Gold Royalty Corp. (GROY) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSE:GROY) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 14, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Joanne Jobin - VID Media
David Garofalo - Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew Gubbels - Chief Financial Officer
Peter Behncke - Director of Corporate Development & Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

Joanne Jobin

Good morning. I'm Joanne Jobin, your VID Media host. Welcome to the Gold Royalty Quarterly Investor Town Hall Forum. Before we commence, just a reminder, that if you have any questions for the company, please place them into the Q&A tab located at the top of this screen. After the presentation, I will be delighted to moderate submitted questions from our audience.

With us this morning is the Gold Royalty team, led by Chairman and CEO, David Garofalo, who will make the intros to the team and take you through the highlights of the most recent quarterly results. David, the stage is yours.

David Garofalo

Well, good morning, everybody, and thanks for the introduction, Joanne, and I'm joined today by our Chief Financial Officer, Andrew Gubbels who will take us through our second quarter financial results. And then Peter Behncke, our Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Development, will provide you a portfolio update.

But before we get into that, I thought it's been my custom to discuss the fundamentals of the gold market, which means very, very robust. And this is not a recent phenomenon. The significant performance of the gold price has been occurring for 50 years really since the US government and central banks globally decoupled from the gold standard in early 1970s. It really has been a one-way trade.

The temptation to continue to print money is just too great for governments, particularly in this environment where debt levels are at historical highs, 350% global debt to

