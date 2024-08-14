Kirk Fisher

Business Overview & History

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) runs Ross and dd's DISCOUNTS, which are an off price retail apparel and a home fashion store chain respectively. Ross and dd's DISCOUNTS have over 2,000 locations in across the US, offering high quality in-season name brand & designer clothing, accessories, footwear, and home fashions at prices 20% to 60% lower than department store prices. Both chains of stores offer deals to consumers by buying at lower prices than normal prices charged by manufacturers, and marking up the products less.

Both Ross and dd's DISCOUNTS aim to serve value and price-conscious consumers. Both chains of stores maintain a constant level of recognizable brands, fashions, and labels at discounts in their stores, meet local customer needs, satisfy the expectations of an off-price customer, and manage real estate growth in order to compete properly in their markets. Stores are primarily located in shopping centers in densely populated urban and suburban areas.

Ross' and dd's DISCOUNTS' buyers are able to respond to trends and purchasing opportunities in the market by reviewing their merchandise assortments on a weekly basis. Merchandising and advertising coordinate on a strong value oriented message to potential consumers. Their stores are set up to offer a "treasure hunt" for customers, by frequently changing the assortment of available items in store so that each visit to a store is a chance to see and find fresh deals that satisfy the customer.

Buyers for both chains of stores purchase most merchandise directly from the manufacturer later in the merchandise buying cycle than when department, specialty, and discount stores are buying so that they can take advantage of supply and demand imbalances for the targeted products. Most merchandise is acquired as brand overruns, or canceled orders or season close-out purchases, which allows it to be procured at lower prices than usual.

Ross Inc. operates 3 buying offices in New York City, Boston, and Los Angeles that allow its buyers to be in the market often, finding opportunities and negotiating purchase deals with vendors and manufacturers. Having their buyers located at the markets helps to strengthen vendor relationships, which is key to succeeding at off-price buying strategy. The average buyer has about 8 years of experience, including at other companies.

Operating costs are kept as low as possible because labor costs are lower than those for full-price department & specialty stores, as retail spaces are designed to be self-serve by the customer and to be serviced by labor saving technologies. Additionally, economies of scale in terms of general & administrative costs due to centralized marketing, purchasing, and merchandising decisions are utilized.

Ross' moat is its reputation and brand that it has worked hard to build, maintain, and defend over the years. Ross has a name as a place to shop for brand name and designer goods at a discount, which continually draws old and new customers back to its retail spaces. This moat protects Ross' margins and returns on equity, and will allow us to extrapolate from Ross' past and be reasonably sure that our extrapolation will prove to be correct. Next, we will look at Ross' past financial returns and information to see how it performed on the outside and on its inside.

Past Financial Results & Outcomes

Ross has posted a 2,500% total return (involving dividend reinvestment) over the past 20 years, which translates into a 17.7% CAGR return. Ross has handily beaten the market by a wide margin. The reason for this market-beating performance is high returns on equity that allows high profits to be made and compounded by being reinvested back into the business:

Over the past 20 years, it has posted returns on equity in the range of 35-40% per year. If you'd like to factor depreciation and amortization back in, I've also included a chart that shows Ross' operating cash flow yield on its equity, which since 2010 has averaged about 60%. All of this meant that Ross has been able to constantly invest in its operations by adding to its operating assets:

Next, let's take a deep dive into its financial statement data to see how Ross has grown in detail. I will show Ross' financial statement data from the past 20 years to show how it has been a compounder.

Income Statement Takeaways

Take a moment to take in this chart:

I've chosen to plot Ross' revenue (purple), gross profit (orange), operating income (blue), and net income (green) on a logarithmic scale, from 1994 through today, to see 30 years' worth of history. Logarithmic plots are special because exponential trends are drawn as straight lines, and vertical gaps between curves represent margins (or multiples).

What we see here is that Ross' income statement figures have grown in parallel exponentially, with margins being extraordinarily stable. The only "dip" is the COVID pandemic, which forced customer foot traffic to slow down. Notice that the dot com bubble recession in 2001-2002 and the subprime financial crisis in 2008–2011 don't even show up as dips - it's clear that despite those massive recessions, people were still lining up to shop at Ross.

The only thing that has stopped people from shopping at Ross is a pandemic.

