Investment Thesis

Uber (UBER) spinoff, Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV), announced earlier today that it has partnered with the favorite burger fast food chain for millennials, Shake Shack (SHAK), to deliver the burger chain’s food using autonomous delivery robots via Uber Eats.

With the announcement of Shake Shack’s partnership, Serve Robotics continues to add to its roster of partners that include its erstwhile parent, Uber, as well as 7-Eleven, allowing the sidewalk autonomous delivery company to expand its serviceable market and deploy more autonomous robots at scale.

In addition to Shake Shack’s announcement, Serve Robotics just reported their Q2 Earnings report that has sparked a surging rally in Serve Robotics’ stock that is up +20% at the time of writing this research note. For the year, Serve Robotics still has immense ground to cover if it needs to match the markets.

Exhibit A: Serve Robotics stock is down 48% for the year (Seeking Alpha)

While the Shake Shack announcement and the earnings report definitely add more momentum to Serve Robotics’ growth story, I believe the fundamental growth story still has a ways to go for Serve Robotics. I have marked this as a Sell, but investors must be cautious at shorting the stock with the high volume of short interest in Serve Robotics.

Q2 Results And Shake Shack’s Impact to Serve Robotics

Shake Shack’s management has been heavily focused on trying to expand their food delivery business since the tailwinds that the burger company experienced during the pandemic. At the same time, Shake Shack’s management is well aware of some erosion in margins a higher delivery mix can do to its revenue profile, as the company observed in their respective Q4 ‘23 call, so this partnership with Serve Robotics can be seen as a proof-of-concept to test the cost advantages and operations that Serve Robotics offers.

According to its ‘23 10-K filed earlier this year, Serve Robotics has ~100 fleet of sidewalk robots currently ready to be deployed. The company uses these Level-4 autonomy robots to deliver food items from partners such as 7-Eleven and now Shake Shack via the Uber Eats app. Serve Robotics mostly operates in the LA area for now, and on the Q2 ‘24 call yesterday, management mentioned that they recently expanded to LA’s Koreatown area. The company has plans to deploy 2000 sidewalk robots for Uber.

Exhibit B: Serve Robotics to deploy 2000 robots for Uber Eats through 2025 (Company sources)

Most of the company’s growth in their limited operating history has come from the Software Services segment, but that is mainly due to their agreement with contract manufacturer Magna, who will exclusively manufacture Serve’s 2000 autonomous robots as part of the deal while Serve provides the support and software.

Per the company’s Q2 earnings report, if I ignore the revenue from Software Services, revenue from Delivery & Branding grew 80% sequentially, or 178% y/y to $172k. The reason I have excluded Software Services is because this segment is highly dependent on the number of robotic deployments done by Magna in the reporting quarter. Over the long term, management does expect the primary source of its revenues to be Delivery & Branding segments.

Exhibit C: Serve Robotics Revenues by revenue segment. (Q2 10-Q filings)

In the Q2 Earnings call, Serve’s management mentioned that additional partnerships will help in expanding the number of active robots servicing customers and generating more revenue. Over the next 1-2 years, the company plans to enter other serviceable markets, such as Vancouver, Dallas and San Diego, in addition to Los Angeles. In addition, the company is also working on deploying its Phase 3 robots, which should help bring down delivery costs for its partners and make the value proposition to potential partners look more attractive.

At this point, it's still difficult to estimate the impact on Serve Robotics, but more partnerships, such as the Shake Shack partnership, will help the former company deploy more of its robots in the field. If more robots are deployed in the field, the serviceable hours it clocks generate revenue for Serve Robotics in return.

Per its latest Q2 filing, while Serve has around 100 robots ready to be deployed, it operates ~44 robots clocking 385 supply hours on a daily basis, as I have illustrated in Exhibit D below.

Exhibit D: Serve Robotics operates 44 robots clocking in 385 supply hours on a daily basis (Company filings)

Valuation and outlook in 2024

The progress demonstrated above by Serve Robotics in terms of the number of daily active robots and daily supply hours is encouraging on the face of things given that the company needs to activate more robots in its fleet to serve partners and customers.

On the Q2 call, management mentioned that as a result of the eventual goal of deploying 2000 robots through 2025, the company would see an annual run rate of $60-$80 million, implying a net yield of $30k per robot. This also includes the scale of manufacturing future robots as part of the Phase 3 program I mentioned earlier. In addition, the company also mentioned on the call that it would take 6–12 months to scale operations from the robots deployed in the field.

For now, the company goal should be to activate all 100 of its robots on a daily basis, and per its Q2 report, it has been able to activate only 44 of them. So, while the Shake Shack partnership is a step in the right direction, it needs more partnerships or more orders per partner to activate more robots as part of its fleet.

This also makes Serve Robotics look severely overvalued if I compare Serve to some of its peers, Doordash and Uber. I have assumed the latter two companies as peers because if Serve’s robots fail to perform operations as per stipulated service levels, Serve Robotics’ partners will switch back to their original delivery partners, DoorDash and Uber Eats severely impacting Serve Robotics.

Exhibit E: Serve Robotics Valuation versus its peers DoorDash and Uber Eats (yCharts)

As seen above, at 238 times forward revenues, Serve looks overvalued when compared to the 3.5-4.5x EV/Revenue (forward) multiples seen in Uber and DoorDash. The risk of Serve underperforming is also high since most partners still operate proof-of-concepts, which may not always translate to recurring sales. Hence Serve Robotics is a Sell per my analysis.

Risks & Other factors to be aware of

Investors and traders must be aware of the risks of trading high-volatility stocks such as Serve Robotics. An analysis of the share volume of Serve Robotics shows that of the ~37 million fully diluted shares in Serve Robotics, ~23 million shares have been made available to trading. Of that 23 million, the short interest represents ~4.3 million shares, or ~18% of Serve Robotics’ shares available for trading.

That is a high volume of shares shorted, which could be resulting in a short squeeze pushing short sellers to cover their positions based on today's volatility spike. In addition, names such as Nvidia (NVDA), Uber, and Delivery Hero as part of their investor roster will also add some level of enthusiasm that may distract investors away from the fundamental story of Serve Robotics.

Exhibit F: Serve Robotics and its share volume metrics (yCharts)

It is also likely that future news of Serve Robotics building more partnerships with food franchises in its core geographic markets will likely cause more volatility surges and short squeezes, as seen today.

In addition, Serve Robotics is also a loss-making company. In the Q2 quarter, Serve generated GAAP EPS of -$0.27, missing estimates by two cents per their 10-Q. The company’s net losses widened to $18.1 million for six months ending June 2024 versus $10.1 million seen in the same period last year.

Moreover, the company has consistently maintained that it needs to secure financing to fund its operations at the moment.

Takeaway

Serve Robotics Q2 results looked like a step in the right direction, with revenues in its core Delivery & Branding segments surging while the company also announced a partnership with Shake Shack. Management has set some ambitious goals to reach its robot deployment targets through 2025.

However, the company needs to do more to warrant such high valuation multiples. I do not believe the company’s growth story warrants such high premiums, and I rate this as a Sell.