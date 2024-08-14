pidjoe

Utilities have been in the news a lot lately due to the major developments in AI. With the expected roll-out and widespread adoption of AI, demand for data centers and electricity is expected to skyrocket according to Goldman Sachs and many other sources.

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) is one of the US-based independent Power Producers (operating in 20 states and the District of Columbia) that stands to benefit from this trend. It describes itself as a “a leading Fortune 500 integrated retail electricity and power generation company that provides essential power resources to customers, businesses, and communities from California to Maine” on its website.

Vistra divides its business operations into two segments: Generation and Retail. As described in their annual report, generation operations are self-explanatory (the generation of electricity) which it does through operating a “generation fleet [of] approximately 37,000 megawatts of generation capacity powered by a diverse portfolio, including natural gas, nuclear, coal, solar, and battery energy storage facilities”, while its retail operations entail selling its electricity and natural gas to consumers. Vistra also sells electricity wholesale. In 2023 power generation accounted for c.73% of EBITDA (adjusted), while retail accounted for the remaining 27%.

In this article, I present a view on Vistra’s post-Q2 2024 earnings and assess the company’s operating performance and present an outlook for 2024 for the full year and beyond.

In preview, I believe Vistra is significantly undervalued, with +54.7% upside potential. While any economic deterioration poses risks, at this level I believe the stock presents a very favorable risk/reward opportunity and rate the stock a ‘Buy’.

Macro Growth Drivers

Before diving into the recent earnings announcement, I want to look at the macro growth drivers, as I prefer to invest in industries that have strong (and common sense) growth drivers. As mentioned in the introduction, it seems clear that the long-term demand for electricity will explode. That said, I don’t believe the picture is that simple in the short-medium term.

Demand for Electricity (including the AI boom and EV growth)

I won’t belabor this point, as it's obvious and other authors have covered it well. The adoption of AI (ChatGPT and the like), as well as the increasing shift towards electric vehicles, air conditioning due to climate change, and the increased use of other electric appliances, makes it obvious that demand for electricity will only increase. This is a major catalyst for companies such as VST.

Demand for Renewable Electricity (energy transition)

Not only is demand for electricity set to increase, but the demand for renewable electricity especially, is set to increase as the world is looking to shift to net zero, reduce emissions and find sustainable, reliable and affordable sources of power.

Challenges

While the growth drivers are obvious and irreversible, I do believe there are some major challenges that will delay and complicate capacity expansion, which are trends to watch going forward:

Outdated ‘Grid’

As per the Department of Energy: “much of the U.S. electric grid was built in the 1960s and 1970s. While the system has been improved with automation and some emerging technologies, our aging infrastructure is struggling to meet our modern electricity needs, such as renewable energy resources and growing building and transportation electrification”. While this on the one hand is a potential boon for independent power producers who are taking part in ‘grid renewal’, by building energy storage systems and microgrids, this is also a major obstacle, as companies like VST still rely in great part on this dated energy grid. Renewal is extremely costly and takes time. As such, I have my reservations as to the speed with which this upgrading of the Grid can take place, which could delay growth prospects for independent power producers.

Regulation

Utilities are always heavily regulated, with a lot of uncertainty regarding the upcoming presidential election and which party will control Congress and the Senate, regulations and policy face significant uncertainty. Even if we look past potential short-term uncertainty, the regulatory environment is constantly changing, posing potential risks.

‘NIMBYism’

‘NIMBYism’ – the ‘Not in My Back Yard’ phenomenon is not new to utilities. It is an extremely common response to large-scale projects, especially nuclear energy related, as many consider nuclear power plants to be unsafe (Three Mile Island). According to the Institute for Energy Research, “about 160 communities have rejected or restricted solar projects since 2017, and since 2015, about 360 communities have rejected or restricted wind projects”. As such, this is a major potential threat for players like Vistra.

2024 Q2 Interim Results

When looking at the Q2 Interim results, VST had a strong Q2 and 1H of the year. It increased its Q2 adjusted EBITDA by 40% YoY, and 43% YTD (YoY). The strong YoY was largely a result of the inclusion of Energy Harbor’s generation results (completed earlier in 2024) as well as strong demand in their retail operations.

Vistra Q2 2024 Results Presentation

Overall, VST continues to benefit from its strong brands (TXU Energy and others) and its diversified energy generation asset portfolio, which are a major moat in this industry.

Outlook – 2024 and beyond

Looking ahead at 2024 full year and beyond, I believe the outlook for VST is bright, the same trends reported in 2Q24 are likely to persist – demand growth (and supply gap) from both commercial and residential uses, partly offset by lower wholesale prices and weather volatility.

However, economic sentiment remains relatively subdued for 2024, and a possible hard landing or mild recession can impact subsidies and financing for new projects. Looking forward, I expect overall revenues to increase by c.18% for 2024 FY, and off this high base, I believe that VST is likely going to be able to grow its revenues by roughly 10% going forward. While this might seem conservative, I do believe that the timing of supply coming online needs to be considered and thus am erring on the side of caution.

Vistra Q2 2024 Results Presentation

My forecasts are slightly below the midpoint of the long-term earnings outlook shown above.

