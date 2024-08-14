pablorebo1984/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

I last covered XPO Inc. (NYSE:XPO) in January 2023 and the stock has seen over 200% upside since then. Despite tough macros, XPO is well positioned for future growth, driven by company-specific strategic initiatives like increased pricing resulting from improved service levels, focus on growing accessorial revenues from premium services, expanding high-margin local channels, and investment in network infrastructure.

XPO's medium to long-term margin prospects also remain strong due to an improved mix of high-margin services, price increases driven by improved service levels, and improved efficiency with a new fleet. While XPO's P/E on current year EPS looks high, it is still reasonable on a forward basis and at a discount versus its high-quality peer, Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL). With strong growth prospects and reasonable valuation on a forward basis, I believe XPO can continue to outperform.

Revenue Analysis and Outlook

For the past couple of years, XPO's revenue has been benefitting from increased pricing. This was driven by its LTL 2.0 growth plan which includes a focus on service improvements, expansion of accessorial services, and an increased local customer base. In addition, volumes also started rising from the second half of 2023 due to increased investment in capacity, and improvements in service quality. The impact of its competitor, Yellow Corporation, ceasing operations in Q3 2023, also diverted more freight to XPO.

This improving trend in yield and volume continued in the second quarter of 2024 as well. In Q2 2024, XPO's revenue was $2.1 billion, which is an 8.5% Y/Y increase, despite the current soft market for freight transportation. This was mainly because it was able to increase the pricing of its services because of the improving service quality and premium offerings.

Looking at the segments, the North American LTL segment's revenue was up by 12% Y/Y, while the European segment was up 3.5% Y/Y.

XPO's Segment-wise Historical Net Sales Growth (Company Data, GS Analytics Research)

Moving forward, while the macro environment remains challenging and XPO will see tough Y/Y comparisons from Q3 2024 as it laps the benefits from the bankruptcy of Yellow Corporation (YRCW) last year, the company is executing really well, and I remain optimistic about its growth prospects.

The company is doing well in terms of implementing price increases, and last quarter it was able to achieve an 8% Y/Y increase in price for contract renewals. One of the big drivers behind the company's ability to increase prices is its improved service levels. In Q2 2024, the company's damage claims ratio improved to 0.2% versus 0.3% in Q1 2024 and 0.7% in Q2 2023. The company continues to improve service levels through incentivizing employees, investing in enhanced training programs, and investing in new tools like freight airbag systems. This should help it see above industry price increases reflecting improved service levels.

The company is also focusing on growing accessorial revenues from premium services, such as the trade show product and Mexico Plus, and increasing its share in high-yield/high-margin local channels. According to management, last quarter, the company's accessorial revenues posted double-digit growth while its local account shipment grew ~9% Y/Y, outpacing the overall network's ~5% Y/Y growth. So, continued traction on these initiatives should also help the company improve its yield and volumes moving forward.

Further, the company continues to invest in its network infrastructure, adding new doors in capacity constraint markets, adding drivers, line haul fleets, and trailers. The company has opened 14 new service centers so far this year and plans to open another 10 in the back half of the year and four more by early 2025. Similarly, the company is adding to its fleet and has added 1,900 new tractors this year and manufactured over 2,600 trailers at its in-house production facility in Arkansas. These capacity investments position the company well for future growth. As the interest rate cycle reverses in the coming quarters, and Freight market conditions improve, the company's capacity investment should help it gain market share during the upcycle.

Overall, I remain optimistic about the company's growth prospects given company-specific initiatives which should help it navigate the current tough macroeconomic environment.

Margin Analysis and Outlook

Last quarter, a 9% Y/Y increase in the North American LTL yield combined with volume growth, cost efficiencies, and lower damage claims helped improve the operating ratio by 440 basis points Y/Y to 83.2%.

XPO's Operating Ratio (Company Data, GS Analytics Research)

The company's adjusted EBITDA margin was 16.5%, an increase of 380 basis points Y/Y. In the North American LTL, the adjusted EBITDA margin was 23.3% in Q2 2024, which is a 500 bps Y/Y increase. However, in the European Transportation segment, the adjusted EBITDA margin saw an increase of only 20 bps Y/Y to 6.1%. This was because low fuel costs were offset by higher salaries, wages, and employee benefits.

XPO's Segment-wise Adjusted EBITDA Margin (Company Data, GS Analytics Research)

The company has done a good job in terms of decreasing its operating ratio and improving margins since early 2023. While management has guided for a slight increase in operating ratio (100 to 150 bps) in Q3 2024, it is better than the typical seasonality of 200 to 250 bps increase from Q2 to Q3 (excluding outliers like Covid or Yellow's bankruptcy.)

In the medium to long term, I expect the company's margins to continue improving. If we look at the best-in-class LTL company - Old Dominion Freight Line - it has an operating margin in the high 20s and an operating ratio in the low 70s. So, there is a long runway as XPO continues to execute its margin improvement plan focused on implementing service quality-driven price increases and improving the mix of high-margin premium services and local shipments.

Additionally, with increased tractor and trailer capacity and improved efficiency from the recently added fleet, the company is expected to benefit as it reduces purchased transport costs in favor of in-house capacity.

Further, opening more service centers and going closer to customers should help improve efficiency and network fluidity in the medium to long term. Hence, I am optimistic about the company's margin growth prospects.

Valuation and Conclusion

XPO is trading at 31.89x FY24 consensus EPS estimates of $3.60 and 24.30x FY25 consensus EPS estimates of $4.73. Over the last five years, the stock has traded at an average forward P/E of 29.41x. The company is expected to post solid earnings growth over the coming years as it executes its LTL 2.0 strategy of improving service, increasing price/mix, and continued investment in its network.

XPO Consensus EPS Estimates and Forward P/E (Seeking Alpha)

The company is in the initial stages of this strategy and has executed well so far. The stock has more than tripled since my previous buy rating. Given the strong multi-year idiosyncratic growth prospects from the company-specific initiatives, I see a good potential for further upside. While the stock may look pricey, on current year earnings, its valuation looks much more reasonable on a forward basis. Further, it is trading at a discount to its high-quality LTL peer ODFL despite higher EPS growth potential.

ODFL P/E and Consensus EPS Estimates (Seeking Alpha)

I continue to maintain my buy rating given the good growth prospects and still reasonable valuations on a forward basis.

