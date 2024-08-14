NicoElNino

Thesis

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) is a diagnostic company focused on the development and commercialization of cell-free DNA (cfDNA) tests. The company's test can be grouped into three main health areas: women's health, organ health, and oncology. In terms of revenue, Natera's lead products are Panorama (a non-invasive prenatal genetic test aiming to identify altered genes in the fetus from the mom's blood sample) and Horizon (a carrier screening test, which is a genetic test to assess if a person carries a gene or a gene variant that may impact their child). In terms of growth, Signatera is their leading product, reporting a 64% growth in processed tests when comparing Q2 2024 against Q2 2023 and a 12% growth in Q2 2024 against Q1 2024.

Signatera is a personalized circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) test able to detect molecular traces of residual cancerous cells or minimal residual disease (MRD) from the patient's circulating blood.

Given that Signatera uses ctDNA from the patient's tumor as a biomarker, which can be detected from the patient's circulating blood (also known as peripheral blood), the test can be considered a liquid biopsy. The liquid biopsy market size in 2024 is estimated to be $12.1 billion and projected to grow at 11% CAGR until 2033, with next-generation sequencing (NGS) holding 76% of the revenue market share by 2023 and North America being the region holding 51% of the liquid biopsy market.

Additionally, there are twenty states in the U.S. where laws requiring state-regulated insurance policies to cover biomarker testing for diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring disease progression have been approved. In this sense, the company and its collaborators delivered numerous presentations in the 2024 edition of the American Society of Clinical Oncology conference (ASCO24), in which they highlighted that Signatera has the potential to become a transformative tool for oncologists and their patients in multiple stages of treatment and in several cancer types (See image below).

Presentations featuring Signatera at ASCO24 (Natera's ASCO24 Summary Presentation)

In my previous analysis of the company, last March, I highlighted the rise of personalized medicine as Natera's growth driver beyond the NIPTs, and rated the company as a "Buy." Since then, the company has released Q1 and Q2 business and financial results, both of them reporting an increasing number of tests processed, beating revenue estimates, and two consecutive 2024 revenue guidance increases, all of which supported a 29.5% share price surge that has taken the share price from $91.26 to the current $119.02.

Hence, I think it is a good opportunity to reassess the company, considering its current business and financial results as well as Signatera's growth potential, which, I believe, is Natera's largest growth driver.

Cancer and Treatment

The World Health Organization predicts the number of new cancer cases worldwide by 2050 will be 77% higher than in 2022. In terms of incidence, lung, breast, and colorectal cancers are the most common worldwide, while in North America the most common cancer types are lung, breast, and prostate (see image below). All of them are solid cancers.

Incidence and Mortality of various types of cancer worldwide and in North America (Cancer Today, International Agency for Research on Cancer, WHO. https://gco.iarc.fr/today/en/dataviz)

In terms of treatments, the anti-cancer therapies are usually known as the line of treatment (LoT), being numbered (i.e., first, second, etc.) based on the chronological order of being administered to the patient. In this sense, radiotherapy, chemotherapy, and surgery can be listed as 1st LoT, while anticancer treatments such as CAR-T cells, which are usually administered to the patient as a follow-up therapy, are considered 2nd LoT. A patient may require numerous LoTs to remain cancer-free. Between LoTs, oncologists would usually prescribe a series of periodic diagnostic tests to assess the effects of the therapeutic strategy and the patient's condition dynamics.

In this sense, the technological advances associated with molecular biology have allowed the identification of minimal residual disease (traces of cancerous cells) from liquid biopsies such as peripheral blood. The sensitivity of the technique enables the MRD diagnostic in samples as small as one altered cell, thus providing a level of sensitivity far beyond other diagnostic techniques such as those based on imaging or solid biopsies.

Cell-free DNA and Circulating Tumor DNA

Cell-free DNA (cfDNA) are DNA fragments circulating freely in our bloodstream for 5-150 min. The cfDNA can originate from dying cells in our organism, those cells could be our own, microorganisms, or cancerous cells. Thus, ctDNA is the type of cfDNA that originates from cancerous cells.

