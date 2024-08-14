Natera: Focus On Signatera And H1 2024 Results

Aug. 14, 2024 4:46 PM ETNatera, Inc. (NTRA) StockILMN, JNJ, NEO, JNJ:CA
BioCGT Investor profile picture
BioCGT Investor
297 Followers

Summary

  • Natera, Inc. is a diagnostic company focusing on cfDNA tests in women's health, organ health, and oncology.
  • Natera's MRD test, Signatera, demonstrated strong growth, with a 64% increase in processed tests year-over-year, positioning it as the company's fastest-growing product.
  • The liquid biopsy market is projected to grow at an 11% CAGR, with significant expansion in North America, supporting the long-term growth potential of Signatera.
  • Natera reported robust Q2 2024 results, with revenue growth of 55.23% year-over-year, supported by increased test volumes and improved gross margins.
  • Despite Signatera's momentum, competition from companies like Illumina and Johnson & Johnson could impact Natera's market share in the MRD sector.

Genetic testing concept, DNA icon, medical doctor, isolated on white

NicoElNino

Thesis

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) is a diagnostic company focused on the development and commercialization of cell-free DNA (cfDNA) tests. The company's test can be grouped into three main health areas: women's health, organ health, and oncology. In terms of revenue, Natera's lead products are Panorama (a

This article was written by

BioCGT Investor profile picture
BioCGT Investor
297 Followers
Originally a Biologist, M.Sc in Biomedicine, PhD in Bioengineerings, and +20 years experience in the research and development of novel Cell & Gene Therapies (CGT) tackling several clinical needs including orthopaedics and rare diseases. As an investor, I have been utilising my background in life sciences to assess the potential of novel treatments, including those using CGT, as well as, their capacity to drive shareholders' returns. Thus, as SA analyst, I will be focusing on analysing biotechnology, pharmaceutical, Medtech and healthcare stocks, providing you with my view of the company.Disclosure: I am associated with another SA contributor, "Euro Invest." Each of us works independently, and we adhere to Seeking Alpha’s Shared Association Guidelines.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About NTRA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NTRA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NTRA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News