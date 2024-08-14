peeterv

Introduction

The stock of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NYSE:GRBK), a homebuilding and land development specialist, with a strong presence in the sunbelt and sunbelt-adjacent states, has been a useful source of alpha this year. During a period where other small-caps have only eked out mid-single-digit gains, and other homebuilders have notched gains within the mid-teens, GRBK has been very resilient, facilitating returns of 34% on a YTD basis.

YCharts

Why has GRBK Proven To Be A Popular Pick?

Those who've only taken a cursory look at GRBK may be wondering how the stock has managed to generate over 2x the return threshold of other homebuilders in the face of similar industry conditions.

One of the major differentiating factors of GRBK relative to most other small and mid-cap peers is the land lot development strategy that they follow. Most incumbents in the homebuilding space, prefer to follow a "land-light" strategy, where they don't look to inundate their balance sheets with ample land inventory. However, whilst their balance sheets may not be bloated, they are often vulnerable to the steep equity return interest rates and earnings money deposits levied by land bankers. At the time of acquiring finished lots, GRBK's peers also often have to shed out steep retail prices.

GRBK, on the other hand, focuses on a smaller pool of markets characterized by favorable real estate characteristics like weather, population growth, and employment growth (for instance, they are one of the largest builders in the Dallas-Fort Worth terrain which serves as one of the largest metropolitan areas in terms of job growth).

They also operate in regions where third-party lot development isn't too active, giving them ample opportunities to evaluate, acquire, and self-develop the land themselves. This flexibility and independence enable them to generate superior cost savings where finished lots can be brought to fruition at their own pace at wholesale rates (rather than purchasing it at steeper retail prices). This is one of the principal reasons why GRBK currently has the best gross margins in the industry at 34.5%, over 450bps better than the next-best peer!

Q2 presentation

What's also key to note is that even though GRBK has a lot of land inventory on its balance sheet, it seeks to assuage potential land liquidity risk by also not resorting to significant levels of financial gearing. On a CAGR basis, the total lots owned and controlled by the company has grown by 45% since the pre-pandemic era, yet their total debt-to-capital ratio has continued to trend lower over time from the 31% levels to just 17.7% currently (in net debt terms it is just 10.9%), which is the lowest in the industry. What's also comforting is that all their outstanding debt is fixed at a weighted average rate of only 3.4%.

Q2 Presentation

On a YTD basis, GRBK has spent around $300m by way of land acquisition and development costs, with a target to increase this by another $400m in H2. We don't see any problem in funding this as the current debt to total capital ratio is well below their target levels of 30%.

Why GRBK Stock May Not Be A Good Buy Now

Even though GRBK continues to build a name for itself in the homebuilding industry, we don't feel it would be too rewarding for prospective investors to purchase the stock at current levels.

Firstly, it's worth noting that as the company exited Q2 it saw a slight slowdown in sales momentum. There are some seasonal effects in play here, as the spring purchasing momentum typically ebbs as they move into Q3. Besides that, also note that in Q2 they were selling a lower cadence of homes per average active community (8.5 homes) versus what was seen in Q1 (11.4). Cancellation rates, which stood at 6.6% at the end of FY23, have currently also gone up to 9.2% (a year ago cancellation rates were lower at 7.4%). That's not to suggest that things are falling off a cliff; it's just that the remarkable progression of some key metrics over the last few quarters may not sustain for too long.

Then, even if FY24 will be another year of solid earnings growth, note that next year's EPS growth landscape looks quite underwhelming. In fact, consensus actually expects next year's EPS ($8.20) to be lower by 2% YoY. On next year's earnings, the stock is actually priced at a multiple of almost 8.5x, which represents a massive 80% premium over the stock's rolling 1-year forward P/E average. Shedding out such a high P/E premium, when you're likely to face earnings contraction doesn't look like a great deal.

YCharts

Interest in GRBK could also come from rotational specialists who focus on the homebuilding segment. Note that GRBK's relative strength ratio versus other homebuilders is currently twice as much as its long-term average, dampening the potential long interest.

YCharts

What investors also need to recognize is that quite a few of GRBK's competitors who follow the land-light model are currently grappling with relatively higher finished lot costs in the face of a high-interest rate regime. Rate cut expectations have ramped up of late, following the recent producer price report, with the expectation of 25bps cuts in September, November, and December. With a potentially lower interest rate regime on the cards, a lot of GRBK's homebuilding peers stand to gain, and you could see investors rotate out of GRBK into these other peers.

In fact, the smart money certainly appears to be going in that direction; over the last three months, the net shares owned by the institutional segment have dropped by a massive 22%.

Finally, note the developments on GRBK's weekly chart. What's evident is that over the last three years, the price has expanded within the boundaries of a certain channel (marked by the two black lines). In late July there was an attempt by GRBK to break above its upper channel boundary, but momentum failed to sustain, and it has now fallen back into the channel. Even though there's been some correction in recent weeks, we don't think it would be too conducive to think about a long position, until the stock drops a lot closer to the lower boundary of the channel where the risk-reward would look more favorable.