Given that ctDNA is a molecular marker for the presence of cancer, the use of ctDNA as a cancer biomarker has been gaining attention. Not only is the technique less invasive than taking solid biopsies, but it is the most sensitive technique to detect cancerous cells. Thus, MRD tests based on the identification of ctDNA offer an opportunity for oncologists and their patients to monitor the progress of the condition in all stages of anti-cancer therapy: neoadjuvant, adjuvant, surveillance, and systemic (see image below).

Opportunities to improve standard of care with ctDNA MRD tests, such as Signatera (Natera's ASCO24 Summary presentation)

However, this technique also bears significant challenges and limitations, such as the accurate detection of the variant allele fraction (VAF), which in plain English refers to the portion of circulating tumor DNA present in the total cell-free DNA. This challenge unfolds in two layers, the first layer involves discerning the ctDNA from the healthy cfDNA given that the cancerous cells usually are altered versions of the patient's healthy cells. So, the MRD tests require knowing the molecular fingerprint of the patient's cancerous cells to secure the highest accuracy and sensitivity at the ctDNA identification. To do so, those tests usually take advantage of data banks from which validated common biomarkers can be selected and/or tissue biopsies (healthy or cancerous) that enable the selection of a personalized set of biomarkers.

On the other hand, the amounts of ctDNA in relation to the total cfDNA may vary across the patient's therapeutic journey. For instance, it has been estimated that cancers in the early stages or just after surgery usually report a VAF ratio under 0.1%. Thus, requiring the MRD tests to detect VAF ratios below 0.1% to have a valuable therapeutic meaning.

Signatera

Natera's MRD test is a tumor-informed personalized genetic test aimed at the detection of molecular traces of cancerous cells.

Signatera requires a one-time sample of the cancerous tissue, which is used to determine the molecular fingerprint of the tumor (Natera selects the top 16 mutations in the cancerous cells), the test is not aimed at first-time detection or diagnosis. Moreover, given that Signatera's biomarkers are not necessarily linked to therapeutic targets but more to identify the presence/absence of cancerous cells, the test is not aimed at identifying therapeutic targets. Nonetheless, given that Signatera is customized for recognizing the molecular fingerprint of a patient's cancer cells, the test exhibits extraordinary sensitivity, being able to identify ctDNA in 0.0075% VAF (see image below).

Signatera's sensitivity (Natera's ASCO24 Summary Presentation)

Once the molecular fingerprint of the patient's cancerous cells has been established, Signatera's sensitivity relies on the amplification of the signal from all DNA fragments present in the cfDNA, by using multiplex PCR, which when combined with next-generation sequencing enables the high sensitivity of the test on the identification of small traces of ctDNA.

Despite the high sensitivity of the test, I believe the turnaround times have room for improvement. Based on Natera's website, the first Signatera test, which includes the design of the test from cancer tissue and the blood sample analysis, has an approximate turnaround time of 3-4 weeks. While subsequent tests, only requiring the patient's peripheral blood sample, usually have a turnaround of 7-10 days. For instance, in breast cancer, a study determined that patients receiving adjuvant anticancer treatment within 31 days post-surgery reduce their mortality risk. Based on that study, a 3-4 weeks turnaround for the first test might be slightly tight. However, another study published at ASCO18 revealed no significant differences, in terms of therapeutic outcome, in patients who received adjuvant anti-cancer treatment within 12 weeks post-surgery. Building on this, I consider the 7-10 days turnaround time for subsequent tests to be a bit long. But, this is something relatively easy to address by optimizing laboratory processes.

