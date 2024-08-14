Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.61K Followers

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSE:ASM) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 14, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jennifer North - Head of Investor Relations
David Wolfin - President, CEO and Director
Nathan Harte - CFO
Carlos Rodriguez - COO
Peter Latta - VP of Technical Services

Conference Call Participants

Jacob Sekelsky - Alliance Global Partners
Joseph Reagor - ROTH Capital Partners
Matt O'Keefe - Cantor Fitzgerald

Operator

Welcome to the Avino Silver & Gold Mines Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast. As a reminder, all participants are in listen-only mode and the conference is being recorded. [Operator Instructions].

I would now like to turn the conference over to Jennifer North, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Jennifer North

Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Avino Silver & Gold Mines Limited second quarter 2024 financial results conference call and webcast. To join this webcast and conference call, there is a link in our news release dated July 16, 2024, and in our news release of yesterday's date, which can be found on our website under News 2024. In addition, a link can be found on our home page of the Avino website.

On the call today, we have the company's President and CEO, David Wolfin; our Chief Financial Officer, Nathan Harte; our Chief Operating Officer, Carlos Rodriguez; and our VP of Technical Services, Peter Latta.

Before we get started, please note that certain statements made today on this call by the management team may include forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different than those expressed by or implied by such forward-looking statements.

The company does

Recommended For You

About ASM Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ASM

Trending Analysis

Trending News