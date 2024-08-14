thyssenkrupp AG (TYEKF) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.61K Followers

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCPK:TYEKF) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 14, 2024 5:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Andreas Trösch - Investor Relations
Miguel Lopez - Chief Executive Officer
Jens Schulte - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jason Fairclough - Bank of America
Alain Gabriel - Morgan Stanley
Bastian Synagowitz - Deutsche Bank
Christian Obst - Baader Bank
Ephrem Ravi - Citigroup

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen and welcome to the Q3 Conference Call of thyssenkrupp. At this time, all lines are in a listen-only mode. Following the presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the conference over to Andreas, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.

Andreas Trösch

Thank you very much, operator. Hello, everyone. This is Andreas Trösch from Investor Relations. Also, on behalf of my entire team, I wish you a very warm welcome to our conference call on the Q3 results. With me in the room are our CEO, Miguel Lopez and for the first time, our new CFO, Jens Schulte and also my colleagues from the IR team.

Before I hand over to the CEO and CFO for their presentations, I have some housekeeping. All the documents, as usual, for this call are available in the IR section on the website. The call will be recorded and the replay will be available shortly after the call. After the presentations, as already heard, there will be the usual Q&A session.

And with that I would like to hand over to our CEO, Miguel Lopez.

Miguel Lopez

Thank you, Andreas, and also a warm welcome from my side to our audience, to our Q3 conference call. Today, I will present our latest achievements and financials together with our new CFO, Dr. Jens Schulte, who I would like to officially welcome at thyssenkrupp. Jens, I'm very happy that you

Recommended For You

About TYEKF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TYEKF

Trending Analysis

Trending News