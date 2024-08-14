Pixelbizz

Introduction

I wrote an article about Prologis (NYSE:PLD) a bit more than a year ago in July 2022: "Prologis: Deglobalization Could Be The Next Dominant Tailwind For This REIT." I rated Prologis as a "buy" due to "deglobalization" being a major tailwind for the stock. Since then, Prologis' stock has had a price return of -4.58% and a total return of -1.74% against the S&P 500's return of 18.62%.

In my first article, I explained how deglobalization could unfold in the coming years and how that could affect Prologis

Increased domestic production and a shift away from JIT manufacturing will inevitably lead to a greater demand for warehouse and production capacity. Prologis would profit from this as more demand for warehouse and production capacity/logistic centers would increase rents and more units could be bought and rented out. Analyzed for itself, I like Prologis a lot. I believe it's one of the world's greatest REITs and has a wide moat, therefore making it a relatively safe bet. Nevertheless, I would say its growth prospects are relatively weak going forward, considering the size this REIT has already achieved. In my opinion, this could and likely will change due to a growing need for warehouse, production, and logistics center capacity, driven by past events and the potential for future trade/tariff wars, which may compel countries and companies to reconsider offshoring and place a greater emphasis on onshoring.

In this article, I want to explain why Prologis performed so poorly and why it's a good thing to start or extend a position in Prologis.

A quick analysis of deglobalization

My thesis about deglobalization hasn't changed. We still see damage due to supply chain disruptions and changes in companies. A few recent examples:

Toyota now uses higher inventory to prevent production disruptions due to supply chain complications (source: SCMR)

Amazon is continuously expanding its storage capacity by opening more decentralized warehouses. These warehouses are strategically located near metropolitan areas. (source: KPMG)

Maersk has diversified its logistics services to become more resilient to global supply chain disruptions. (source: Maersk)

Pfizer has invested in expanding its cold chain infrastructure to ensure that vaccines and other temperature-sensitive products can be safely transported and stored (source: KPMG)

These changes should benefit PLD directly. The expansion of inventory increases the number of needed warehouses, which gives PLD the possibility to expand its portfolio. Furthermore, rising demand enhances PLD’s pricing power over its existing portfolio.

Global tensions also haven't cooled off within the last year. This is what I wrote in my last article about this:

Rising global tensions could also contribute to deglobalization. The US-China trade conflict, starting in 2018, resulted in significant tariffs and reduced trade between both nations. Despite a phase-one trade deal in 2020, relations remain strained, suggesting further tariff wars are plausible. Moreover, the longstanding China-Taiwan conflict continues to intensify. It appears China regards Taiwan as its territory and has threatened military action to enforce control. Observers view the Russia-Ukraine conflict as a potential model for a China-Taiwan confrontation, escalating global tensions and prompting further trade restrictions. While other conflicts exist, the China-Taiwan issue remains a primary concern.

A side effect of global tensions could be that companies and governments will work more within their country, limiting the control of other countries or the logistics other countries have over their operations. This should also increase demand for more warehouses and therefore support PLD's growth.

In summary, deglobalization remains on track, as I analyzed and predicted in my last article.

Fundamental performance within the last year

As I said in the introduction, the stock performance was rather poor, especially compared to the overall market.

Data by YCharts

The funds from operations (FFO) per share have decreased slightly since July 2023 and have been flat since 2021.

Data by YCharts

The tangible book value (TBV) stayed pretty much the same since 2023, which isn't uncommon for the stock, as you can see in the chart.

As I said in my last article, I don't see accelerating growth for PLD as long as deglobalization isn't going to continue and expand to greater measures. This fundamental performance fits the poor performance of the stock in the last year. Nevertheless, the current fundamental performance isn't all that bad and should get better.

Prologis' Q2 2024 earnings

Let's look a bit deeper at the fundamentals with the last earnings.

In its Q2 earnings, PLD reported net income per diluted share of $0.92 compared to $1.31 in Q2 2023. This decrease is due to the inclusion of $0.58 per share of net promote income in the 2023 figures. Without the net promote income in Q2 2023, net income per diluted share would have been $0.73. Compared to this, the net income per diluted share in Q2 2024 looks quite good. But what's net promote income, and why did it disappear in Q2 2024?

Net Promote Income is the bonus that Prologis receives when its co-investment ventures perform well and exceed financial benchmarks. Net Promote Expenses arise when performance is lower or when Prologis must account for prior share compensation linked to previous bonuses. The shift from income in 2023 to expenses in 2024 is likely due to weaker performance, market conditions or necessary accounting adjustments.

Core FFO per diluted share was $1.34 in Q2 2024, compared to $1.83 in Q2 2023. However, Core FFO, excluding Net Promote Income (Expense), slightly increased to $1.36 per share in Q2 2024 compared to $1.25 in Q2 2023.

Cash Same Store Net Operating Income (NOI), a critical metric for REITs like PLD, increased by 7.2%, which is solid growth but below the rate seen in recent years:

Q2 2023: The growth was 7.7% compared to the prior year.

Q2 2022: The increase was 8.7% compared to 2021

PLD gave guidance for 66% growth in acquisitions for 2024. Considering this, the $279 million in Q2 seems modest, but in the past, PLD's management has rarely missed guidance, so there should be more to come in the second half of the year. Overall, the 66% growth rate in acquisitions would indicate robust growth and favorable market conditions. In Q2, PLD initiated development starts worth $300 million, with estimated margins of 19.4% which reflects a solid investment into projects with high expected returns.