In terms of the real-world use of Signatera, the company and its collaborators highlighted in the ASCO24 summary presentation the role of Signatera in several stages of the patient's therapeutic journey after diagnosis. However, I believe Signatera is better suited for the adjuvant therapy & surveillance stages. In this sense, Natera and its collaborators presented a study in ASCO24 where they reported that positive ctDNA results from Signatera in patients with various breast cancer types and stages, impacted their care plan in 91% of ctDNA-positive patients, leading to better therapeutic outcomes (see image below).

Signatera positively impacted the treatment plan of 91% of Signatera-positive patients (Natera's ASCO24 Summary Presentation)

Another real-world application is associated with the adjuvant therapy stage. Although the care plan varies according to cancer type and stage, generally speaking, solid cancer patients receive anticancer treatments after surgery, to clear the remaining cancerous cells that may remain in their system. The use of Signatera at this stage detects the presence of molecular traces of the cancerous cells earlier than any other technique. Indeed, the results from an observational clinical study (GALAXY) highlighted the important role of positive Signatera results in identifying colorectal cancer patients with an increased risk of recurrence, and therefore candidates to undergo more aggressive treatments or close monitoring. Interestingly, a related trial (ALTAIR) with a subgroup of the GALAXY cohort which became Signatera positive during the trial, is due to release top-line results in H2 2024. The results of this trial will inform about the role of Signatera in changing the care plan of patients with molecular recurrence, as well as their therapeutic outcomes.

Overall, once MRD testing gets fully implemented in the standard of care of people with cancer (not only to diagnose but also along every stage of the patient's therapeutic journey), I believe MRD tests with high accuracy and sensitivity, such as Signatera, will positively impact the care plan and improve the therapeutic outcome of the majority of cancer patients. Thus, the importance of legislation such as the Biomarker's Law, which is aimed to improve the insurance coverage of biomarker testing in cancer patients in multiple stages of their therapeutic journey.

In addition to the legislation, the clinical trial and real-world results associated with Signatera's use as a tool for monitoring the patient's condition supported an increasing number of oncologists in the U.S. to prescribe Signatera to their patients. Natera reported in its Q2 2024 investor presentation that 40% of U.S. oncologists are currently prescribing Signatera, which is a 33% increase when compared to the percentage of U.S. oncologists prescribing Signatera 2022 as reported by the company less than two years ago, in its Q4 2022 earnings call.

Signatera's Competitive Landscape

Despite the good momentum of Signatera, it is also noteworthy that Natera is not the only company developing MRD tests based on the detection of ctDNA. Indeed, Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) announced a partnership that aims to develop MRD tests for monitoring disease progression. Moreover, in the press release, the companies stated the following:

In contrast with existing MRD solutions with complex workflows, Illumina plans to develop a research solution that will provide a cost-effective, highly sensitive, and automated workflow, with the potential to achieve a turnaround time of five to seven days.

Thus, if the MRD test developed by ILMN & JNJ demonstrates high accuracy and sensitivity and delivers results within a week, their test will be a strong competitor of Signatera. On the other hand, companies such as NeoGenomics, Inc. (NEO) have been legally impeded to commercialise MRD tests based on allegations of patent infringement. Nonetheless, that legal clash is likely to continue, given the statement made by NEO at their Q2 2024 earnings call:

On July 12, the appeals court upheld the preliminary injunction against RaDaR, but did lay out the possibility for Neo to go back to the District Court to modify the injunction to carve out head and neck cancer. With this news, we are evaluating our options. We will continue to vigorously defend our technology in the district court for the benefit of all cancer patients.

Financial Results

Financially, Natera, Inc. reported good Q2 results. Indeed, based on the good trend observed in sales and business development, Natera's management increased their 2024 guidance for the second time this year (see image below).

Natera's Updated 2024 Guidance (Natera's Q2 2024 Investors Presentation)

Natera has been reporting stronger revenue results in H2 when compared to H1 every year. Although historical performance doesn't guarantee future results, based on that previous performance, I believe the revenue guidance is likely to fall on the conservative side. Given that 2024 revenues are between $1.490-1.520 billion, project H2 2024 revenue is slightly lower than the figure reported in H1 2024 (see image below).