From this graph, we can confidently state that in the absence of a pandemic, Ross is a uniquely, almost recession-proof business. Next, I'll plot the profit margins themselves - you'll see that they are consistent through thick and thin:

One thing worth noting in this graph is that I didn't smooth the data by graphing trailing twelve-month figures - I graphed the quarters themselves instead. This allows the seasonality of Ross' business to show through, where Ross' sales are higher during the second half of the year, which includes the holiday season and the back to school shopping season. Again, recessions alone don't impact Ross' margins, only the pandemic was powerful enough to temporarily disrupt Ross in 2020.

Ross simply is one of the most defensive stocks on the market.

Balance Sheet Takeaways

Something you might have noticed about Ross is that it's a highly scalable business - when it grows, its cash flows change, but strictly in parallel. The same is true of Ross' balance sheet, for both assets and liabilities. Unfortunately, it's not easy to show a balance sheet as a graph, so I will show a table instead. I'll put Ross' balance sheet from 1993, 2003, 2013, and 2023 side by side so you can see the growth along the rows.

All Figures In Millions USD. FY 1993 FY 2003 FY 2013 FY 2023 Assets Current Assets Cash & Equivalents 32.2 201.5 423.2 4,872.4 Short-Term Investments - - 12.0 - Accounts Receivable 4.0 25.3 62.6 130.8 Merchandise Inventory 228.9 841.5 1,257.2 2,192.2 Prepaid Expenses & Other 15.2 29.5 102.0 202.7 Deferred Income Taxes - 22.7 10.2 - Total Current Assets 280.5 1,120.5 1,867.2 7,398.1 Property & Equipment Land & Buildings 22.5 57.1 479.0 1,486.6 Fixtures & Equipment 120.5 517.4 1,678.4 4,220.2 Leasehold Improvements 89.6 255.0 814.0 1,577.1 Construction-In-Progress 10.7 74.5 510.2 628.7 Property & Equipment, gross 243.3 903.9 3,481.6 7,912.6 Less Accumulated Depreciation & Amortization 99.2 (419.2) (1,606.2) (4,380.7) Property & Equipment, net 144.2 484.2 1,875.3 3,631.9 Operating Lease Assets 1.8 - - 3,126.8 Other Long-Term Assets 7.0 52.5 150.6 243.2 Excess Of Cost Over Net Assets Of Acquired Subsidiary 3.9 - - - Total Assets 437.4 1,657.2 3,896.8 14,300.1 Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity Current Liabilities Accounts Payable 89.6 448.0 779.5 1,955.9 Accrued Expenses & Other 43.3 142.4 359.9 671.9 Current Operating Lease Liabilities - - - 683.6 Accrued Payroll & Benefits 16.2 112.3 235.3 548.3 Income Taxes Payable 6.4 9.1 18.3 76.4 Current Portion Of Long-Term Debt - - - 249.7 Total Current Liabilities 155.4 771.8 1,393.1 4,185.8 Long-Term Debt 33.3 50.0 150.0 2,211.0 Non-Current Operating Lease Liabilities - 60.2 287.6 2,603.3 Deferred Income Taxes 20.4 79.7 58.9 232.4 Commitments & Contingencies - - - 196.2 Total Liabilities 364.0 1,673.5 3,282.6 13,418.3 Stockholders' Equity Common Stock, par Value $0.01 0.2 1.5 2.1 3.3 Additional Paid-in Capital 122.0 383.6 935.6 1,952.6 Treasury Stock - - (121.6) (633.3) Retained Earnings 105.9 370.3 1,190.7 3,548.7 Total Stockholders' Equity 228.2 755.4 2,007.3 4,871.3 Click to enlarge

Whew, that was a lot of data. The main thing we should take away from this balance sheet is that as the business grows, everything scales proportionately. There is no better illustration of a business that has a formula for growth prepared, whose only task is to replicate that formula year in, year out. Next let's consider how management has managed leverage historically, by graphing out the debt to equity ratio for Ross:

Up until 2019, the liabilities to equity ratio of Ross was consistently under ~1.60. However, something changed in 2019 and 2020 - what happened? To find out, we have to look at Ross' cash flows.

Cash Flow Takeaways

I will extract some select columns of Ross' cash flow statements to see how Ross has made capital allocation decisions. The figures were taken from Seeking Alpha's Financials page for Ross.

