Tandem Diabetes: Mobi's Surprise Sales Fail To Offset Flat Operating Margin

Investment Update

Following my last publication on Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) in August FY'23 shares are +44% with a sharp recovery in valuation multiples to >3x forward sales. In the broader scope, following a detailed analysis of the company's latest numbers, my opinion is the business still has multiple compressors that would make it difficult to compound its intrinsic worth faster than more selective opportunities.

In the last publication, I noted the following facts (along with current updates):

A divergence in cash flow to the growth in operations, which compressed to 1% last quartet vs. 16% in FY'21. Similar trends are noted in Q2 at the cash flow level.

Inefficient deployment of cash with 90% of the current account on the balance sheet tied up in cash + equivalents, and thus not being put to work opportunistically. My view is the business does not have abundant opportunities (outside its new Mobi segment) to deploy cash and compound its intrinsic business worth. Further, my view is it does not expect high or fast cash flows on its operating cycle, and thus keeps this buffer in place as cushion in the even it burns more cash. It burnt through ~$50mm in the year Q2, FY'24. I will continue to penalize management for this in my modelling.

Business returns are slack, as capital turnover on operating assets (inc. inventory) doesn't make up for the <5% post-tax margins underneath sales.

After extensive review of the latest investment facts post-Q2, my posture is unchanged on TNDM. I still see valuation challenges + a business producing less than a LT market return on capital on its own assets. With abundant selective opportunities elsewhere, I continue to rate TNDM a hold.

Q2 FY'24 earnings breakdown

TNDM did $222mm of business in Q2 (+12% YoY) which is the second-highest in the company’s history. YTD sales are $415mm, underscored by the delivery of ~55,000 pumps, positioning the company to deliver +15% sales growth in FY'24.

Management increased its full-year sales guidance to a range of $885mm–$892mm, calling for +15% YoY growth. Most of the upside is driven by its US base, where sales are expected to reach ~$645mm at the upper end (+10% YoY). Meanwhile, it projects international sales growth of ~28% to $247mm.

The divisional breakdown was as follows:

US sales were +20% sequentially and +8% YoY to $157mm. Growth was fueled by the successful launch of new products, particularly the Tandem Mobi, which saw >20,000 pump shipments in the US (+30% sequentially). I covered this segment extensively in the last analysis. Critically, new patient starts are on a Tandem Choice initiative, with new t:slim purchases costing ~$200 each vs. the usual $999. I commented "I'm not so sure the rationale will lead to more sales, and certainly not the revenue uptake once Tandem Mobi is launched..." but it looks as if management has converted well during the quarter (management said this was the highest number of new customers choosing Tandem from multiple daily injections ("MDI") in ~6 quarters).

Ex-US sales were +22% year-over-year, reaching $65mm. Growth was underlined by a +50% YoY increase in supply sales. Even though pump shipments were -6% YoY, underlying pump demand was +10%, normalizing to historical range.

Whilst the growth numbers are noted on a percentage basis, note that 1) they are off a low base (Figure 1), and 2) there's been negligible sales growth on FY'21/'22 levels. Not until we see these kinds of numbers will be turning more constructive on the company's investment prospects.

Figure 1.

Company filings, Author

Additional takeouts from the quarter:

It pulled these revenues to 51% gross, which was down YoY given the new production runs of Mobi. Management anticipates that as production scales, + it achieves economics of scale and scope, Mobi will become accretive to gross margins toward FY'24 yearend.

OpEx was +9% YoY for the same reasons but was ~1,200bps behind growth – so demand + pricing is outpacing costs to ramp up production, which is actually a good sign in my view. Adj. for R&D expensed on the P&L, pre-tax margins were ~4% for the quarter. We need more here to drive ROICs because the ~2-3x capital turns on its operating base aren't enough to pick up the slick for the lack of margin – it needs to turnover capital >6x under these assumptions to see ROICs >12%, just where I like them.

In my view of TNDM’s Q2 numbers, they were better than expected. In particular, I had pessimistic assumptions baked in for the new Mobi division, which came in ahead. The growth in the US was particularly surprising, especially as there has been ongoing debate on the impact of GLP – 1 weight loss drugs on the diabetes segment – in particular the state of the longer-term profit pool. So this is a nice injection of positivity into the investment debate.

My only issue is that there is exquisitely high requirements for the business to compound its intrinsic valuation at attractive rates to me. I define this as a hurdle rate of around 12% – or a hypothetical investment that produces 12% return on capital, and can reinvest 100% of these earnings to match this return. I have TNDM producing <10% and all that’s been employed into the business, including the cash etc. that I have penalized management for. Consequently, it would need to invest more than 100% of its freely available cash flows to meet this mark, which I am not comfortable the business can achieve without raising external financing.

As a result, my views remain unchanged on the company's medium-term prospects, only that the Mobi division is the one to look at moving forward and could offer the business some reprieve in the investment sense.

Valuation pressures remain

The propensity for TNDM to compound its intrinsic valuation at rates greater than what investors could generally hope to achieve elsewhere hinges on management's ability to reinvest surplus cash flows back into the asset base and grow earnings power. Recent upticks in business have seen management rotate ~1/3 of post-tax earnings into growth, although this has yet to be seen at the earnings level. The second compressor is that the amount of available earnings to recycle into operations is statistically low, as the business earns relatively slack on its invested capital.

Without this mechanism in place, even with investors paying >8x EV/IC, the valuation delta implied at these multiples is rather weak. The market has also done a fairly accurate job in repricing TNDM off its prior highs. Since FY – 21, management has invested $1.76 per share back into the business to maintain its competitive position and grow (Figure 2).

However, earnings have declined by $.75 per share, otherwise a loss of 42% on incremental investment. As such, the intrinsic value of the business contracted by nearly 12% in my opinion. The market has also compressed the multiple paid on NOPAT by 57%.

Figure2.

Seeking Alpha. author

Valuation insights

As mentioned above, the business must throw piles of cash into operations (at sub-par returns, mind you) in order to compound its intrinsic worth, even at >8x EV/IC. This is neither valuable nor attractive. It's due to the combo of investing huge amounts at flat marginal ROICs. My numbers (see: Appendix 1) value TNDM at ~$37-$40/share today, in line where with it trades as I write (Figure 3).

This is unsurprising as we have 1) a company earning less than market rates on capital, 2) volatile earnings, and 3) execution risk of Mobi. On the downside, investors need to keep paying this without the prospect of growth in ROICs or FCFs. As such, my views on the company are unchanged from an investment perspective, but I am diligently watching any new Mobi data.

Figure 3.

Author

Risks to thesis

Upside risks to the thesis include outsized performance from Mobi over the next two quarters which would add an additional premium to my valuation, also management increasing operating margins above 7% as this increases business returns and ultimately corporate valuation, and finally, any sharp pull back in short or long rates, which could be a tailwind for broad equity evaluations.

On the downside, I still see risk in TNDM’s ability to internally fund its business growth given the current state of its operating returns. Capital intensity is high without the operating margin to back it up, and this is a downside risk. I cannot overlook on behalf of readers.

Investors must familiarize themselves with these risks before proceeding any further.

In short

TNDM remains a hole in my view despite noticeable upside surprises in its Q2 numbers. The issue is the investment debate hinges on the ability to compound the asset base, which is limited by the current business returns. Still, the Mobi segment is the one to look out for moving forward in my opinion, and I urge investors to diligently keep an eye on data on this. I would also be looking at management's language on it in Q3 and Q4 earnings, respectively. My view is the business is worth around $37-$40 per share today. Net-net, reiterate hold.

Appendix 1. Revised TNDM modelling.