hanna

Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Aya's second quarter 2024 results conference call. My name is Ruth Hanna, and I'm dialing in with the Aya team from Montreal, on Marrakesh this morning.

So on the call today, we have Benoit La Salle, President and CEO; Ugo Landry-Tolszczuk, CFO; Raphael Beaudoin, Vice President, Operations and David Lalonde, VP, Exploration. We will finish today's event with a Q&A session with the team. Please contact our IR team directly with any follow-up questions that are not addressed during the call.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind listeners that today's event will contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Details of the forward looking statements are contained in our August 14 news release as well as on SEDAR+ and at www.ayagoldsilver.com.

