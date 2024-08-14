Inspirato Incorporated (ISPO) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 14, 2024 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Kyle Sourk - Investor Relations
Payam Zamani - Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David Kallery - President
Robert Kaiden - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Mike Grondahl - Northland
Brett Knoblauch - Cantor Fitzgerald

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Inspirato Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speaker presentation, there will be a question and answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Kyle Sourk, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Kyle Sourk

Thank you, and good morning. On today's call, we have Chairman and CEO, Payam Zamani, President, Dave Kallery and CFO, Robert Kaiden. Yesterday afternoon, we issued our press release announcing our second quarter 2024 results and the closing of our previously announced share purchase agreement and [Technical Difficulty] that these statements are based on assumptions and actual results could differ materially.

In addition, during the call, we will discuss non-GAAP measures, which are useful in evaluating the company's operating performance. These measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations of these measures to directly comparable GAAP measures are included in our earnings release.

With that, I'd like to turn the call over to our new Chairman and CEO, Payam Zamani.

Payam Zamani

Thank you, Kyle and thank you everyone for joining us this morning. I'm incredibly excited for today's call as we welcome a new era at Inspirato, one filled with promising opportunities. To help us accomplish these goals and further solidify our footing, I'm personally injecting $10 million

