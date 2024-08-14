Serve Robotics Q2: Shake Shack's Partnership Is A Step In The Right Direction

Uttam Dey profile picture
Uttam Dey
1.09K Followers

Summary

  • Serve Robotics partners with Shake Shack for autonomous food delivery via Uber Eats, which should expand the serviceable market in Los Angeles.
  • Serve Robotics reports Q2 earnings, showing revenue growth and plans to deploy 2000 robots by 2025.
  • Despite positive developments, Serve Robotics is overvalued compared to peers and faces risks like high short interest and losses.
Autonomous Delivery Robots on a sidewalk that make food and package deliveries.

Elena Bezzubtseva/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Uber (UBER) spinoff, Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV), announced earlier today that it has partnered with the favorite burger fast food chain for millennials, Shake Shack (SHAK), to deliver the burger chain’s food

This article was written by

Uttam Dey profile picture
Uttam Dey
1.09K Followers
Uttam is an ex-Silicon Valley product manager & has led technology product teams for some of the largest consumer technology firms in the world. He focuses on investing in technology companies that are building long runways for robust, sustainable growth. Apart from technology, Uttam is also focused on uncovering opportunities in Defense, Energy & MedTech sectors. He is also the author and cofounder of The Pragmatic Optimist Newsletter, which he cofounded with his wife, Amrita Roy, who is also an author on this platform. Uttam's newsletter, The Pragmatic Optimist, often gets cited by publications, including the Wall Street Journal.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SERV Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SERV

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SERV
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News