H1 2024 Financial Highlights (Data collected by the author from Natera's Q2 2024 and Q2 2023 10Qs)

Building on that, Natera's H1 2024 revenue is 55.23% higher than the figure reported in H1 2023. According to the company, the increase is associated with a continued growth trend observed in the number of tests processed. Which in Q2 2024 totaled 760K tests, reporting a 23% increase versus Q2 2023. Additionally, the company reported a 13.6% gross margin year-over-year increase in Q2 2024, which contributed to the revenue increase this quarter.

In terms of test types, out of the 760K test run in Q2 2024, 125K were associated with oncology, from which 118K were Signatera. In this sense, Signatera's number of tests rose 12.26% when compared against Q1 2024, and 64% when compared against Q2 2023. Moreover, Signatera's processed tests constitute 15.5% of the total tests processed by Natera in Q2 2024, while in Q2 2023 it was only 11.6% of the total processed tests. Thus, Signatera's tests processed are growing at a faster pace than the total number of tests processed by Natera, suggesting that Signatera is Natera's fastest-growing test.

The good revenue performance resulted in a $1.34 EPS increase in H1 2024 over H1 2023 and contributed to a 57.5% net loss reduction when compared to H1 2023. On the other hand, the company continues to observe an increase in its total costs and expenses, which is currently 19% higher than in H1 2023. However, the management reported the second consecutive cash flow breakeven quarter (see image below).

Second consecutive quarter of Cash Flow breakeven (Natera's Q2 2024 Investors Presentation)

Furthermore, the company reported total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $887 million, which is 20.53% higher than the amount reported in Q2 2023, and almost equivalent to the total cost and expenses reported in H1 2024.

The total debt in Q2 2024 totaled $437.6 million, a $6.6 million lower than the figure reported in Q2 2023. However, the company announced in its Q2 2024 10Q its decision to redeem all its outstanding 2.25% Convertible Senior Notes due 2027. In this regard, the company stated:

The redemption is scheduled for October 11, 2024 (the "Redemption Date"). The redemption price for the Convertible Notes is equal to 100% of the principal amount of the Convertible Notes to be redeemed plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding the Redemption Date. The Company elected physical settlement with shares of its common stock as the settlement method to apply to all conversions of the Convertible Notes. Based on the conversion terms of the Convertible Notes and the market price of its common stock, the Company expects that substantially all outstanding Convertible Notes will be converted into shares of the Company's common stock prior to the Redemption Date. As a result, the Company does not expect that its decision to redeem the Convertible Notes will have a material effect on its liquidity. Should all holders elect to convert their Convertible Notes, approximately 7,534,000 shares of common stock would be issued for settlement.

According to Seeking Alpha, there are 123.75 million outstanding shares of NTRA. Considering that the company has chosen to pay its debt by issuing common stock shares, current shareholders may expect a 6% dilution should all convertible senior note holders elect to convert their notes. In turn, the company's debt should observe a significant reduction equivalent to approximately $287 million without affecting their liquidity.

Valuation

NTRA's shares surged 29.5% since late March when I wrote my last analysis on the ticker. The current share price ($119.02) values the company at a $14.7 billion market cap, which is very close to its 52-week-high. Interestingly, the 6-month share price candle chart shows the post-earnings bullish trend experienced by the stock, which was followed by a period of relatively low volatility, maintaining the share price at the low $100 per share. Moreover, the exponential moving average and the moving average convergence/divergence both signal a "Buy" rating (see image below), while the relative strength index is still below 70, indicating that the stock is not overbought yet.