Operating Cash Flow Capital Expenditure Net Debt Issued (Repaid) Net Shares Issued (Repurchased) Total Dividends Paid FY 2023 2,514.5 (762.8) - (973.7) (454.8) FY 2022 1,689.4 (654.1) - (974.2) (431.3) FY 2021 1,738.8 (557.8) (65.0) (682.2) (405.1) FY 2020 2,245.9 (405.4) 2,190.1 (154.2) (101.4) FY 2019 2,171.5 (555.5) - (1,313.5) (369.8) FY 2018 2,066.7 (413.9) (85.0) (1,109.3) (337.2) FY 2017 1,681.3 (371.4) - (901.9) (247.5) FY 2016 1,558.9 (297.9) - (724.8) (214.6) FY 2015 1,326.3 (367.0) - (748.7) (192.3) FY 2014 1,372.9 (646.7) - (567.0) (168.5) Click to enlarge

What happened in 2020 was Ross' management taking advantage of low interest because of the COVID economics crash to issue a large amount of debt. Ross is in the process of growing out of that debt. Otherwise, Ross has had quite consistent operating cash flows, with which it has regularly repurchased shares and paid out dividends. Note that most of the return of capital is in the form of share repurchases rather than dividends.

Consistency combined with occasional opportunism is a nice trait to see in management when managing capital.

Finally, let's take a look at Ross' outstanding share count:

For the past 30 years, Ross has been a consistent share repurchaser, cutting its share count by over a half. This works out to taking out about 2% of outstanding shares out of trading each year.

Market Valuation Of Ross Shares

To evaluate the relative valuation level of Ross' shares, I will begin with looking at their E/P ratio, the earnings yield (inverse of the P/E ratio):

Under this metric, the higher the ratio, the lower the valuation. Ross shares have traded mostly between 4% - 8%, with a historical mean around 6%. Ross currently trades at 4.6%, which makes it perhaps slightly overvalued by the earnings yield metric. Next, let's look at Ross' operating cash flow yield, if we want to be sticklers about tracking cash flow:

Again, we find Ross trading at the lower end of the historical range of this ratio right now, suggesting that Ross might be slightly overvalued. However, because these metrics are somewhat crude, I would drop the small qualifying words and just conclude that Ross is likely to be roughly fairly valued right now. Next, let's try the P/B ratio:

Actually (and for good reason), P/B ratios tend to track returns on equity, which can be artificially affected by the prevailing debt level of a company. So P/B is unintuitively not a good metric for judging the valuation of a stock.

Conclusion: Ross is probably roughly fairly valued right now.

Q2 2024 Earning's Expectations

The Q2/H1 2024 earnings report is set to be released around August 22, and I want to comment briefly on my expectations on it. I believe Ross is a highly recession-proof and defensive stock, because of its business model, and it has grown like clockwork in the past. Unemployment in the US is very slowly starting to tick up from 3.4% to 4.3% at the latest report in July, meaning that the economy is starting to weaken slightly. This should put slight negative pressure on Ross' growth figures. Additionally, CPI rose by 0.2% in July, meaning that the rate of price increases across the overall economy has seen a very slight uptick. These macroeconomic changes are small in the grand scheme of things, so I would expect Q2/H1 results - revenue and earnings growth - to be in line with those for Q1 2024, namely about $5.0 billion in revenues and $1.40 earnings per share.

Risks To Investing In Ross Inc.

There are various risks and exposures to be aware of when investing in Ross Inc., many of which are listed in its 10-K filings. I have chosen to list and explain the most salient ones:

Ross Inc. is a consumer-facing company that needs to stay on top of trends and tastes in all the types of merchandise it offers. Consumer tastes can change quickly and often on a whim, and it's possible for Ross to be unable to catch up with consumers. However, because Ross sells so many different SKUs, I feel it's unlikely that all the SKUs could be caught wrong-footed at the same time.

Unusual events such as periods of inflation, pandemic, and supply chain disruptions could cause inventory imbalances. This could cause merchandise to be marked down and sold for lower gross margins, or even at a loss. Alternatively, Ross might be unable to source enough inventory to fully satisfy consumer demand because of such disruptions.

Ross is dependent on its reputation and brand image to drive its sales and operating results. Incidents that damage public trust and perception of its reputation or brand could negatively impact financial performance. Such incidents could be caused by a vendor, landlord, associate during off hours, and be related to issues unrelated to Ross' business, such as a political issue or protest. Ross is exposed to social media information and misinformation that is outside of Ross' control.

A majority of the apparel and merchandise sold by Ross is sourced from manufacturers outside of the USA. The US government (especially the Trump administration) has from time to time been willing to change trade policies, especially with China. Any tariff, quota, or tax provision change could cause the supply of merchandise to decrease or increase the relative cost of the goods and reduce Ross' profitability.