From a balance sheet perspective, PLD maintained significant liquidity of nearly $6.5 billion and a debt-to-EBITDA ratio below 5.0x. During the quarter, Prologis raised $1.2 billion of debt at a weighted average interest rate of 4.4% and an average term of 10.9 years.

2024 Guidance:

The guidance for net earnings per share was revised upward to $3.25 to $3.45, while the guidance for Core FFO remained at $5.39 to $5.47.

Prologis compared to other REITs

One of PLD's greatest advantages is its size.

Total assets of PLD and its peers (Seekingalpha.com)

As the biggest REIT according to total assets and market cap, this, for example, gives PLD cheap access to cash, which is crucial for a REIT that usually works with a lot of debt. According to gurufocus.com, PLD has a cost of debt of 2.54%. Compared to 3.65%, which is the average cost of debt of PLD's peers: Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (REXR), EastGroup Properties, Inc. (EGP), Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (COLD), First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR), and STAG Industrial, Inc. (STAG). Furthermore, PLD has a good structure when it comes to its interest coverage. PLD covers its interest expenses with its FFO by 6.85x. Compared to the sector median of 2.88x, this is phenomenal.

PLD FFO interest coverage ratio (Seekingalpha.com)

Looking at the return on assets, PLD does not significantly outperform its closest peers.

Return on assets, PLD vs peers (Seekingalpha.com)

Currently, PLD's ROA is in the middle of its peers while being quite volatile in the last five years.

Yield cuts as a tailwind for real estate stocks

For the majority of the year, the market accepted that the Fed wouldn't cut rates as fast as thought last year. After the recession fears came to mind and started the biggest correction since 2022 last week, there are a lot of voices advocating for faster rate cuts than the expected rate cut in September. Looking a bit further in the future, the yield curves look better than last year when I wrote my article:

Yield curves (Koyfin.com)

In blue, you can see the yield curve projections from July 14, 2023, when I wrote my first article on PLD. In red, you can see the current yield curve projections. Pretty obvious is, that for the next 5–7 years, the rates will be lower than expected last year, while we can see higher rates in the long run. In any case, I think it's pretty safe to say that in the shorter term, yields should be a tailwind for PLD's stock.

Valuation

Looking at FAST Graphs, we get a good impression of how PLD is valued right now:

PLD current valuation vs historical valuation (Fastgraphs.com)

PLD is sitting right under the average adjusted FFO of the last 10 years. You could say PLD is fairly valued right now. Looking ahead, by using the average adjusted FFO of the past 10 years in combination with analysts' predictions, we can see the potential for gains:

PLD forecasting (Fastgraphs.com)

If PLD returns to its mean of the last ten years and analysts' predictions are correct, PLD could generate a total return of 14.64% by the end of 2026. 4% of these returns are from dividends.

Dividends

PLD has a very strong record of paying and increasing dividends.

SA dividend score (Seekingalpha.com)

Seeking Alpha's scorecard is a bit too negative in my opinion. Looking at dividend safety, I think of PLD's dividend as safe but it depends on the specific timing.

Data by YCharts

As you can see in the chart, in the last quarter, PLD paid out 58% of its FFO. This is a good ratio considering PLD is a REIT. At one point in 2023, the payout ratio rose to nearly 80%, which enters a less healthy territory. Overall, however, the payout ratio remains healthy and sustainable.

The dividend growth is very good, considering PLD has way greater growth than the sector it belongs to and the growth is 12.6% in the last five years and is supposed to be 8.84% in the coming year:

PLD dividend growth (Seekingalpha.com)

SeekingAlpha rates the dividend yield as a D-.

PLD's dividend yield (Seekingalpha.com)

Considering that PLD's dividend yield is below the sector median and currently sits at 3.15%, a negative rating is justified. However, at present, you can secure a dividend yield above the average of the last 10 years:

PLD's dividend yield average (Koyfin.com)

The dividend consistency is very good with 13 consecutive years of dividend payments and 10 consecutive years of dividend increases.

Risks to my thesis

The risk to my thesis is that either deglobalization has no or only little impact on the operations of governments and companies in the US and Europe or PLD fails to utilize the increasing demand.

Deglobalization: I could be wrong and deglobalization doesn't continue to expand. Or maybe deglobalization continues, but doesn't have the desired effect. Considering the number of companies that already restructure their warehouse and logistics operations, and the sentiment in governments toward a more "self-centric" approach, I don't think that this is likely. However, it's still a possible outcome. PLD doesn't utilize the increasing demand. Provided that deglobalization happens as expected, there's the possibility that PLD won't be able to profit off it. PLD's peers (mentioned above) could capture some market share. Considering that PLD did a fantastic job in the past, I'm sure that this scenario isn't very likely.

If one of the above-mentioned risks happens, I wouldn't expect much upside in the PLD stock. Due to its already massive market cap and rather low growth prospects, I don't expect PLD to outperform the market without a new growth catalyst like deglobalization.

Conclusion

Prologis stock performed poorly last year. This gives you a second chance to buy Prologis before a potential increase in share price due to yield cuts, better sentiment in the real estate industry, and potential tailwinds due to deglobalization. If you think deglobalization will continue and expand, Prologis could be worth buying. If you don't foresee this happening or positively impacting the stock, I believe there are better opportunities than Prologis. If you don't care as much for price appreciation and solely care for a safe dividend over 3% with a good history of payments and growth, Prologis is worth taking a look at.