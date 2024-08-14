Robert Way

Victoria's Secret Overview

Victoria's Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) is a specialty retailer we have been following for some time, trading it both short, and long. Back in November 2022, we put out a sell rating on shares. Earlier this year, we lifted our sell rating and moved to a hold/neutral, and reiterated a neutral several months ago while noting that it was slowly turning the corner. Today there have been some bullish developments which we believe justifies upgrading the stock to a buy today. In this column, we discuss our reasoning for our improved sentiment.

First, the stock valuation wise has become attractive. However, it comes because growth prospects had diminished. But we believe the company has now turned the corner.

After Q4 2023, the 2024 guide was something we characterized as “a bit of a 'kitchen sink' type guidance.” By resetting expectations, the company was in a position to deliver or exceed expectations compared to the new bar that has been set. Today they announced a management change and preannounced solid results. Let us discuss the results and management developments.

Leadership Change

The biggest piece of news is a leadership change, something shareholders have commented on in our articles that was badly needed. Hillary Super will assume the role of chief executive officer and a member of the board, effective September 9, 2024. Hillary Super brings nearly three decades of retail merchant expertise, having served as the CEO of musician Rihanna’s lingerie brand, most recently. Martin Waters will continue as an advisor to the company through August 31, 2024, to support a smooth transition. Victoria’s Secret’s CFO and administrative officer Timothy Johnson will serve as interim CEO for the next few weeks. We think a change in leadership is welcomed, and the market agrees that this is a catalyst for future positives. A new direction was needed.

The other big piece of news is that Victoria’s Secret shared its preliminary results for Q2. Mostly it was good news, as the company is expecting net sales and earnings to fall within or exceed previously issued guidance ranges. The preliminary results for Q2 2024 which ended August 3, 2024, are shown below.

Victoria's Secret Q2 Preliminary Earnings Press Release

So, as we can see here, net sales will still fall 1-2% compared to last year, but the guidance was for sales to fall 1-3%. So this is slightly better than expected. Further, thanks to strong cost management, operating income is expected in the range of $57-$62 million, much better than the $30-$45 million guide. Following suite earnings are expected to be nearly 3 times higher than expected. The midpoint of guidance was $0.125 per share, while the expectation is now for EPS of $0.365 per share at the midpoint. This is a strong result indeed. Timothy Johnson, who is serving as the interim CEO, stated:

We are pleased to share our preliminary results for the second quarter, which we expect to meet or exceed our previously communicated guidance and current street estimates. We were encouraged by the continued sequential improvement in quarterly sales results in North America for the fourth consecutive quarter, as sales trends improved in both our stores and digital channels...which has driven year-over-year quarterly operating income growth for the first time since 2021.

The full results will be released on August 29th, but this commentary and the preannouncement is a bullish development that lends a lot of evidence to our assertion that Victoria's Secret has turned the corner. Sales trends during the quarter in North America improved and follow the improvement we noted after Q1. In fact, the company, in Q1, experienced sequential improvement in quarterly sales trends in North America in both physical stores and online sales for both the Victoria’s Secret and PINK brands. We suspect we see the same in Q2.

Risks

Now we do still see risks, such as the retail environment in North America continues to be challenging with consumers feeling the pinch of late on their budgets. However, despite being promotional, the gross margin rate in the quarter was above last year as the company effectively managed its inventory in Q1. We also expect margin improvement in Q2.

Gross profit had long been under pressure as input costs continued to rise and promotions had been heavy. But with a healthier inventory level, margins have expanded. Gross profit in Q1 hit $501.3 million, about the same as a year ago. Overall margins were positive, as they increased to 36.8% from 35.6% last year. We are looking for 36% at least on margins in Q2 during the full report. In addition, we will also look for balance sheet improvement in Q2. We saw improvement in Q1, with cash and equivalents of $105 million, and debt was down to $1.1 billion. For the year, free cash flow is projected to hit up to $200 million, which is strong, and we might get an improved outlook on this key metric too.

VSCO Stock Upgraded To Buy

In our last coverage, we concluded that Victoria's Secret & Co. is a show me story, but the situation as a whole was improving. This preannouncement on results confirms the company has turned the corner. Is it entirely out of the woods yet? No, it is not. You could easily see traders lock in some gains on this spike, but we think $20 per share is a fair price to pay. The change in leadership jives with many shareholders, who have noted a desire for a shakeup. While new leadership won't meaningfully improve things on day one, we are encouraged by a strong preliminary print, and upgrade the stock.