Vistra Q2 2024 Results Presentation

Taking a long-term view and looking beyond 2024 and even 2026, I believe the future of VST’s success will depend on a few key factors:

Growing its diverse energy portfolio

As mentioned by the CEO in VST’s latest earnings call, having geographic and asset diversity in its portfolio allows VST to benefit and manage risks associated with operating these assets. For instance, local changes in availability due to weather, and price changes due to demand spikes or troughs. Continued growth of their power generation capacity across different energy types, including expanding its geographic coverage, will be key metrics for future growth.

Operational efficiency

While risking stating the obvious, operational efficiency is critical for power producers like Vistra, as they need to maximize availability, and operate at as high a capacity as possible to ensure maximum revenue is generated for their operating costs. Going forward, with a lot of their new projects coming online, monitoring operating margins will be an important measure to ensure that rapid expansion does not come at the cost of profitability.

Community engagement and contact with regulators and local governments

To avoid ‘NIMBYism’ mentioned earlier, it is critical for VST to engage well with local communities and build good relationships with them, as well as the local governments and regulators. Poor management of these key stakeholder relationships can lead to major backlash and NIMBYism thereby delaying, restricting or outright preventing their new projects from coming off the ground. So far, Vistra has done very well at this, but any signs of community backlash can be a major red flag for future growth.

Capital Allocation

Share price performance depends in large part on capital allocation. Vistra has a shareholder friendly and prudent capital allocation framework. They have 3 major priorities, returning cash to shareholders through buybacks and dividends, managing their balance sheet and growing the business organically. They expect to buy back c. US$2.25bn for share repurchases, further decreasing the shares outstanding. They also aim for a US$300m in dividends annually (more on that below). As such, these are all positives in my book, but any significant change to this (increase in leverage – especially leverage to fund buybacks) would be a cause for concern.

Vistra Q2 2024 Results Presentation

Overall, I am bullish about Vistra’s future in the next ~5-6 years, as I believe market growth is going to be significant. That said, there are some potential challenges that can quickly turn the tide. Despite these challenges, I do believe that management is doing all the right things, and the business has a strong moat in the form of its diverse portfolio of energy assets, especially with its high exposure to renewables, which makes it more resilient in the long-run. My major concern remains the state of the US grid, and the regulatory uncertainty, coupled with NIMBYism, but overall, these are challenges all operators face, and I believe management is doing a good job of navigating these challenges.

Valuation and Shareholder Value

Vistra’s shares are up 165% in the last year, closing at US$80.45.

Seeking Alpha

Over the last 5 years, shares are up 256%, down c. 24% down from its all-time high of US$106.2 (May 2024). Looking ahead I am very positive about future earnings, mainly due to the strong macro tailwinds and management’s track record of delivering growth and maintaining margins. Based on my DCF model, I have a long-term price target of c. US$124.4, indicating a potential upside of 54.7%. As such, I believe the stock is a “Buy”.

Author's Calculations

Regarding its dividend, Vistra currently pays a quarterly dividend with a 1.13% yield – while I do not consider this an attractive yield, VST has been growing its dividend for the past few years, with a 5-year growth rate of 27.78%. In their Q2 earnings results capital allocation slide (see Outlook – 2024 and beyond section), management indicated they aim for c. US$300m in dividends annually. In 2023 VST paid a total of US$313m in dividends. As such, dividend increases are not a given. Their current priorities are debt repayment and share buybacks and growth. As such, I don’t think this is a great stock for dividend investors in the short term, but when looking at total returns, I believe that Vistra can be a very solid holding for a more growth-oriented portfolio.

Based on the nature of their business model, it is also very likely that once Vistra has completed its high-growth phase and focuses more on asset management and efficiency, that dividends will start to increase.

Seeking Alpha

Looking at the ratings summary, I concur with Wall Street & SA Analysts in that Vistra currently is a ‘Buy’. Due to the complex and highly regulated nature of the industry, with significant regulatory uncertainty in part due to the upcoming election, I am refraining from giving Vistra a “Strong Buy” recommendation.

The SA Factor grades are in line with my views, with the exception for Valuation. As my DCF indicated, I believe that the valuation is a ‘B+’.

Seeking Alpha

When doing a deeper dive on the ‘F’ for valuation, it seems to be driven largely by the ‘F’ for P/E GAAP (TTM), the ‘D+’ for ‘EV/EBIT (TTM), the Price / Book both TTM and FWD and the Dividend Yield. I would say that its TTM figures are less relevant than its FWD figures, and since Vistra is a high-growth company, its dividend yield is not the main reason to buy this stock as mentioned above. When I look at its P/E GAAP (FWD), Vistra is trading below the industry median, same for its EV/EBITDA. As such, I believe the ‘F’ is highly unwarranted and would give Vistra a Valuation score of B+. All in all, an excellent report card.

Takeaway

After the share price increase of c. 165% in the last year, Vistra is currently trading 24% below its all-time high and offers a dividend yield of 1.13%. Based on my DCF analysis, I see major potential upside of c. 54.7%, and rate the stock a ‘Buy’.

The macro headwinds for the industry are strong, and it is undeniable that demand for sustainable, reliable and affordable electricity will only increase. As such, I am bullish about Vistra’s future. That said, there are some potential challenges including remains the decrepitude of the US grid, regulatory uncertainty, and NIMBYism which could all block future growth. Management has a strong track record of execution and a prudent capital allocation strategy. As such, I think Vistra Corp. is a strong potential addition to any growth portfolio.