NTRA's share price depicting EMA and MACD (Seeking Alpha/TradingView)

Natera's year-on-year revenue growth is 46%, which is 585% higher than the Sector median value. In terms of EPS, Seeking Alpha estimates it will grow at 40% in 2024 and 2025, and over 90% by 2026. The Wall Street Analysts consensus rates the stock as a "Strong Buy" with an average share price target of $128.12. Similarly, Seeking Alpha Quant is currently rating the stock as a "Strong Buy," while the Seeking Alpha Analysts' consensus is a "Hold." Based on my blended score system, more on how to calculate it here, Natera's blended score is 7, which translates into a "Strong Buy" blended rating. In terms of returns, Natera's 10-year total return outperforms the returns of investments on the SP500, ILMN, and JNJ (see image below)

10-y Total returns of NTRA vs SP500 vs ILMN vs JNJ (Seeking Alpha)

Despite the good historical performance and the positive trend in terms of current revenue growth as well as strong tailwinds in their MRD tests, I am a bit concerned about the impact of the imminent shareholder dilution on the share price. As mentioned before, the company will issue 7.5 million shares of common stock, which is approximately 6% of the current outstanding shares, to settle the company's long-term debt. Thus, I believe there will be volatility in Natera's share price once the Senior Notes holders start exchanging their notes.

In summary, based on the positive momentum of Natera's products, in particular, Signatera's momentum, which is translating to revenue and EPS consistent year-over-year increases. Together with the cash flow and liquidity management, which is allowing the company to be cash flow breakeven for two consecutive quarters, I maintain my "Buy" rating for long-term investors. However, should investors consider starting or increasing positions in NTRA, they should also consider the risks associated with the shareholder dilution aimed to cover the long-term debt of the company, which is likely to cause volatility in the stock.

Risks

The imminent redemption of the Convertible Senior Notes due to expire in 2027, which the company will exchange for shares of common stock, is, in my opinion, one of the largest imminent risks to NTRA investors. Although, in my opinion, the debt relief will support the company's growth and eventually allow for larger investment returns, it is also true that in the short term, the dilution is likely to negatively impact the share price. In this sense, potential investors may exercise patience and buy the stock if/when it dips.

In terms of the competitive landscape, my investment thesis is based on the growth of MRD tests as powerful tools in the fight against cancer. However, as mentioned in previous sections, Natera is not the only player in the field. ILMN and JNJ are developing a novel MRD test that will be Signatera's direct competitor. Moreover, companies such as NeoGenomics, Exact Sciences, Qiagen, and Thermo Scientific, among others are part of Signatera's competitive landscape. Thus, investors should consider that despite Natera's leadership in the MRD sector, the fierce competition in the field might negatively impact the company's outlook long-term.

Cash burn, and cash flow, have been a concern for Natera's investors since the company's inception. Natera's management seems to show signs of having the matter under control. However, I believe the expenses associated listed as "selling and general administrative" are still too high as a proportion of their revenues. Therefore, there is still room for optimizing the company's profitability.

Conclusion

To summarize, Natera has reported good Q2 financial results, which translated into their second consecutive 2024 guidance increase. The company observed a growing number of tests processed when compared against Q2 2023 and against Q1 2024. One of Natera's larger growth drivers is Signatera, which is a tumor-informed personalized MRD test capable of identifying and quantifying the presence of molecular traces of cancerous cells from the patient's peripheral blood.

In this sense, the company recently held a presentation summarizing the high number of presentations at ASCO24, where the company and its collaborators shared data about Signatera's accuracy and sensitivity at identifying ctDNA as well as its transformative therapeutic potential once incorporated across all stages of the patient's journey.

Given the growing evidence supporting Signatera's leadership in the MRD test field in the U.S. as well as the increasing number of U.S. states approving laws associated with expanding the insurance coverage of biomarker testing. I believe, at peak sales, Signatera will become Natera's largest revenue driver.

In terms of valuation, the stock observed a 90% year-to-date share price surge. However, the technical analysis supports a bullish rating on the stock. Based on my blended rating, which rates the stock as a "Strong Buy" balanced against the shareholder dilution and Natera's long-term competitive landscape, I maintain my moderate "Buy" rating. However, should investors consider starting or increasing their positions in the stock, they should also consider its risks, as described in the risk section.