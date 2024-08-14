Metro Inc. (MTRAF) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 14, 2024 3:46 PM ETMetro Inc. (MTRAF) Stock, MRU:CA Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.61K Followers

Metro Inc. (OTCPK:MTRAF) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 14, 2024 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Sharon Kadoche - Investor Relations
Eric La Flèche - President & Chief Executive Officer
François Thibault - Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
Marc Giroux - Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer, Food
Jean-Michel Coutu - President, The Pharmacy Division

Conference Call Participants

Irene Nattel - RBC Capital Markets
Tamy Chen - BMO Capital Markets
Chris Li - Desjardins
Michael Van Aelst - TD Cowen
Mark Petrie - CIBC
Vishal Shreedhar - National Bank

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Metro Inc. 2024 Third Quarter Results Conference Call. At this time, all participant lines are in a listen-only mode. Following the presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Also note that the call is being recorded on Wednesday, August 14, 2024.

And I would like to turn the conference over to Sharon Kadoche, Director, Investor Relations and Treasury. Please go ahead.

Sharon Kadoche

Thank you, Sylvie. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. Our comments will focus on the financial results of our third quarter, which ended on July 6.

With me today is Mr. Eric La Flèche, President and CEO; François Thibault, Executive VP & CFO; Marc Giroux, COO, Food; and Jean-Michel Coutu, President, of The Pharmacy Division.

During the call, we will present our third quarter results and comment on its highlights. We will then be happy to take your questions. Before we begin, I would like to remind you that we are using today's discussion different statements that could be construed as forward-looking information. In general any statement, which does not constitute a historical fact may be deemed a forward-looking statement. Words or expressions such as expect, intend, are confident that will and other similar words or expressions are

Recommended For You

About MTRAF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MTRAF

Trending Analysis

Trending News