Vistra Corp.: Essential Holding For Your Growth Portfolio

Aug. 14, 2024 4:55 PM ETVistra Corp. (VST) Stock
Xanadu Research profile picture
Xanadu Research
38 Followers

Summary

  • Utilities will benefit from AI developments, leading to exponentially increased demand for data centers and electricity.
  • Vistra Corp. stands to benefit from AI and (sustainable) electricity demand growth with its diverse portfolio of energy assets.
  • Vistra's Q2 2024 earnings show strong performance, with a 40% YoY increase in adjusted EBITDA, indicating a positive outlook for the company.
  • Vistra is significantly undervalued, with +54.7% upside potential. The stock presents a very favorable risk/reward opportunity at this price, and I rate the stock a ‘Buy’.

Wind, sun and water energy.

pidjoe

Utilities have been in the news a lot lately due to the major developments in AI. With the expected roll-out and widespread adoption of AI, demand for data centers and electricity is expected to skyrocket according to Goldman

This article was written by

Xanadu Research profile picture
Xanadu Research
38 Followers
I am an Asia based long-term dividend investor. I am CPA and Chartered Management Accountant (ACMA, CGMA). My goal for investing is to create a steady and growing stream of dividends to achieve financial freedom and augment my eventual retirement. I am building a dividend portfolio consisting of a mix of dividend growth and medium-high yield stocks with significant Asia and US exposure.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About VST Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on VST

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VST
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News