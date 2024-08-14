Michael Vi

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) stock has been under significant pressure for the most part of 2024 as risks of momentum trading and investing in loss-making businesses collide.

So far, the stock is down by roughly 40% since the beginning of 2024 at a time when the Nasdaq Composite Index (COMP:IND) is up by 14.5%. The stock fell by nearly 25% on the day following the most recent quarterly earnings announcement, which highlights the considerable mismatch between investors' expectations and actual business performance.

Data by YCharts

On the surface, the most recent quarter did not look as bad as to justify at 25% drop in the share price. MDB beat expectations, both on the top and bottom line, with the slightly weaker outlook for the upcoming quarter being responsible for the cratering share price.

The company released its first quarter fiscal year 2025 financial results after the market closed Thursday that beat analysts expectations. It reported earnings per share of $0.51 versus the consensus estimate of $0.37. Its total revenue of $450.56M was also more than the consensus estimate of $439.91M. (...) its second quarter outlook of $460M to $464M trailed the consensus of $471M and its expected earnings per share of $0.46 to $0.49 was less than the consensus of $0.57. Source: Seeking Alpha.

Although this might not sound as such a bad quarter, it was more than enough to send a strong signal to investors that MongoDB's revenue growth has most likely peaked already. At the same time, sell-side analysts have not thrown in the towel yet, with the majority still rating MDB with either a strong buy or buy ratings.

Seeking Alpha

As a result of all that, investors could be easily led to the conclusion that the market overreacted to the latest earnings release and MDB is now significantly undervalued. In my view, this is not the case and the stock could continue to disappoint even after falling by 40% year-to-date.

Growth Is Hard To Come By

As a database company with less than $2bn worth of annual revenue, MongoDB has been able to growth at annual rates exceeding 20%. This naturally attracted lots of momentum traders and speculators willing to take the risk that this growth will be sustained beyond the short term.

Seeking Alpha

The latest guidance for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025 and for the whole fiscal year assumed revenue to be within the range of $460m to $464m and $1.88bn to $1.9bn respectively (see below).

MongoDB Earnings Release

Based on the reported revenue figures for Q2 of FY 2024 and FY 2024, this implies year-on-year revenue growth to be at high single digits for the upcoming quarter and at low double digits for the entire fiscal year. A rapid slowdown from the historical growth rates of nearly 30%.

To an extent, this slowdown is hardly a surprise and not a unique case for MongoDB as various software players are also faced with the reality of lower than expected spend on digital products.

Seeking Alpha Seeking Alpha

Although MongoDB does not compete directly with companies like Salesforce (CRM) and Workday (WDAY), the database company was expected to be a major beneficiary from the higher spend on developing AI-ready apps and modernization of legacy applications. It appears, however, that MongoDB's inherent advantage over other databases is so far failing to materialize.

First, we'll increase our investments in the enterprise channel. (...) Second, we are more optimistic about the opt-in to accelerate legacy app modernization using AI. This is a large segment of the market that has historically been hard to penetrate. We recently completed the first two Gen.AI powered modernization pilots, demonstrating we can use AI to meaningfully reduce the time, cost, and risk of modernizing legacy relational applications. (...) Consequently, we will be increasing our level investment in this area. Third, although it's still early in terms of customers building production-ready AI apps, we want to capitalize on our inherent technical advantages to become a key component of the emerging AI tech stack. (...) The most powerful AI use cases rely on data of different types and structures, such as text, image, audio, and video. The flexibility required to handle a variety of different data structures is fundamentally at odds with legacy databases that rely on rigid schemas, which is what makes MongoDB's document model such a good fit for these AI workloads. Source: MongoDB Q1 2025 Earnings Transcript (emphasis added).

Another critical conclusion that could be made from the extract above is that MDB will be increasing its investments in several areas in order to fend-off competition. As we will see in the next section, this is likely to present certain challenges for the database company and could make it disadvantaged compared to larger and more profitable players.

Another important development for the MDB stock is the fact that gradually, profitability becomes a more important factor for valuations rather than topline revenue growth at any cost. What I mean by that is the weaker cross-sectional relationship between forward revenue growth rates and price/sales multiples. We could see that on the graph below, where R-squared is below 0.5.

prepared by the author, using data from Seeking Alpha

From the graph above, we could also see that MDB's price/sales multiple currently assumes forward revenue growth to be above 15% (based on the trend-line above). As we saw previously, however, management is already guiding for FY 2025 growth rate to be in low double digits.

If we plot the same peer group based on their gross margins and price/sales multiples, we could see that the market cares more about profitability than it does about growth (based on the much higher R-squared).

prepared by the author, using data from Seeking Alpha

The reason I use gross margins is that they are stable over time and are indicative of operational profitability potential once a given business is scaled up to a certain level. Gross margins are also less influenced by managerial decisions related to stock-based compensation and amortization expenses resulting from large M&A deals.

There is a caveat to using gross margins, however. Eventually, a company needs to prove to its investors that it could achieve operating and net income margins that correspond to its level of gross profitability — something that MongoDB has not attained yet.

All About Margins

As we saw on the graph above, MongoDB's business model has one of the highest gross margins within the extended peer group in the software space. Due to its much smaller size, however, and the need for increased investments to compete with larger players, MDB is the only company within the group with a negative operating margin.

prepared by the author, using data from Seeking Alpha

Thus, when it comes to catching up with peers, MDB's problems are twofold. On one hand, it will need to successfully scale up and capitalize on economies of scale. This potential development, however, is now being questioned by investors as growth slows down and MDB would likely need to resort to a more M&A-driven strategy rather than primarily relying on organic growth.

prepared by the author, using data from Seeking Alpha

As I mentioned above, MDB is also disadvantaged to other database providers that are part of much larger and profitable enterprises, which could afford to spend significant amounts on fixed cost investments. In that regard, MDB's much smaller size and lack of broader service offerings would now have a material impact on the company's operating margins in FY 2025 and possibly beyond that. As we could see on the graph below, even Non-GAAP operating margin is now expected to fall from 16% to 10%.

MongoDB Investor Presentation

Even when it comes to gross margins, MDB's profitability in FY 2025 appears to be at risk as quarterly gross margin fell sharply during the last reported quarter.

prepared by the author, using data from Seeking Alpha

This makes the upcoming quarterly earnings release of crucial importance for investors as they would need more clearance on the upcoming increases in fixed cost investments and the overall impact on both operating and gross margins.

Finally, MDB's generous stock-based compensation (“SBC”) program is yet another red flag for investors. As the company struggles to achieve GAAP profitability, the management has increased share-based compensation by roughly 15% during the last quarter alone — from $104m to $121m.

MongoDB Earnings Release

MDB's management might need to dilute investors even further over the coming year, as the sharp decline of the stock price would require more shares to be issued to keep the compensation packages attractive and avoid bleeding talent. The total amount of share-based compensation is also significantly larger than the company's cash flow from operations, which is a problem of its own.

Conclusion

MongoDB, Inc. stock remains a very risky investment, even after the share price fell by more than 40% since the beginning of the calendar year. With revenue growth slowing down, the company also needs to increase investments to compete with larger players in the space. This is likely to have a double whammy impact on margins, and the target of achieving GAAP profitability would remain elusive. At the same time, the market is growing wary of potential risks of a recession and broader slowdown within the technology sector. This is causing many investors to prioritize current profitability over the promise of high growth in the years to come.