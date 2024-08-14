Strathcona Resources Ltd. (STHRF) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.61K Followers

Strathcona Resources Ltd. (OTCPK:STHRF) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 14, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Rob Morgan - President & Chief Executive Officer
Connor Waterous - Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Menno Hulshof - TD Cowen
Patrick O'Rourke - ATB Capital Markets
Rob Mann - RBC Capital Markets
Dennis Fong - CIBC World Markets

Operator

Good morning. My name is Lara and I will be your conference operator today. I would like to welcome everyone to the Q2 2024 Conference Call of Strathcona Resources Limited. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

I now introduce Rob Morgan, President and CEO of Strathcona. You may begin your conference.

Rob Morgan

Thank you and good morning everyone. Welcome to the second quarter 2024 conference call of Strathcona Resources. As the operator mentioned, my name is Rob Morgan, President and CEO of Strathcona and with me today is Connor Waterous, our Senior Vice President and CFO; and Angie Lau, our Treasurer.

Yesterday Strathcona was pleased to release our second quarter results -- second quarter 2024 results and the news release, financial statements, and MD&A, which are available on Strathcona's website as well as on SEDAR+. We encourage investors to read those documents in full and pleased take note of the advisories regarding forward-looking information and non-GAAP measures included therein.

Production for the second quarter averaged approximately 182,000 BOE per day with funds from operations of $548 million or $2.56 per share, capital expenditures of $297 million, resulting in free cash flow of $247 million or $1.15 per share.

Oil production for the second quarter was consistent with the first quarter at approximately 131,000 barrels per day. Oil sales volumes increased

